Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Quest 728x90

Asia Pacific Yachting Conference 2017- talking shop in Singapore

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 3:51 pm
Asia Pacific Yachting Conference 2017 Guy Nowell © http://www.guynowell.com
Like the telephone company says, “it’s good to talk.” Whether the principal benefit of a conference is listening to speakers or having coffee and conversations with the other delegates is open to question – maybe it’s a bit of both. In past years we have commented that the APYC programme seemed to consist of overseas experts shipped in to tell those of us in Asia how to raise our game. The theme of the Conference is always fairly similar, generally addressing the further development of Asia, ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific as a ‘yachting destination’, with the focus firmly on superyachts and the superyacht charter market end of the boating market.

Opening remarks from Andy Treadwell, CEO & Founder of Singapore Yacht Events, included the pressing need for regional integration and cross-border co-operation within the boating industry all across Asia. We can take that as read, although implementation of such joined-up thinking is tough, especially when boating and marine leisure activities (trying here to use as broad an expression as possible) are something relatively recently arrived on the governmental agendas in this part of the world – if indeed they have arrived.

The keynote address from Conference Chairman Martin Redmayne (The Superyacht Group) covered professionalism within the industry from brokerage to chartering to finance and crewing, and went on to outline some challenges and opportunities facing the superyacht industry.

This led on to a very informative presentation from Tahiti Tourisme, who seem to have got their governmantal ducks nicely lined up - meaning that the Marine Dept, the Immigration Dept and the Revenue Dept are collectively making things as easy as possible for visiting superyachts. “But it didn’t happen overnight!” said presenter Manoa Rey – seven years, to be precise. Tahiti Tourisme’s strategy has been to encourage visiting yachts to stay longer, make chartering as easy as possible, and put in place all the relevant infrastructure – Tahiti is a long way from the next stop, whichever direction that may be. It works. “A superyacht is a mobile economic ecosystem that contributes to the local economy, and to be encouraged.” Are we listening, Asia?

Prof Dr Indroyono Soesilo, Hon Adviser to the Indonesian Minister of Tourism. Asia Pacific Yachting Conference 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Prof Dr Indroyono Soesilo, Hon Adviser to the Indonesian Minister of Tourism. Asia Pacific Yachting Conference 2017. © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


Prof Dr Indroyono Soesilo, Hon Adviser to the Indonesian Minister of Tourism, once again promised the audience that cruising through the Indonesian archipelago is “no problem”, so that’s good. It's practically an annual statement.

A panel discussion, ‘Asia Pacific Progress Report’, (Nigel Beatty, Asia Pacific Superyacht Association; Andy Shorten, The Lighthouse Consultancy; Rico Stapel, Boat Lagoon Yachting; Ruurd van Putten, Sailing Centre Vietnam) revealed that Japan has started getting visits from yachts via the Northwest Passage and that the Japanese authorities are climbing a learning curve that includes differentiating between a private superyacht and a cargo vessel, that cruising in Indonesia is “more about seeing than being seen”, and that recent heated excitement surrounding the Thailand Charter Licence has cooled off substantially.

Erwin Bamps, CEO Gulf Craft. Asia Pacific Yachting Conference 2017 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Erwin Bamps, CEO Gulf Craft. Asia Pacific Yachting Conference 2017 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


After lunch, a further panel of Erwin Bamps (Gulf Craft), Martin Stothard (Echo Yachts) and Stephen White (Sovren House Group) asked the question “what does the current generation of yacht owners and charterers actually want?” Is the current ‘standard model’ of a 50m superyacht catering for 12 guests still appropriate? What about motor yachts aimed directly at day charter? And what about 36-passenger ‘mini cruise ships’? Martin Stothart described cruising in Asia as “expedition cruising, not superyachting as we know it… moving relatively short distances and usually from port to port.” Asia is not the Med: there’s more distance between the ports and less infrastructure when you get there.

Chartering a superyacht is not necessarily an economic afterthought brought in to defray costs – it can be a viable economic model, but it demands a different design of yacht. Not a boat drawn to one owner’s taste, but something targeted at generic hospitality in the design stage… like a small floating hotel. All food for thought.

‘Cleaning up Asian Waters’: a further panel discussion, involving Zara Tremlett (Phuket Yacht Haven), David Jones (Plastic Ocean Foundation) and Magafira Ali (Community Campaigner, Banda Naira). 300m tons of plastic are produced every year, an estimated 50% of it is used only once, and 8m tons ends up in our oceans, of which 20% originates from boats and ships. Plastic in our oceans is a huge problem, but it is not insoluble. First, stop it getting there at all. Next, remove it. And lastly recycle it into something useful. Plastic can be trapped and retrieved, chopped up and compressed, or even heated and turned back into oil (which of course is where it came from in the first place). Julian Chang (Seakeepers, Fraser Yachts) offered to get an engineering team on to a design brief to create a manually-powered plastic trash compactor – and we will keep you updated on that in due course.

Panel: Ken Hickling, Sherpa 63; John Leonida, Clyde & Co; Stephen White, Sovran House Group; Oscar Siches, Marina Consultant. Asia Pacific Yachting Conference 2017 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com
Panel: Ken Hickling, Sherpa 63; John Leonida, Clyde & Co; Stephen White, Sovran House Group; Oscar Siches, Marina Consultant. Asia Pacific Yachting Conference 2017 © Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com


The last session for the day was a look at what Asia can learn from the more mature yacht industry based in the Med. Ken Hickling (Sherpa 63), John Leonida (Clyde & Co) and Stephen White (Sovren House Group) had a few suggestions, some of which involved our old favourite, ‘joined-up thinking’. Well, it’s true. Just last week a yacht Captain in Cannes told me that neither he nor the owner of the 95’ vessel had any intention of cruising or chartering in Asia. “It’s just too hard. So many different regulations, and so much troublesome bureaucracy. No, we don’t want to go to Asia.” Asia take note!

Cruising the Med is an exercise in compactness and simplicity. It involves small distances, box-set history, and one annual season. Asia is a huge area, with a multitude of different cultures, long distances and multiple seasons (for cruising). It’s just not the same at all, and expecting to apply the Med Model to Asia is not a viable option – think again. In past years we have noted that the APYC has thrown up a good deal of “this is how it’s done in Europe” and not so much “how can we do it in Asia?” This appears to be changing. Today at the APYC was a ‘conference’ in the proper sense of the word, involving an exchange of information.

In briefly, the first day of APYC 2017 was full of information, and asked some pertinent questions that will no doubt engender further discussion. And now there’s tomorrow to look forward to.

Barz Optics - Kids rangeBandG AUS Triton2 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Navionics announces functionality available for Navico Brands
Navico have collaborated to make several new features available to customers using Navionics charts. Navico, a leading provider of marine electronics under the Lowrance, Simrad and B&G brands, and Navionics, the leader in content and location-based services for the recreational boating and outdoor markets, have collaborated to make several new features available to customers using Navionics charts. The NOS56 software update released for a wide range of new and existing models adds compatibility
Posted today at 3:45 am We're open for business in the Whitsundays
Repair work is underway, recovery plan is in action, operators are back running, we are well and truly open for business Firstly, we would like to thank all our customers, suppliers, operators and industry colleagues who have sent message of support and well wishes in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie. Our team and their families are well and greatly appreciate your kind words. Repair work is underway, the recovery plan is in action, operators are back running and we are well and truly open for business!
Posted on 4 Apr Abell Point start the clean up after TC Debbie
The crew at Abell Point Marina are working hard to assess the damage after the wrath of tropical cyclone Debbie The crew at Abell Point Marina are working hard to assess the damage after the wrath of tropical cyclone Debbie tore through the Whitsunday islands and mainland coast on Tuesday 28 March. The category 4 cyclone reached the mainland coast at approximately midday on Tuesday 28 March and brought with it destructive winds and heavy rainfall.
Posted on 30 Mar X-Yachts advisory board announces ambitious strategy plan
X-Yachts now has three unique and different ranges. All three lines will be further developed and refined. Catering for a complete cross section of sailors prioritising Superb Sailing Pleasure, X-Yachts now has three unique and different ranges. All three lines will be further developed and refined.
Posted on 24 Mar Bond meets Matrix as Garmin sponsors NSW IRC title
Garmin’s Marine Manager Jason Browne says the experimentation goes beyond anything seen on the local yachting scene Best known in the marine industry for its GPS chartplotters, fishfinder/sonar technology and radars, the electronics company is now infiltrating the high-performance yachting market in a big way following the buyout of instruments manufacturer Nexus.
Posted on 23 Mar Docklands Boat Show – This weekend!
For the second year in a row, come and check out over 20 boats on display at the Melbourne City Marine For the second year in a row, come and check out over 20 boats on display at the Melbourne City Marine located at the West Dock in the Docklands, Melbourne this weekend.
Posted on 22 Mar Gold Coast International Boat Show eclipses all previous records
Boating enthusiasts turned out in record numbers for Queensland’s biggest boat show and significant economic benefits Boating enthusiasts have turned out in record numbers for Queensland’s biggest boat show and the significant economic benefits from the show’s record sales are now set to energise the marine industry for many weeks, months and years.
Posted on 21 Mar Our biggest clearance ever
Elastic pique polo with sleeve badges and embroideries at chest and back. Back of collar with three-colour stripe design Fashionable elastic pique polo with sleeve badges and embroideries at chest and back. Back of collar with three-colour stripe design.
Posted on 16 Mar Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo opens this Friday
Queensland’s biggest boat show at Coomera, the three-day Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo Queensland’s biggest boat show at Coomera, the three-day Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo, this year has a record Fleet of Firsts – all the new-year releases and all in one giant location.
Posted on 15 Mar Spinlock named official technical supplier to Land Rover BAR Academy
Land Rover BAR Academy find and support talented young British sailors and create a pathway into the America's Cup. Spinlock are excited to announce that they are the official technical supplier of personal protective equipment to the Land Rover BAR Academy.
Posted on 14 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy