Audi Hamilton Island Race Week – Day 2 – Calm except on starting line

Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 4:13 pmI started with the cruising fleet starts, and then headed over to the IRC divisions where we witnessed 100 foot maxis pushing the start line after a long delay due to unstable wind on the offshore course.





Live with the IRC racing division today



This live feed from today features a nice little luff from Black Jack Yachting on Wild Oats XI, which results in them both being over the line early and having to return. Black Jack went on to win the only race sailed today on line honours, with Alive, coming second on line honours to win on IRC.





Black Jack's new tactician, Tom Slingsby clearly isn't afraid to match race 100 footers, given the foiling and at speed manoeuvres he was used to handling on the AC50's at the America's Cup in Bermuda.





















If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156586