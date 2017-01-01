Please select your home edition
Asko Appliances dominates fleet in Race 5 of JJ Giltinan Championship

by Frank Quealey today at 9:23 am
Race start with a spectacular backdrop - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
The Asko Appliances team totally dominated the international fleet with a brilliant victory in race five of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour today.

Sailing a four lap windward-return course in a 5-7 knot Easterly wind, Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison grabbed the lead at the second windward mark then raced away to win by 3m11s.

Former JJ Giltinan champion Howie Hamlin (USA), Dan Phillips and Skipe McCormack finished second in Harken, with New Zealand’s C-Tech (Alex Vallings, Shayne Young, Scott Barnes) a further 2m8s back in third place.

Triple M leads a group of skiffs off Clark Island - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Peroni (Nick Daly) was a close fourth, just ahead of Thurlow Fisher Lawyers (Michael Coxon) and Noakes Youth (Ash Rooklyn).

In a race which saw some disappointing performances by a few of the top teams, provisional series leader (after discards) is New Zealand’s Yamaha (David McDiarmid) on 9.33 points, followed by Thurlow Fisher Lawyers on 10, Smeg (Lee Knapton) on 16, Asko Appliances 18, C-Tech 19 and Coopers 62-Rag and Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney) on 20.

The consistent Coopers-Rag team outworked their opposition and grabbed a 20s lead over Asko at the first windward mark, followed by Noakes Youth, Harken and New Zealand’s Knight Frank (Riley Dean).

Smeg, Noakes Youth and Thurlow Fisher Lawyers had a tough battle all through the race - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Coopers-Rag and Famish continued to maintain a clear lead at the bottom mark on the first lap from a tightly bunched group of challengers, led by Asko Appliances.

On the second windward beat, Asko’s dominance came to the fore and the skiff opened up a break over the early leader Coopers-Rag and Famish, Noakes Youth, Harken, Smeg, Peroni, Knight Frank and Thurlow Fisher Lawyers.

Asko’s lead increased to two minutes at the bottom mark on lap two, then to a massive 3m15s at the bottom mark on the following lap.

Series leader Yamaha could manage only 19th place in a totally uncharacteristic performance - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Harken had moved into second place at that point and was a further two minutes ahead of Peroni, which led the rest of the fleet.

Thurlow Fisher, C-Tech and Smeg improved their positions on this lap and the battle for points was going to produce some very tight racing in the pack.

When the fleet turned for home, Asko was clear of Harken with Peroni in third place, but the New Zealand team on C-Tech was coming home fast and grabbed Peroni just short of the finishing line.

Peroni home in fourth place after a consistent race - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
With two more races to be sailed on the weekend, a protest and an appeal of a protest decision to be heard tomorrow (Friday) it is almost certain that the overall result won’t be decided until Sunday.

Race six of the JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed on Saturday 4 March, at 3pm.

Race six of the JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed on Saturday 4 March, at 3pm.
The Australian 18 Footers League Spectator Ferry will leave Double Bay Public Wharf at 2.30pm.

Harken leads Noakes Youth at the bottom mark on the first lap - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Race Dates:
Race 6 Saturday 4 March
Race 7 Sunday 5 March

A spectator ferry will follow each of the races in the championship, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf alongside the clubhouse, at 2.30pm on each race day.

De'Longhi and Noakesailing battle down the second run - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Coopers 62-Rag and Famish Hotel led the fleet over the first lap - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Compassmarkets.com and Asko gybing downwind on the first lap - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Asko, Harken and Knight Frank on the first lap - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
A fast finishing burst by C-Tech saw the New Zealanders finish in third place - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
Results - JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Frank Quealey /Australian 18 Footers League http://www.18footers.com.au
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82

