Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Applications open for the 2017 Clagett Boat Grant Program

by Sam Crichton today at 1:40 am
Y-Knot sailing the Sonar from the Clagett Boat Grant Program in Newport Ro Fernandez
The C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta would like to invite North American community sailing programs and other sailing organizations aimed at expanding opportunities for sailors with adaptive needs, to apply for the 2017 Clagett Boat Grant Program.

On offer for the second Clagett Boat Grant Program, will be up to two 2.4mR boats with sails and trailer race ready.

In December of 2016, the Y-Knot program in Lake George, New York, was the recipient of the first of the Clagett Boat Grant Program boats, a Sonar, and they have been putting it to good use. Sailing the Sonar at The Clagett regatta in Newport this year the team won the Sonar class. They then put their Sonar sailing skills to use at the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Racing Regatta in Oyster Bay in August.

'The Clagett Regatta's award of a brand new Sonar to Y-Knot Sailing, through its Boat Grant Program, has had a huge impact on our adaptive sailing program. The publicity and excitement surrounding the award generated a lot of interest, both locally with new sailors and volunteers, and nationally as it brought Y-Knot recognition among the larger adaptive sailing community. We've developed several different seating and steering adaptations for the Sonar, including the sip and puff steering operation for our quadriplegic sailors. And taking that boat down to Newport and winning the Sonar fleet in the Clagett Regatta was the high point of a very busy and successful summer sailing season,' commented Y-Knot Sailing Program Chair, Spencer Raggio (Malta, N.Y.).

This year the boat that has been selected for the Boat Grant Program is the single handed 2.4mR, which has been retained as the technical boat for the bid to reinstate sailing to the Paralympic Games.

'This year we are pleased to be able to offer two 2.4mR boats from the Clagett Boat Grant Program. Applications can be for one or both boats depending on the needs of the organization applying. This year we raised the funds to purchase the two boats through a grant from the Newman's Own Foundation and the generosity of supporters at the annual Clagett fundraiser this year. The 2.4mR boat is one that sailors continue to comment is a challenge to sail for any sailor,' remarked Clagett Co-founder and President, Judy McLennan (Portsmouth, R.I.).

The deadline for applications for this boat grant is November 30 2017.

For information about the Clagett Boat Grant Program application please contact Clagett Administrative Assistant Sara Klik email sklik@clagettregatta.org.

For more information about The Clagett visit www.clagettregatta.org or follow the Clagett on Instagram @clagett_regatta or on Facebook Clagett Regatta.
Yachtspot J88 660x82Marina Exchange 660x82 Gill CompJeanneau AUS SO490 - 660x82

Related Articles

Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Wisdom prevails
Grouped around the tables in the racers’ zone in the Vela Latina marina, the solo sailors were all talking about it. For the time being, the associated minimum low pressure is not likely to prove dangerous, however the water temperature, which is exceptionally warm for this time of year, is conditioned by a high degree of instability. As such, ultimately, the formation of a tropical storm is a plausible hypothesis.
Posted on 31 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Beware of the boom
Most surprising part of the Leg was when navigator Steve Hayles took a hit sailing into Lisbon in virtually no breeze Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag skipper David Witt had a whirlwind first leg, featuring a last-minute transfer deal, an insane Alicante start, incredibly close racing and a bizarre finish in Lisbon.
Posted on 31 Oct Clipper Round the World Race departs for tough southern ocean test
Race start follows a fantastic stopover in the stunningly scenic city that hosted the global sailing event nine times. First to cross the start line, ahead of a triangular course in Table Bay, was Capetonian Dale Smyth’s Dare To Lead team, closely followed by Visit Seattle, led by youngest ever Clipper Race Skipper Nikki Henderson, and HotelPlanner.com, Skippered by Conall Morrison from Derry-Londonderry.
Posted on 31 Oct Volvo Ocean Race in two minutes from an engineering perspective
VOR is the toughest sailing race. In two minutes, we will take you through this adventure from engineering perspective. Over nine months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from seven teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe.
Posted on 31 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Dee Caffari explains the highs and lows of Leg 1
Looking back on the race, we had a great exit from the Mediterranean with fast downwind sailing and lots of gybes. We broke from the pack for half a day to converge together at Gibraltar Straits and we gained ground as we gybed out of the Mediterranean ahead of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, Team Brunel, and Dongfeng Race Team. Crossing gybes with just another boat length between us and Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag at the closest point.
Posted on 31 Oct New open criteria for 2019 Transpac Barn Door Trophy
From 2009 - 2017 those monohull entries that used moveable ballast or non-manual power were eligible to race Specifically, when issued the Notice of Race for the 2019 edition will remove any restrictions on use of moveable ballast or non-manual power to define those eligible to receive this classic trophy, while boats that are first-to-finish contenders may not have a length greater than 100 feet overall (30.48 meters).
Posted on 31 Oct The Clipper Race - The Dell Latitude Rugged - Race 3 - Preview
After a stopover in Cape Town, South Africa, Clipper Race crew are preparing to leave on Tuesday 31 October for Race 3. After an amazing stopover in Cape Town, South Africa, the Clipper Race crew are now preparing to leave on Tuesday 31 October for Race 3, to Fremantle, Australia, which will be officially known as the Dell Latitude Rugged Race.
Posted on 31 Oct World Sailing - Presidential Newsletter - October 2017
It is remarkable how quickly year gone by, with 2017 World Sailing Annual Conference and AGM already just around corner. The 2017 World Sailing Annual Conference and AGM already just around the corner. With the sailing family coming together again in the coming weeks, I wanted to take this opportunity to reflect on my first year as World Sailing President and provide you with a brief summary of the progress we are making, as well as those areas where further progress must be made.
Posted on 31 Oct Life of Volvo Ocean Race sailor in pictures – Eat, sleep, sail, repeat
Leg one saw the teams race 1,850 nautical miles from Alicante to Lisbon, spending approximately six days at sea. Leg one saw the teams race 1,850 nautical miles from Alicante to Lisbon, spending approximately six days at sea.
Posted on 30 Oct SYC Shanghai Cup and Nacra 17 Asian Championship – Creating new glory
The temperature today was quite suitable for racing, and the wind speed was about 5-6 knots on average. After yesterday’s race, the sailors have adapted quickly to the new racing environment on Huangpu River (an area of 1.5Km length, from Gongping Road Ferry Pier to Yangtze River Pier), and gave out their very best performance today. The variety of the wind blowing and the swinging gusts brought dramatic effects to the races.
Posted on 30 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy