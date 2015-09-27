Please select your home edition
Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Images from day 3

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 8:36 pm
2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3
A crowd of boating fans descended on the Auckland On the Water Boat Show on Saturday to check out the latest boats and technology - ashore and afloat.

With a mostly sunny day the on the water exhibits were especially popular as prospective buyers were able to board and check out the models and variety of boats of all sizes on show.

There was also strong interest in the three levels under cover in the Viaducts Events Centre, along with the covered pavilions.

The America's Cup is on display on Level 3 along with the Louis Vuitton Play-off Trophy, both were won in Bermuda, by Emirates Team New Zealand just over three months ago.

The final day of the show is on Sunday, doors open at 10.00am and close at 5.00opm

2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


AWOBS300917 (21) - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
AWOBS300917 (21) - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 3 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

