Giacomo Yacht Sale

Audi Hamilton Island Race Week – Day 1 stunner

by Nic Douglass today at 12:50 pm
Day one of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week was a complete stunner, from the 215 boats on the line and the recovery of the Island from Tropical Cyclone Debbie to host such a fleet, to the fantastic 20-25 knot trade winds that sent all competitors ripping around the race track!

There was competition right throughout the fleet, but none so tight as the two sister ships, RP66's Alive and Wild Oats X (Nanoq for the duration of the regatta under the helm or HRH Frederik Crown Prince of Denmark) and RP100's Wild Oats XI and newly launched Black Jack.

I was live for the starts just before the main event, and the main event itself to capture all of the action.

I will be keeping an eye on this competition leading into the Rolex Sydney Hobart this year. Comanche is currently in Brisbane (being refitted with rumours of a sale), Perpetual Loyal has been sold (waiting to hear where this has gone) and Scallywag 100 is also due to join the fray.

