Anything but cruising to the finish at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week

Regatta Director Denis Thompson noted the quality across the huge cruising fleet: "It's been excellent racing and the one thing that stood out for me - apart from the two 100 and 66-footers going toe-to-toe – was the speeds and efficiency of the cruising divisions."There are some really good boats in there and some really close racing. We might have to call them something else next year!"





Cruising Division 1



Ervin Vidor’s beautiful CNB 76 Charlotte with a crew of top 18 foot skiff sailors aboard held a narrow points lead over Paul Mara’s Adams 20 Helsal 3 from New South Wales going into Saturday’s series-closing islands race.



Despite a spinnaker blow out early in the race, Helsal 3 came good to steal the division win from Charlotte by just one point.









Third in division was Alison and David Molloy’s IOR maxi Condor, the crew celebrating their 10th Race Week anniversary. “It was a busy year, we had six newbies” said David adding, “over 10 years we’ve put at least 160 crew through Race Week. One of the guys who was with us in the first year, Pete Jarvis has essentially been our mainsheet man ever since and there were five on board this year who have done five or more outside of Alison and I. It’s a big family.”



Cruising Division 2



Thomas Hoogenbosch with his Victorian Bavaria 46 Therapy did well to secure a very close one point division win from James Whittle’s Hanse 495 Takani, which made a late charge in Saturday’s two island races.



It proved second time lucky for the Safety Beach team from Mornington in Victoria, having bought the boat at the Sydney Boat Show last year and sailing it straight to Race Week.



“Our crew was the highlight for me, they just melded together so well” said Hoogenbosch. “My wife will have some say in this of course, but I hope we’ll be back next year to defend our win.”



Cruising Division 3



John McConaghy, whose self-built McConaghy 47 Second Time Around was leading the division going into the final race, but he was not optimistic about holding the top podium spot, given the heavier handicap they gained as the week wore on.



“We’re going to need a jumbo jet strapped to the back of the boat to get a division win now, and I’m not sure that even that will do it!”



As it turned out the jumbo jet couldn’t do much to help, but their earlier performances saved the day, putting them in top spot when the scores were tallied on Saturday August 26, 2017. “We sailed hard and had a great day” said McConaghy after the race, “but it made no difference, we ended up near enough last on handicap. It was just as well that we could take the last one as our dropped race.”









Cruising Division 4



Anthony Bishop, who recently took over the ownership of the Windcraft brand, led by example with a win in their division aboard his own Dehler 30 Rocksalt by one point from Greg Tobin’s Dehler Magic and Peter Mumford’s photogenic Avventura. Better still for Bishop, the top eight of the 13 boats in the division were all Windcraft models.



‘I’m delighted with Rocksalt’s victory and I would have been equally as happy if any of our boats had won the division,” Bishop said.



Cruising Division 5



It was a last gasp win for Jonathan Threlfall’s Jeanneau Sunfast 36 Campeador, taking the division win from David Stoopman, owner of the Victorian Beneteau Oceanis 40 from Victoria Easy Day, for whom it proved to be anything but. Threlfall was delighted at their last minute podium topper, “We were amazed that we won and loved the regatta, it was really well run.”



Non Spinnaker Division 1



Anyone who thinks winning a Non-Spinnaker division is simple hasn’t sailed against Andrew Molnar and his Oceanis 48 Hub from Victoria. Molnar, who also owns a Sydney 38 which he races with his crew out of Sandringham Yacht Club, was not there to make up numbers: “We came up to Race Week to win. We invested in new sails and had a dedicated navigator on board, who’s only job was to work out where we needed to be.”









And win they did, taking out their division by two points from Mal Billings’ Victorian Bavaria 49 Uluwatu.



Non Spinnaker Division 2



Noel Borel, whose East Coast 31 Kulani won their division with a group of dinghy friends aboard, bought the 1976 launched boat as something of a wreck and has spent the last five years restoring her. “It’s been a fantastic regatta and we’ve done way better than we ever expected,” said a delighted Borel.









Final words from Regatta Director Denis Thompson



“It’s been a great regatta starting off with fresh tradewinds and dying out, then the tradewinds came back.



“In terms of our team, we’ve got a whole bunch of courses that we bring up here thinking we’ve got it right, but we always end up making up courses because you’ve got to think on your feet. The team was able to do that with ease. On the day we had to put on extra races our team was able to pull it off, and competitors enjoyed the fact we pushed hard to get extra races.



“While it might look like there are a lot of people running around in red shirts, the team is pretty skinny and all of us have to multitask.



“The jury has been very accommodating, competitor-friendly and it’s good to have the quality of people we’ve had in Ross Green from Team New Zealand, Lister Hughes, Gary Manuel and international judge Philippe Mazard.



“We’ll now sit down and do our usual Audi Hamilton Island Race Week debrief. Each year I hear ‘that was the best Race Week ever’ and actually it keeps happening year after year.”



IRC



IRC Racing

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 NANOQ AUS7001 HRH Crown Prince Frederik Of Denmark RDYC 8.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 [4.0] 1.0 2 2.0S ALIVE 52566 Duncan Hine DSS 12.0 4.0 [6.0Q] 3.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 3 M3 AUS52 Brent Fowler RFBYC 12.0 3.0 [4.0] 2.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 4 BLACK JACK 525100 Peter Harburg RQYS 16.0 3.0A 3.0 5.0 3.0 2.0 [5.0] 5 WILD OATS XI AUS10001 Mark Richards HIYC 20.0 5.0 2.0 4.0 5.0 [5.0] 4.0

IRC Passage Div 1

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 SWISH 226 Steven Proud MHYC 7.0 [9.0] 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 2 BUSHRANGER 12450 Gerry Hatton RPAYC 10.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 2.0 [7.0] 1.0 3 TOY BOX 2 MH4 Ian Box MHYC 16.0 2.0 5.0 5.0 [5.0] 1.0 3.0 4 EAGLE ROCK 7744 Ross Wilson CYCA/SYC/SSCBC 17.0 4.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 [4.0] 5 POPEYE 6612 Craig Douglas MHYC 22.0 3.0 4.0 2.0 [9.0] 6.0 7.0 6 KERUMBA RQ5050 Tam Faragher RQYS 29.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 [7.0] 5.0 6.0 7 PONYO 6838 David Currie HIYC 31.0 6.0 13.0F [13.0F] 4.0 3.0 5.0 8 ERICA 237 Peter Williams RSYS 37.0 7.0 8.0 [9.0] 6.0 8.0 8.0 9 ESPRESSO FORTE 8181 Laurence Freedman CYCA 40.0 8.0 9.0 6.0 8.0 [10.0] 9.0 10 TRITON 6377 David Gotze CYCA 47.0 10.0 10.0 8.0 10.0 9.0 [10.0] 11 AURIC'S QUEST 6606 Fred Bestall SYC 50.0 11.0 7.0 10.0 11.0 11.0 [11.0] 12 TILT 4913 Peter Cretan RYCT 58.0 12.0 11.0 11.0 12.0 12.0 [12.0]

IRC Passage Div 2

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 TEAM HOLLYWOOD 7027 Raymond Roberts CYCA 6.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 [2.0] 1.0 2 DORADE 16 Matt Brooks NEWPORT 15.0 5.0 5.0 1.0 3.0 1.0 [7.0] 3 SKEETER 9997 Sandor Tornai DSC/CYCA 16.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 [5.0] 4 NOT A DIAMOND RQ2404 David Redfern RQYS 22.0 4.0 2.0 6.0 [7.0] 6.0 4.0 5 HUSSY 9339 Grant Pocklington RPAYC/RMYC 24.0 7.0 4.0 5.0 2.0 [7.0] 6.0 6 JAVELIN RQ122 James Crowley RQYS 25.0 3.0 6.0 7.0 5.0 4.0 [8.0] 7 MATRIX 41 Graham Furtado RQYS 30.0 [9.0] 8.0 3.0 8.0 8.0 3.0 8 JAZZAMATAZZ 0122 Norman Weaver RPAYC 35.0 6.0 9.0 9.0 6.0 5.0 [10.0] 9 RAGTIME RQ130 Chris Morgan RQYS 38.0 10.0 7.0 8.0 11.0 [11.0] 2.0 10 B52 B52 Daniel Farmer RQYS 46.0 8.0 10.0 [11.0] 10.0 9.0 9.0 11 DRAKES PRAYER RQ6165 Rod Johannessen RQYS 52.0 12.0C 11.0 10.0 9.0 10.0 [12.0C]



PHS



Racer Cruiser

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 7133 EUPHORIA Anthony Coleman 17.0 10.0 1.0 [10.0] 1.0 4.0 1.0 2 L320 ONYX Matt Owen 21.0 1.0 [11.0] 9.0 6.0 2.0 3.0 3 543 LITTLE NICO Adrian Walters 22.0 9.0 [10.0] 1.0 9.0 1.0 2.0 4 W108 JAB Mark Skelton 25.0 4.0 [9.0] 8.0 5.0 3.0 5.0 5 AUS174 CALIBRE RACING April Jorgense Adam Shand 2.0S 26.0 6.0 2.0 4.0 8.0 [9.0] 6.0 6 AUS320 ROCK N' ROLL Kim Williams 26.0 [8.0] 6.0 7.0 3.0 6.0 4.0G 7 AUS070 PANTHER Steve Orourke 28.0 [11.0] 5.0 6.0 2.0 5.0 10.0 8 500 ANTIPODES Wayne Seal Ian Ford 3.0S 29.0 5.0 3.0 2.0 10.0 [11.0] 9.0 9 6815 IAGO John Quinn 29.0 2.0 7.0 [11.0] 4.0 7.0 9.0A 10 142 NOT ANOTHER PLANET Geoff Ford 31.0 3.0 4.0 3.0 11.0 10.0 [11.0] 11 AUS153 MAC 2 John McDougall 34.0 7.0 8.0 5.0 7.0 [8.0] 7.0

