Applications now open for the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy Winter Squads

by Olivia Price on 10 MarThe CYCA Youth Sailing Academy continued one of the longest club winning streaks in the sport by once again taking out the Club Marine NSW Youth Match Racing Championship, which was also backed up with an Australian Youth Match Racing title and two international youth match racing championship regatta wins throughout the 2016/17 youth circuit season.Harry Price, one of the YSA’s Advanced Squad athletes, along with his YSA team rose to World number four in the World Sailing Match Racing Rankings and also took out the U.S Grand-Slam Series and Musto International Grade Two. The YSA continued strong results in the women’s events with Caitlin Tames finishing second at the Australian Women’s Match Racing Championship and developing younger champions with Finn Tapper (17 years old) winning the CentrePort International Youth Match Racing Championship at his third match racing event.Not only did the YSA excel on the water, but also produced one of their strongest CYCA host event seasons with the club being awarded the Australian Youth Match Racing Championship for three years and seeing more international teams travel to the CYCA for their top match racing event – the Musto International, which in 2016 became a Grade Two event.The focus now shifts back to winter training for 2017 with applications now open for the three squads. New formatting and structure has been injected into each program bringing new life to each squad as we continue to produce world class sailors.This year’s Talented Sailor Search squad will run over the first two weeks of April in a more concentrated format, allowing sailors to develop their keelboat and fleet racing skills over four sessions. The new timing of the program will also allow sailors to be assessed and promoted to the higher Development Match Racing squad for 2017.The Development Match Racing (DMR) squad will allow sailors to set realistic goals and shape better understanding across both disciplines. The new structure includes a longer segregated program incorporating both fleet and match racing components. Running from April through to July, the revamped program will incorporate elite coaching from CYCA staff led by Head Coach Jordan Reece and provide each sailor with equal opportunities to represent the CYCA at local, state and national fleet racing and match racing events across the winter period.Finally the Advanced Squad targets sailors looking to represent the club and Australia at National and International events and will put more emphasis on athlete’s commitment to achieving a high level of sailing ability in sailing knowledge as well as fitness and nutritional goals. As part of a rejuvenated fitness program, the CYCA is committed to assisting our athletes in developing their health and wellbeing. In partnership with Evolution of Wellbeing, the Advanced Squad will run fitness sessions prior to each training session in Rushcutters Bay Park with a qualified personal trainer.Conducted from April to September, the revamped program will incorporate elite coaching in both the sport of sailing and fitness; provide greater racing opportunities for athletes by supporting specific events which are related to the Youth Sailing Academy.More information and application forms for each squad can be found on the CYCA website under Youth Squads with application periods closing on Friday 24 March 2017 for the Talented Sailor Search and Friday 14 April 2017 for the Development Match Racing and Advanced Squads.Additional information can be found by contacting the Youth Sailing Academy.