Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J111 728x90

Audi Hamilton Island Race Week – Day 2 – Calm except on starting line

by Nic Douglass today at 4:13 pm
Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Day two of Audi Australia Hamilton Island Race Week was very different to the first!

I started with the cruising fleet starts, and then headed over to the IRC divisions where we witnessed 100 foot maxis pushing the start line after a long delay due to unstable wind on the offshore course.

Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Live with the IRC racing division today

This live feed from today features a nice little luff from Black Jack Yachting on Wild Oats XI, which results in them both being over the line early and having to return. Black Jack went on to win the only race sailed today on line honours, with Alive, coming second on line honours to win on IRC.



Black Jack's new tactician, Tom Slingsby clearly isn't afraid to match race 100 footers, given the foiling and at speed manoeuvres he was used to handling on the AC50's at the America's Cup in Bermuda.

Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Day 2 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 SailingZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Challenge of the Nord Stream Race beckons for rookie offshore sailors
Some young, talented sailors are about to undergo one of the biggest challenges as they set sail in the 1,000nm race While all the competitors taking part in the race are expert sailors in some form of the sport, many of them are completely new to sailing out of sight of land and concentrating for hours and days at a time.
Posted today at 5:01 pm Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open
There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.
Posted today at 4:30 pm Audi Hamilton Island Race Week – Day 2 – Calm except on starting line
Day two was very different to the first. Black Jack's new tactician, Tom Slingsby isn't afraid to match race 100 footers Day two of Audi Australia Hamilton Island Race Week was very different to the first! I started with the cruising fleet starts, and then headed over to the IRC divisions where we witnessed 100 foot maxis pushing the start line after a long delay due to unstable wind on the offshore course.
Posted today at 4:13 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Southern Spars VO65 masts help slash race record
Southern Spars new run of VO65 masts passed their first test, helping MAPFRE carve seven minutes off the Round the IOW Southern Spars new run of VO65 masts passed their first test, helping MAPFRE carve seven minutes off the Round the Isle of Wight record. The seven teams took off around the race course which was the setting for the foundation race for the America’s Cup.
Posted today at 2:40 pm Clipper Race – Day 1, Race 1 – Settling in
With less than 20nm separating the fleet between first and twelfth place, positions are expected to change regularly Once clear of the River Mersey, teams began to progress towards the Irish sea, but changeable and fickle wind conditions teamed with close proximity racing overnight made for a tiring night with regular sail changes and movement of leader board positions.
Posted today at 2:08 pm Spectacular race expected as Extreme Sailing Series returns to Cardiff
The fleet of seven GC32s will include British-flagged wildcard entry Team Extreme Wales, skippered by Stevie Morrison. The ultimate Stadium Racing championship will headline the Cardiff Harbour Festival over the August Bank Holiday, with the free-entry Fan Zone, located next to the Norwegian Church, offering the perfect place to catch a glimpse of the thrilling racing.
Posted today at 1:54 pm Oman Air hopes history will repeat at Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff
Fresh from back-to-back victories, the Oman Air head to Cardiff this week aiming to maintain 100 percent winning streak It is an unrivalled sequence of success the current Oman Air crew will want to continue as they set out to reinforce their position on top of the overall series leaderboard.
Posted today at 1:29 pm Audi Hamilton Island Race Week – Day 2 – Short and long, old and new
All divisions contesting passage races were finished at Denman Island as the sou’easter ran out of grunt over the course Light shifty winds on the Eastern Course for the IRC Racing division caused a long delay in the commencement of their windward/leeward program.
Posted today at 12:39 pm J Class World Championship 2017 action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from J Class World Championship 2017. Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from J Class World Championship 2017.
Posted today at 7:24 am The Clipper 2017-18 Race start in Liverpool
And they’re off! The biggest ever edition of the Clipper Race – one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges And they’re off! The biggest ever edition of the Clipper Race – one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges – got underway today on the River Mersey, in Liverpool, in front of thousands of supporters.
Posted today at 1:28 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy