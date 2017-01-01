Please select your home edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 4

Artemis Racing’s Iain Percy on the role of ACRM in 35th America’s Cup

2017-01-01
Artemis Racing Team Manager and Tactician Iain Percy is one of the most respected men in the global world of competitive sailing.

His record speaks for itself – two gold Olympic medals (Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008), one silver Olympic medal (London 2012) and multiple European and World Championship titles. That haul adds up to a wealth of experience, talent and determination and means that when Iain offers his thoughts on a subject, people listen.

In a recent video interview, Iain has given his thoughts on the role America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) and its Race Director Iain Murray have in the 35th America’s Cup, and explains why clear governance is so important in professional sport. As one of sailing’s most respected figureheads, Iain is worth listening to, especially with a subject as important as the rules and regulations of America’s Cup race events that ensure absolute impartiality and integrity across the 35th America’s Cup.

“America’s Cup Race Management organizes the sporting side of the America’s Cup and, importantly, for the first time that organization is owned and run collectively with an equal vote between all the teams. I think that’s been an important step. The America’s Cup is this hugely prestigious event and unique in that the Defender has always been said to hold all the cards, to make the rules.

“That still applies in a lot of the cases – on the commercial, on setting the general framework of the event, but when it comes down to the racing on the day, I think with any sporting competition it’s vital that there’s complete neutrality. That’s the role of ACRM. They are the neutral race management and they are led by Iain Murray who is hugely respected in our sport. I’m sure there isn’t a team out there who don’t feel that he [Iain Murray] isn’t the right man for the job. He’s one of those people who will stand up to pressure.”

