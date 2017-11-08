Please select your home edition
Applications invited for RYA, Yachts and Yachting Club of Year Award

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 2:19 pm
The RYA and Yachts and Yachting are joining forces to recognise and promote the outstanding achievements of sailing clubs across the UK.

Applications are now open for the RYA and Yachts and Yachting Club of the Year Award so if you think your club is one of the best in the UK then complete an application by 20 November.

Finalists will be selected across five categories:

• Innovation: recognising a club initiative that makes a break from traditional ways of running a club or traditional ways of running boating activity

• Inclusivity: aims to identify a club project which has been impactful in developing participation amongst people with disabilities or from other under-represented or disadvantaged groups

• Facility Development: where a club has undertaken facility developments and has been creative and resourceful in the design, minimised environmental impact, shown innovation in securing funding and provision of club facilities

• Increasing Participation: acknowledging a club that has delivered the most impactful participation project, the outcomes of which are, attracting and retaining new participants and growing their membership

• Communications: a club that has embraced the use of modern communications, e.g. social media platforms or who have been proactive and forward thinking in their communications and marketing using websites and local media.

The Club of the Year Award Panel will select five finalist clubs, one from each of the categories. The overall winner will be selected from these five by RYA members, Yachts and Yachting readers and the Panel. The winner will be announced at the RYA Dinghy Show in March 2018.

RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson said: “The Club of the Year Award is a fantastic way to recognise the great work going on within our club network. This includes the individual projects and initiatives which help make our sport more accessible to those outside of our community and also developments which are leading to current members becoming more active.

“We are delighted to be working with Yachts & Yachting which will undoubtedly broaden the reach and exposure of the Awards. We are also looking forward to giving Yachts & Yachting readers and RYA members the chance to have their say in which club is lucky enough to win the coveted Award.”

Georgie Corlett-Pitt, Editor added; “Yachts & Yachting is delighted to partner the RYA in recognising the massive contribution clubs make to the sport of sailing.

“Small or big, race or leisure focussed, tidal or inland; Clubs form the absolute backbone of the sport of sailing and it is only right that the members, volunteers and committees that work so hard to promote sailing are acknowledged for the contribution they make”.
