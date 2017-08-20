Please select your home edition
Auckland On the Water Boat Show - Images from a wet final day

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 12:56 am
Advancing weather - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The Auckland On the Water Boat Show was plagued by the usual Auckland Spring weather - brilliantly fine for a few hours, then wind and horizontal rain for the next few hours and then another transition.

Crowds were up and down - with the America's Cup Protocol announcement maybe having dampener on Friday morning, and the All Black test having a similar effect on Sunday morning/lunchtime. And then the visitors turned out en masse on Saturday. Crowds were a bit like the weather.

However regardless of what it is doing outside - there is always plenty to see inside - and then pop-out when the sun comes out. Plus many screens inside were running the big events on Friday and Sunday.

Lancer's coach boat designed for Yachting NZ - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Coastguard Boating Education - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Yamaha - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
TrueKit - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Hutchwilco - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Kiwi Yachting - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Yamaha - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Hella Marine - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Every photo boat should have these - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Marina - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
This is a big one - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Marina - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Marina - 2017 Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Day 4 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Sep 30 - NZD undermined by election
The NZD trades around 0.7200, undermined by post-election negotiations, while the AUD drifted to 0.7830. The NZD trades around 0.7200, undermined by post-election negotiations, while the AUD drifted to 0.7830. The RBA rate decision, in the coming week, will provide a summary of economic conditions in the local economy and their place in the world.
Posted today at 1:05 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Getting into the swing of things pronto
This is particularly true when the weather’s not really on your side: grey skies, rough seas, upwind sailing. All in all, everyone had opted to sail on starboard tack taking them towards Cape Ortegal. With the wind kicking back in from the west, the first choices will have to made: continue along on the same tack or make headway to the north?
Posted on 2 Oct Volvo Ocean Race teams up with Virtual Regatta for 2017-18 race game
At 11 of the stopover ports, the crews switch gears for the in-port races, short sprints around coastal race courses. The last edition, for 2014-15 saw over 200,000 skippers test their skills, charting a virtual course against the real-world fleet as it raced around the world.
Posted on 2 Oct Hamble Winter Series – Elaine wins IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship
A wide variety of yachts racing under IRC and in One Designs, enjoyed a perfect southerly wind of 15 knots on Saturday Ed Broadway's Ker 40 Hooligan VII was the winner in IRC Zero, King 40 Nifty raced by Emily Bowden-Eyre was the winner in IRC One. Rachel Hunt's Jumblesail 2 was the victor in IRC Three, and Jeffrey Dakin's Flashheart was the IRC Four Champion. Ian Smyth's team won the J/88 Class.
Posted on 2 Oct New Racing Manager appointed for The Royal Ocean Racing Club
Chris from Australia will bring over 15 years of expertise to the position that includes his role as Sailing Manager As a professional sailing administrator, he has vast experience and proven ability managing significant events such as the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, Farr 40 Worlds, Etchells Worlds and Volvo Ocean Race and Clipper Round the World stopovers.
Posted on 2 Oct Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Rainy yet propitious start
There was relief all round that they were finally getting going with their race, a moment they’ve been working towards The atmosphere is tinged with a mixture of warmth and seriousness on the pontoons and the oppressive grey skies mirror the weight that is on some of their shoulders. On the pontoons, the competitors’ exchanges with their nearest and dearest are muffled.
Posted on 1 Oct Pac52 Cup - Dodson skippers Beau Geste to inaugural series win
On the second day of the inaugural PAC52 Cup, San Francisco Bay turned down the volume a couple notche On the second day of the inaugural PAC52 Cup, San Francisco Bay turned down the volume a couple notches with a short AP display before play resumed, with winds ramping up in the low teens under brilliant sun and pleasant temps. With the starting line moved to the west of Alcatraz, and the weather mark just east of the Golden Gate, the RC fired off #3 course #2’s with 1.7nm legs
Posted on 1 Oct America's Cup - Ainslie says next Cup will be a design challenge
Sir Ben Ainslie has added to the comments in the media release issued by the British America's Cup team Sir Ben Ainslie has added to the comments in the media release issued by the British America's Cup team on Friday after the announcement of the Protocol which will govern the 36th America's Cup to be staged in New Zealand or Italy in 2021. Writing in the Daily Telegraph (UK), the four times Olympic Gold medalist and CEO, Skipper and Helmsman of Land Rover BAR says they are still digesting the P
Posted on 1 Oct Les Regates Royales de Cannes - Images from Wednesday's racing
Eugenia Bakunova of Russian sailing website mainsail.ru was in Cannes for for Les Regates Royales de Cannes Eugenia Bakunova of Russian sailing website mainsail.ru was in Cannes for for Les Regates Royales de Cannes which attracts the best of the classic yacht fleet for five days of racing. Here's how she saw Wednesday's racing.
Posted on 1 Oct Auckland on the Water Boat Show - Images from day 3
A crowd of boating fans descended on the Auckland On the Water Boat Show on Saturday A crowd of boating fans descended on the Auckland On the Water Boat Show on Saturday to check out the latest boats and technology - ashore and afloat. With a mostly sunny day the on the water exhibits were especially popular as prospective buyers were able to board and check out the models and variety of boats of all sizes on show.
Posted on 30 Sep
