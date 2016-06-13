Aon Youth Worlds - More reactions from the Medalists in pictures

Big smiles all round for the Australian 29er Gold Medalists- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell Big smiles all round for the Australian 29er Gold Medalists- Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 5, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 12:03 amThe regatta was blessed with a rare five day weather window in Auckland which allowed all racing to be completed on schedule and almost without postponement - a real challenge given the early morning start for the nine classes in a regatta which closely mirrored the Olympic format.That backdrop made for a mix of close racing for the medals and indeed all placings. Plus providing a stage for the sailors of the future to shine - with some very dominant performances in some classes, providing a pointer to those who will surely be satnding on the Olympic podium in 2020 and 2024.Reaction of the medallists in the Nacra 15, 29er Girls and 420 Boys ranged from immediate ecstasy to subdued reflection on their achievement and captured in these images.









































































