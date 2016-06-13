Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Polarised and non-polarised readers for sailors

Aon Youth Worlds - More reactions from the Medalists in pictures

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 12:03 am
Big smiles all round for the Australian 29er Gold Medalists- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
More images from the Final Day of racing in the Aon Youth World Sailing Championship sailed off Torbay, Auckland.

The regatta was blessed with a rare five day weather window in Auckland which allowed all racing to be completed on schedule and almost without postponement - a real challenge given the early morning start for the nine classes in a regatta which closely mirrored the Olympic format.

That backdrop made for a mix of close racing for the medals and indeed all placings. Plus providing a stage for the sailors of the future to shine - with some very dominant performances in some classes, providing a pointer to those who will surely be satnding on the Olympic podium in 2020 and 2024.

Reaction of the medallists in the Nacra 15, 29er Girls and 420 Boys ranged from immediate ecstasy to subdued reflection on their achievement and captured in these images.

Mourniac and Dorange (FRA) - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Mourniac and Dorange (FRA) - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Melzacka and Micinska (POL) Silver medalists Girls 29er - cross the finish line- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Melzacka and Micinska (POL) Silver medalists Girls 29er - cross the finish line- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Polish Girls 420 coach - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Polish Girls 420 coach - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik (POL) Gold medalists Girls 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik (POL) Gold medalists Girls 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik (POL) Gold medalists Girls 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik (POL) Gold medalists Girls 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Greta and Kate Stewart (NZL) Bronze medalists finish just ahead of the Polish crew - they needed another two places to beat them for the Silver - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Greta and Kate Stewart (NZL) Bronze medalists finish just ahead of the Polish crew - they needed another two places to beat them for the Silver - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Natasha Bryant Annie Wilmot (AUS) Girls 29er Gold medalists - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Natasha Bryant Annie Wilmot (AUS) Girls 29er Gold medalists - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Isaura Maenhaut is all smiles as she realise that she and skipper Henri Demesmaeker (BEL) have stolen a march and won the Bronze Medal - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Isaura Maenhaut is all smiles as she realise that she and skipper Henri Demesmaeker (BEL) have stolen a march and won the Bronze Medal - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Gold Medalists - Mourniac and Dorange (FRA) ham it up just before the finish - Nacra 15- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Gold Medalists - Mourniac and Dorange (FRA) ham it up just before the finish - Nacra 15- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Silver medalists in the Nacra 15 - USA's Screve and Brill are pushed hard by ITA on their final approach to the finish, in a very tight points situation - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Silver medalists in the Nacra 15 - USA's Screve and Brill are pushed hard by ITA on their final approach to the finish, in a very tight points situation - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Tim Mourniac and Charles Dorange (FRA) Nacra 15 Gold Medalists- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Tim Mourniac and Charles Dorange (FRA) Nacra 15 Gold Medalists- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Ido Bilik and Ofek Shalgi (ISR) Silver medalists Boys 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Ido Bilik and Ofek Shalgi (ISR) Silver medalists Boys 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


A jammed spinnaker halyard didn't help the performance of the Bronze Medalists Peralta and Verdi (ARG) in the Final race - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
A jammed spinnaker halyard didn't help the performance of the Bronze Medalists Peralta and Verdi (ARG) in the Final race - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Gold Medalists - Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin (USA) - Boys 420 were premature starters on the Final Day - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Gold Medalists - Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin (USA) - Boys 420 were premature starters on the Final Day - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Silver Medallists (ITA) return with Gold medalists (POL) Girls 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Silver Medallists (ITA) return with Gold medalists (POL) Girls 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Violette Dorange and Camille Orion (FRA) Bronze medalists - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Violette Dorange and Camille Orion (FRA) Bronze medalists - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik (POL) Gold medalists Girls 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Julia Szmit and Hanna Dzik (POL) Gold medalists Girls 420 - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz




Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearFestival of Sails 2017 660x82Lancer Not Equal

Related Articles

Youth Worlds - Medallists' reactions on the water in pictures
There were a range of emotions on display as each class finished its final race in the Aon Youth World Sailing Champs There were a range of emotions on display as each class finished its final race in the Aon Youth World sailing Championship. For five of the nine classes the Gold medal had already been decided the day before, and in a couple of others there was only a mathematical chance of the Yellow bib wearer not going on to turn that into a Gold medal. In others it was tight end tense.
Posted on 21 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Nacra 15 tests crews at Torbay on Day 4
Image gallery from the penultimate day of racing in the 2016 Aon Youth Worlds in the Nacra 15 multihull. Image gallery from the penultimate day of racing in the 2016 Aon Youth World Sailing Championships in the Nacra 15 multihull. This was the first regatta in which the new catamaran, a smaller version of the Nacra 17 Olympic catamaran has been sailed. The Nacra 15 performed very well and was a good test of tactics and boat handling.
Posted on 19 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Windsurfers stage Finish line Air Show in RS:X
The Boys RS:X finishers put on an Air Show at the end of the Race 10 of the Aon Youth World Sailing Championship The Boys RS:X finishers put on an impromptu Air Show at the end of the Race 10 of the Aon Youth World Sailing Championship, at Torbay, Auckland. The presence of Georgia Schofield swimming with a camera right on the finish line encouraged the finishers to put on their best aerobatic display.
Posted on 19 Dec Aon Youth Worlds 2016 - Upwind nosedive and other images from Day 3
There was a real mix of wind and weather for the third day of racing at the Youth World Sailing Championship at Torbay There was a real mix of wind and weather for the third day of racing at the Youth World Sailing Championship at Torbay Auckland. The day started with a light seabreeze which built to 12kts under blue skies, before the breeze lightened later in the afternoon with the arrival of cloud cover.
Posted on 18 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Images from Day 2 - Laser Radial
Day 2 of the Aon Youth World Sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images fro Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World Sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images from the Mens and Womens Laser Radial
Posted on 17 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Images from Day 2 - Mens and Womens RS:X
Day 2 of the Aon Youth World Sailing Championship - gallery of images from the Mens and Womens RS:X Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images from the Mens and Womens RS:X
Posted on 17 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Images from Day 2 - Mens and Womens 29er
Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship gallery of images from the Mens and Womens 29er Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images from the Mens and Womens 29er
Posted on 17 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Images from Day 2 - 420 and Drone
Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images from the 420's along with a couple of images of the Drone launch and retrieval
Posted on 17 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Images from Day 1 - 420, Laser Radial and 29er
Images from the 420's, 29ers and Laser Radials for Day 1 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship off Torbay Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 1 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images from the 470's 29ers and Laser Radials
Posted on 16 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Images from Day 1 - RS:X
Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 1 of the Aon Youth World Sailing Championship Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 1 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images from the RS:X Windsurfer class
Posted on 16 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy