Audi Hamilton Island Race Week – Day 1 stunner

Day 1 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / Day 1 – Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 12:50 pm





There was competition right throughout the fleet, but none so tight as the two sister ships, RP66's Alive and Wild Oats X (Nanoq for the duration of the regatta under the helm or HRH Frederik Crown Prince of Denmark) and RP100's Wild Oats XI and newly launched Black Jack.



I was live for the starts just before the main event, and the main event itself to capture all of the action.









I will be keeping an eye on this competition leading into the Rolex Sydney Hobart this year. Comanche is currently in Brisbane (being refitted with rumours of a sale), Perpetual Loyal has been sold (waiting to hear where this has gone) and Scallywag 100 is also due to join the fray.



























