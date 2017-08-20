Auckland On the Water Boat Show - Images from a wet final day

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 12:56 amCrowds were up and down - with the America's Cup Protocol announcement maybe having dampener on Friday morning, and the All Black test having a similar effect on Sunday morning/lunchtime. And then the visitors turned out en masse on Saturday. Crowds were a bit like the weather.However regardless of what it is doing outside - there is always plenty to see inside - and then pop-out when the sun comes out. Plus many screens inside were running the big events on Friday and Sunday.



















































