Please select your home edition
Edition
Dubarry 728x90 1

Applications now open for the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy Winter Squads

by Olivia Price on 10 Mar
2O5A1139 Olivia Price
Since 1993, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Youth Sailing Academy has excelled in developing youth sailors into world class sailors with graduates going on to represent Australia in the America’s Cup, Olympic Games and Volvo Ocean Race. In 2016, under the guidance of CYCA Sailing Manager Justine Kirkjian, YSA Administrator Pam Scrivenor, and new Head Coach Jordan Reece, the winter squads once again produced top level athletes with impressive results at National and International regattas.

The CYCA Youth Sailing Academy continued one of the longest club winning streaks in the sport by once again taking out the Club Marine NSW Youth Match Racing Championship, which was also backed up with an Australian Youth Match Racing title and two international youth match racing championship regatta wins throughout the 2016/17 youth circuit season.

Harry Price, one of the YSA’s Advanced Squad athletes, along with his YSA team rose to World number four in the World Sailing Match Racing Rankings and also took out the U.S Grand-Slam Series and Musto International Grade Two. The YSA continued strong results in the women’s events with Caitlin Tames finishing second at the Australian Women’s Match Racing Championship and developing younger champions with Finn Tapper (17 years old) winning the CentrePort International Youth Match Racing Championship at his third match racing event.

Not only did the YSA excel on the water, but also produced one of their strongest CYCA host event seasons with the club being awarded the Australian Youth Match Racing Championship for three years and seeing more international teams travel to the CYCA for their top match racing event – the Musto International, which in 2016 became a Grade Two event.

The focus now shifts back to winter training for 2017 with applications now open for the three squads. New formatting and structure has been injected into each program bringing new life to each squad as we continue to produce world class sailors.

This year’s Talented Sailor Search squad will run over the first two weeks of April in a more concentrated format, allowing sailors to develop their keelboat and fleet racing skills over four sessions. The new timing of the program will also allow sailors to be assessed and promoted to the higher Development Match Racing squad for 2017.

The Development Match Racing (DMR) squad will allow sailors to set realistic goals and shape better understanding across both disciplines. The new structure includes a longer segregated program incorporating both fleet and match racing components. Running from April through to July, the revamped program will incorporate elite coaching from CYCA staff led by Head Coach Jordan Reece and provide each sailor with equal opportunities to represent the CYCA at local, state and national fleet racing and match racing events across the winter period.

Finally the Advanced Squad targets sailors looking to represent the club and Australia at National and International events and will put more emphasis on athlete’s commitment to achieving a high level of sailing ability in sailing knowledge as well as fitness and nutritional goals. As part of a rejuvenated fitness program, the CYCA is committed to assisting our athletes in developing their health and wellbeing. In partnership with Evolution of Wellbeing, the Advanced Squad will run fitness sessions prior to each training session in Rushcutters Bay Park with a qualified personal trainer.

Conducted from April to September, the revamped program will incorporate elite coaching in both the sport of sailing and fitness; provide greater racing opportunities for athletes by supporting specific events which are related to the Youth Sailing Academy.

More information and application forms for each squad can be found on the CYCA website under Youth Squads with application periods closing on Friday 24 March 2017 for the Talented Sailor Search and Friday 14 April 2017 for the Development Match Racing and Advanced Squads.

Additional information can be found by contacting the Youth Sailing Academy.
BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 3

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series™ offers perfect proving ground for youth teams
They don’t call it Extreme Sailing Series for nothing – that’s just what young guns have been finding out on their debut They don’t call it the Extreme Sailing Series™ for nothing – and that’s just what the young guns on Team Tilt and NZL Sailing Team have been finding out on their debuts on the global Stadium Racing tour.
Posted today at 10:33 am Mastering big swell off Manly – Estate Master new Farr 40 leader
The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master, which is now controlling the national title having shaken off their first day nerves over three races sailed in view of Sydney’s iconic Manly surf beach on day two.
Posted today at 8:16 am Etchells showdown underway at Brighton
There is promise of an epic battle at Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and final day action will be live There is the promise of an epic battle at the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and the final day action will be live streamed for all to see.
Posted today at 7:44 am 52 Super Series - Azzurra on the cusp of Miami Royal Cup win?
Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day of the Miami Royal Cup and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title when they won the last event of 2016, the EGNOS Cascais Cup.
Posted today at 6:44 am Sébastien Destremau takes 18th place to bring Vendée Globe to a close
Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed the Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place at 00hrs 40min et 18 sec UTC on Saturday 11th March 2017 after 124 days, 12 hours, 38 minutes and 18 seconds of racing since the start on 6th November. The skipper from Toulon is the final competitor to complete this eighth edition of the non-stop solo round the world race.
Posted today at 4:48 am Azzurra wins a race and stays in the lead at the Miami Royal Cup
Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup with ten points advantage on the second placed boat. With an excellent first place finish in the first race followed by an eighth place finish in the second race Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup with ten points advantage on the second placed boat. Tomorrow is the final day in the second event in the 2017 52 Super Series, the Miami Royal Cup.
Posted today at 4:31 am Extreme Sailing Series – SAP Extreme Sailing Team nudge ahead
SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Oman Air and Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day Danish crew SAP Extreme Sailing Team, home team Oman Air and champions Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day of racing at Muscat's Almouj Golf.
Posted on 10 Mar Dramatic day sets Oman Air up for Extreme Sailing Series Act 1 title
Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the highly-experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes, including two wins. Going into the final race Phil Robertson’s men were narrowly ahead of the SAP Extreme Sailing Team, only to be knocked off pole position ahead of tomorrow’s finale thanks to a sixth-place finish, their worst of the day.
Posted on 10 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – A regatta ready for innovation
The new Medal Race formats will be implemented at the Sofía IBEROSTAR and other events at the request of the Classes The Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR will bring innovations for the Olympic Classes in many ways, but the first novelty will be the inclusion of the ORC and one design J80 class that will sail from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th, based at Real Club Náutico de Palma.
Posted on 10 Mar Youth sailing program teaches at-risk young people more than the ropes
Twelve young people from four charities took to the Harbour this month as part of a youth sailing program Twelve young people from four charities took to the Harbour this month as part of a youth sailing program organised by the Property Industry Foundation, Colliers International and the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s (CYCA) Youth Sailing Academy. The program was aimed at providing a learning experience to build the confidence of at-risk and homeless young people.
Posted on 10 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy