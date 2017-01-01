Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

Around Australia Yacht Race - Fourth entry in, QLD dominates entries

by Ian Thomson on 19 Jan
Graceful Lady - Around Australia Yacht Race 2017 Ian Thomson
With the fourth entry for the Around Australia Yacht Race having been received, it seems that Queensland is dominating this event. Often you will see that NSW yachts dominate most major offshore races is Australia, however it seems that Queenslanders are the ones that want to sail around our great country more than anyone else.

Dave Moran’s Graceful Lady has joined the Pit Stop monohull fleet. Based out of Moreton Bay Trailer Boat Club in Brisbane, that now means three different Queensland clubs are now represented. Kerumba will represent the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, Ocean Gem will represent Southport Yacht Club and the only entry from NSW is Top Gun from Royal Motor Yacht Squadron in Broken Bay.

With just over six months to the start there is still plenty of time to enter. When you consider Conrad Coleman put together a Vendee Globe attempt in about three months and that is around the world, getting ready in six months to sail around Australia would seem quite easy.

Dave, owner of Graceful Lady, is keen to see Australia and has entered the race as more of a competitive cruise. He has hopes to visit some of Australia’s great tourist destinations as he tours the country with a crew based on friends. It will be a great little challenge between two similar vessels when the two Dave’s and their Beneteau’s hit the start line on August 5th.

If you want to join this epic event, talk to the team at Ocean Crusaders as we have experience in this sort of trip, having done it solo in 2010. It’s a great journey and something that very few people can say they have done. And who knows you might just end up with your name on a trophy next to the great Sir Peter Blake, winner of the inaugural event 29 year ago.
Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 5785Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportHall Spars - Boom

Related Articles

Forecast on the Festival of Sails eve
A combined Festival of Sails fleet of 264 keelboats and off the beach classes representing all six states A combined Festival of Sails fleet of 264 keelboats and off the beach classes representing all six states plus the Northern Territory are gearing up for the full program of sailing and shoreside fun the Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC) is ready to roll out.
Posted today at 5:17 am Le Cléac'h smashes Vendée Globe race record in spectacular style
Dozens of spectator boats took to the water to welcome their new hero back to the French port of Les Sables d'Olonne. Dozens of spectator boats took to the water to welcome their new hero back to the French port of Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 19 Jan Sailing World Cup Miami – New challenge ahead for the 'legend'
Among the 453 sailors racing out of Regatta Park at Coconut Grove, Robert Scheidt is teaming up with Gabriel Borges Among the 453 sailors racing out of Regatta Park at Coconut Grove, Miami from 22-29 January, Brazil's Robert Scheidt is teaming up with Gabriel Borges in an attempt to master the 49er like he has the Star and Laser.
Posted on 19 Jan Armel Le Cléac'h wins the Vendée Globe in record time
Armel Le Cléac'h has today won the Vendée Globe, setting a new record for the solo non-stop round the world race French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h has today won the Vendée Globe, setting a new record for the solo non-stop round the world race in the process.
Posted on 19 Jan Clipper Race – Qingdao ambassadors selected after intensive trial
Qingdao has a rich history in the Clipper Race, the only event which trains amateur sailors to become ocean racers Qingdao has a rich history in the Clipper Race, the only event which trains amateur sailors to become ocean racers, and is the event’s longest standing Team Sponsor. The 2017-18 race edition will mark the seventh time Qingdao, also a Host Port, has entered a team in the biennial race across the world’s oceans.
Posted on 19 Jan RORC Caribbean 600 – Winning ways
American yachts have had a winning streak in this classic race, winning five out of eight editions of the 600-miler. American yachts have had a winning streak in this classic offshore race, winning five out of eight editions of the 600-miler, starting and finishing in Antigua.
Posted on 19 Jan Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h flying home
Vendee Globe race leader Armel Le Cleac's is on the final tack for the finish of the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race. Vendee Globe race leader Armel Le Cleac's is on the final tack for the finish of the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race. At the 0400UTC position report he had 145nm to sail to the finish at Les Sables D'Olonne and was expected to be greeted by a crowd of hundreds of thousands of French sailing fans on Thursday afternoon or early evening local time.
Posted on 19 Jan Le Cléac'h closes in on Vendée Globe finish line
French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h has one hand on the Vendée Globe trophy this morning as he bears down on the finish line French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h has one hand on the Vendée Globe trophy this morning as he bears down on the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, France. At the latest position update Le Cléac'h, skipper of Banque Populaire VIII, was 146 nautical miles from finishing the solo round the world race with a lead of 87nm over second-placed Alex Thomson.
Posted on 19 Jan Vendee Globe Race - View the finish LIVE
The arrival of the Vendée Globe will be broadcast LIVE on January 19 between 5.30 p.m and 8.00 p.m (GMT) French skipper Armel Le Cléac'h and British skipper Alex Thomson will finish their non-stop solo round the world race on Thursday afternoon or evening local time. The arrival of the Vendée Globe will be broadcast LIVE on January 19 at 1530hrs UTC on the event's channel
Posted on 19 Jan Vendee Globe - Both leaders tack setting up an intense finish battle
According to the official tracker, Vendee Globe Race leader, Armel Le Cleac'h has tacked in what could be the final move According to the official tracker, Vendee Globe Race leader, Armel Le Cleac'h has tacked in what could be the final move of the Vendee Globe race for 2016/17. Rival Alex Thomson has responded. At the latest report, the French sailor was attempting to cross ahead of his rival, Alex Thomson - who still had the option to tack underneath and then take his chances on the final 24 hours.
Posted on 18 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy