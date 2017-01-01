Asko Appliances dominates fleet in Race 5 of JJ Giltinan Championship

by Frank Quealey today at 9:23 amSailing a four lap windward-return course in a 5-7 knot Easterly wind, Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison grabbed the lead at the second windward mark then raced away to win by 3m11s.Former JJ Giltinan champion Howie Hamlin (USA), Dan Phillips and Skipe McCormack finished second in Harken, with New Zealand’s C-Tech (Alex Vallings, Shayne Young, Scott Barnes) a further 2m8s back in third place.





Peroni (Nick Daly) was a close fourth, just ahead of Thurlow Fisher Lawyers (Michael Coxon) and Noakes Youth (Ash Rooklyn).



In a race which saw some disappointing performances by a few of the top teams, provisional series leader (after discards) is New Zealand’s Yamaha (David McDiarmid) on 9.33 points, followed by Thurlow Fisher Lawyers on 10, Smeg (Lee Knapton) on 16, Asko Appliances 18, C-Tech 19 and Coopers 62-Rag and Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney) on 20.



The consistent Coopers-Rag team outworked their opposition and grabbed a 20s lead over Asko at the first windward mark, followed by Noakes Youth, Harken and New Zealand’s Knight Frank (Riley Dean).









Coopers-Rag and Famish continued to maintain a clear lead at the bottom mark on the first lap from a tightly bunched group of challengers, led by Asko Appliances.



On the second windward beat, Asko’s dominance came to the fore and the skiff opened up a break over the early leader Coopers-Rag and Famish, Noakes Youth, Harken, Smeg, Peroni, Knight Frank and Thurlow Fisher Lawyers.



Asko’s lead increased to two minutes at the bottom mark on lap two, then to a massive 3m15s at the bottom mark on the following lap.









Harken had moved into second place at that point and was a further two minutes ahead of Peroni, which led the rest of the fleet.



Thurlow Fisher, C-Tech and Smeg improved their positions on this lap and the battle for points was going to produce some very tight racing in the pack.



When the fleet turned for home, Asko was clear of Harken with Peroni in third place, but the New Zealand team on C-Tech was coming home fast and grabbed Peroni just short of the finishing line.









With two more races to be sailed on the weekend, a protest and an appeal of a protest decision to be heard tomorrow (Friday) it is almost certain that the overall result won’t be decided until Sunday.



Race six of the JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed on Saturday 4 March, at 3pm.

The Australian 18 Footers League Spectator Ferry will leave Double Bay Public Wharf at 2.30pm.









Race Dates:

Race 6 Saturday 4 March

Race 7 Sunday 5 March



