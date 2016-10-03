Please select your home edition
Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Auckland on the Water Boat Show gets underway in summer warmth

by Richard Gladwell today at 3:31 am
Auckland On the Water Boat Show Day - 1, September 28, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
After being lashed by a succession of gales and horizontal rain for the past few months, the Auckland On the Water Boat Show opened to more summery climes.

The gates opened at 10.00am with the usual queue waiting to see three floors of exhibits in the Viaduct Events Centre before moving through the pavilion area and then to check out the four marina fingers where many outstanding craft are berthed.

The focal point of this year's show is the opportunity for visitors to see three major trophies in sailing - the America's Cup, the Louis Vuitton Cup and Playoff Trophy and the Volvo Ocean Race Trophy. These can be viewed on a special sailing hall on the third floor of the Viaducts Events Centre - the first stopping point on the Boat Show route.

The America's Cup Protocol announcement will be carried live tomorrow, Friday on several stands at the Auckland On the Water Boat Show.

The show is the largest floating boat show in New Zealand with a mix of yachts and all sizes of power craft, including outside exhibitions of powerboats.

A wide range of marine products are on display in the land-based exhibit area, providing an excellent opportunity to compare product offerings, or getting the heads-up on what is about to hit the marine market. Of course some of the leading marine industry experts are on hand to offer advice and solutions.

Gates open at 10.00am on each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Auckland On the Water Boat Show Day - 1, September 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Auckland On the Water Boat Show Day - 1, September 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Auckland On the Water Boat Show Day - 1, September 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Auckland On the Water Boat Show Day - 1, September 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Auckland On the Water Boat Show Day - 1, September 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Auckland On the Water Boat Show Day - 1, September 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

