Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 – NOR posted, entries rolling in

by Rob Mundle, AHIRW Media today at 5:35 am
Beau Geste leaves Pentecost Island behind. Audi Hamilton Island Raceweek 2015 Guy Nowell © http://www.guynowell.com
Entries for the 34th edition of Australia’s premier offshore regatta, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, are arriving on the back of the NOR being posted on the regatta website (http://www.hamiltonislandraceweek.com.au/)

Seventeen yachts have already been entered for the spectacular series which is scheduled for 19-26 August 2017.

Most enthusiastic entry so far was Sydney sailor David Bell. He “jumped the gun” with the entry for his Bavaria 49, Four Bells. He lodged his entry within days of the completion of the 2016 regatta by making his application on that event’s entry form. “I did it for two reasons,” said David. “We had so much fun last year that I wanted to commit as soon as possible, and by doing so my wife couldn’t have any thoughts about wanting to travel overseas this year. Instead we’ll be back to sailing in paradise. It’s the tropical venue, the island itself and the fact that you are part of an enormous fleet of yachts that makes Audi Hamilton Island Race Week so special.”

Audi Hamilton Island Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Audi Hamilton Island Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com



Amazingly, when the NOR was posted on the Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 website, two yachts entered within an hour. First was the 11.6m catamaran, XL2, owned by Mike Peberdy, from Brisbane. This year’s regatta will be the first big test for the yacht since a recently completed 12-month refit. XL2 was one of the fastest multihulls in Sydney in her heyday some 20 years ago.

The second entry came from Sandy Hume, who races his Catalina 320, Windfalls, out of Parramatta River Sailing Club in Sydney. He’s taking three months’ long service leave from his job so he can compete in his first Audi Hamilton Island Race Week. “After hearing so much about Race Week for so long I decided I just had to do it this year,” Sandy said. “We’re going to cruise up from Sydney, enjoy the regatta, then cruise home.”

While the NOR was being prepared by Race Director, Denis Thompson, regatta organisers were busy planning an exciting new party and social agenda which will ensure the highly acclaimed series retains its reputation as one of the best regattas in the world.

Cocomo. Audi Hamilton Island Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Cocomo. Audi Hamilton Island Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com



Many say that the setting for Race Week cannot be bettered: award-winning Hamilton Island sits as the centrepiece among 68 uninhabited tropical islands, and the magnificent Great Barrier Reef is just over the horizon. The majority of the courses for racing weave their way around many of these islands, and the predominant breeze is a south-east tradewind.

Last year’s Race Week was unmatched on every front: the fleet of 252 was 25 more than the previous record set in 2008, and every one of the many and widely varying social events was a sell-out. Denis Thompson has again planned for the nine racing categories to cover the full spectrum of competing yachts. The divisions are:

• IRC Racing Class
• IRC Passage Class
• Racer/Cruiser Performance Handicap System
• One Design Classes Scratch (No Handicaps)
• Cruising Class Performance Handicap System
• Non-Spinnaker Class Performance Handicap System
• Trailable Yachts Class Performance Handicap System
• Multihull Racing Class Offshore Multihull Rule
• Multihull Cruising Class Performance Handicap System

For more info - http://www.hamiltonislandraceweek.com.au/

Cocomo. Audi Hamilton Island Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Cocomo. Audi Hamilton Island Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


