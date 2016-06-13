Please select your home edition
Aon Youth Worlds - Kiwi RS:X performs well on penultimate day

by Yachting NZ on 21 Dec
Patrick Haybittle (NZL) Mens RS:X - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 4, December 19, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Three top ten results on the penultimate day of the Aon Youth Sailing World Championship reflected a solid day on the water for New Zealand RS:X sailor Patrick Haybittle.

The teenager from Murrays Bay Sailing Club had a brilliant second race in the afternoon’s sailing off Torbay in Auckland, with his run of scores reading 8,3,8 to sit in seventh overall heading into the final day.

Crediting the flatter conditions, a West to North-Westerly breeze ranging from 11-18 knots, which suited him better than previous days, Haybittle says the racing simply just went his way.

“I’m pretty happy with three results in the top ten. The right definitely paid off in the second race where I came back in a strong position after dipping most of the fleet on the start line,” he says.

He’s part of a 27-strong fleet which had its winner decided today, with Israeli sailor Yoav Omer securing the Gold after an impressive string of results from the last four days of racing.

Feeling relaxed heading into tomorrow, Haybittle says it’s great to be surrounded by a highly competitive fleet in his home waters.

“Some of the guys out there are so quick, and to be honest it’s just awesome to have such a strong fleet of RS:X’s here all gunning for it. More than anything I just want to enjoy it and make the most of each opportunity I get,” he adds.

Across in the 420 girls fleet there were more New Zealand smiles coming off the water, as twins Brianna and Courtney Reynolds-Smith wrapped up their morning’s racing with a fifth and sixth to gain a few places on the overall scoreboard where they now lie in eighth.

“We were really consistent today. What worked for us was to keep our heads out of the boat, and watch what was coming down from the cliffs, making sure we sailed into the right breeze,” says helm Courtney.

Describing fellow competitors as “frenemies”, Courtney says it’s been fantastic to be surrounded by sailors from around the world. “It’s a fun environment to be in. You are absolute best friends off the water, but as soon as you head out there it’s all on,” she laughs.

Elsewhere in the kiwi contingent, Stewart sisters Kate and Greta continued their consistent run of results with a 7,6,7, today to lie in third overall, placing them firmly in medal contention.

All thirteen New Zealand sailors are still placed within the top 20 of their fleets, with Laser Radial Sailor George Gautrey in sixth, as well as Nacra 15 pair Jackson Keon and Tom Fyfe also in sixth. Josh Berry and Henry Haslett are in 13th in the 420 fleet, and Francesco Kayrouz and Oscar Gunn are in eighth overall in the 29er Boys fleet, with Laser Radial sailor Olivia Christie in 20th.

Only one race is scheduled to be sailed tomorrow with prizegiving and closing ceremony to follow in the evening.

NZL Yachting Trust Youth Team results following the fourth day of the Aon Youth Sailing World Championship:?

420 Boys
13th Josh Berry and Henry Haslett: 13,13,14,6, (16),13,15,10

420 Girls
8th Courtney Reynolds-Smith and Brianna Reynolds-Smith: 6,4, (16),12,3,13,5,6

29er Boys
8th Francesco Kayrouz and Oscar Gunn: 11,11,11,1,4,8, 13,12,2, 10,(18),15

29er Girls
3nd Greta Stewart and Kate Stewart: (13),4,7,7,6,4,5,3,2,7,6,7

Nacra 15
6th Jackson Keon and Tom Fyfe: 3, (21DSQ), 2,10,7,10,6,11,13,8,15,8

Laser Radial Boys
6th George Gautrey: 5,2, 5DPI1,8DPI1,13, 26, 19, (49)

Laser Radial Girls
20th Olivia Christie: 7,18,30,7, (48[UFD],17, 30, 19

RS:X Boys:
7th Patrick Haybittle: 4,6,10,11,8,7, (28UFD), 18,11,8,3,8

As racing progresses tomorrow results can be viewed by clicking here

ABOUT THE YOUTH WORLDS

The Youth Worlds was first held in Sweden in 1971. The 2016 Youth Sailing World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand will be the 46th edition of the championship. More than 380 sailors from 66 nations sailing in more than 260 boats across nine disciplines will compete in New Zealand.

Past notable winners include American's Cup skippers, Chris Dickson (NZL), Russell Coutts (NZL), Dean Barker (NZL); Olympic medalists, Nathan Outteridge (AUS), Iain Jensen (AUS), Robert Scheidt (BRA), Amelie Lux (GER), Ben Ainslie (GBR), Iain Percy (GBR), Alessandra Sensini (ITA), Elise Rechichi (AUS), Dan Slater (NZL) and Tessa Parkinson (AUS); Volvo Ocean Race sailors like Stuart Bannatyne (NZL) and Richard Clarke (CAN). The most successful Youth World Champions are Great Britain's Sally Cuthbert and Poland's Zofia Klepacka having won four successive titles in the Laser II and Mistral respectively.

Australia is the current holder of the Nations Trophy, awarded annually to the top performing nation at the Youth Worlds. France is the most success nation through the history of the Championship, winning the Nations Trophy on a record eleven occasions and holding a record 76 medals: 28 gold, 30 silver and 18 bronze.