Cruising Div 1

Place Boat Name Sail No Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 HELSAL3 262 Paul Mara 21.0 2.0 [12.5] 4.0 11.0 2.0 2.0 2 CHARLOTTE AUS257 Ervin Vidor 22.0 6.0 9.0 1.0 [10.0] 1.0 5.0 3 CONDOR KB80 David Molloy 26.0 7.0 6.0 2.0 [8.0] 7.0 4.0 4 COOPERS 3810 Craig Watson 1.0S 30.0 10.0 1.0 11.0 2.0 [12.0] 6.0 5 SALACIA RQ1600 Stephen Everett 30.0 5.0 11.0 8.0 3.0 3.0 [11.0] 6 WHITEBIRDS 788 R.Bird/P.White N.A. 32.0 3.0 2.0 12.0 9.0 6.0 [16.0F] 7 PILGRIM E226 Paul Ley 3.0S 33.0 8.0 3.0 7.0 7.0 8.0 [10.0] 8 INFINITY AUS52C Richard Fader/ Greg Prescott 33.0 [11.0] 7.0 6.0 6.0 5.0 9.0 9 EVE 8565 Steven Capell 35.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 13.0 [13.0] 12.0 10 ONE O NINE 1109 Robert Salteri 35.5 [13.0] 12.5 3.0 4.0 9.0 7.0 11 XSCAPE AUS501 John Foster 36.0 [12.0] 8.0 9.0 1.0 10.0 8.0 12 ALLEGRO 6723 Adrian Lewis 40.0 4.0 10.0 [16.0R] 12.0 11.0 3.0 13 DRUMFIRE CAY6536 Phillip Neil 43.0 9.0 5.0 [16.0F] 14.0 14.0 1.0 14 ANTIPODES AUSTRALIS YC200 John Culshaw 48.0 16.0C [16.0C] 10.0 5.0 4.0 13.0 15 ANTIGUA S6517 Phil Sexton 77.0 16.0C 16.0C 16.0C [16.0C] 15.0 14.0

Cruising Div 2

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 SB046 THERAPY Thomas Hoogenbosch 31.0 [20.0] 5.0 16.0 1.0 6.0 3.0 2 6981 TAKANI James Whittle 32.0 7.0 9.0 11.0 3.0 2.0 [18.0] 3 7123 PAINKILLER Graham Barrett 37.0 18.0 3.0 1.0 [22.0] 11.0 4.0 4 6990 GREAT WHITE Bob Penty 38.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 2.0 16.0 [22.0] 5 BOW20 VANILLA 2 David Perkins 42.0 15.0 12.0 5.0 [17.0] 9.0 1.0 6 8810 OCEAN GEM David Hows 43.0 3.0 8.0 19.0 10.0 3.0 [20.0] 7 6782 THAT BOAT Darryle Dransfield 1.0S 44.0 1.0 16.0 17.0 5.0 5.0 [21.0] 8 B19 AVANTI Cormie Philip 44.0 9.0 11.0 7.0 [14.0] 8.0 9.0 9 6797 HOLY COW! John & Kim Clinton 46.0 10.0 7.0 9.0 7.0 [20.0] 13.0 10 6408 FOUR BELLS David Bell 6.0S 47.0 13.0 13.0 6.0 [23.0] 4.0 11.0 11 BOW17 MANDALA Gerard Webb 47.0 [19.0] 17.0 12.0 4.0 7.0 7.0 12 SM501 LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE Sam Pavic 49.0 16.0 10.0 2.0 6.0 [17.0] 15.0 13 0505 MISS MINX Chris & Lauren Thorpe 52.5 [17.0] 14.0 3.0 11.5 12.0 12.0 14 M434 ARE WE THERE YET John Ashton 53.0 2.0 1.0 13.0 18.0 [23.0] 19.0 15 7041 L'ESPRIT Peter Byford 54.0 26.0C [26.0C] 10.0 9.0 1.0 8.0 16 A17 VANILLA 1 Chris Carlile 60.0 14.0 6.0 [26.0F] 20.0 10.0 10.0 17 6666 FIRST LIGHT P White/ C Stannard 61.0 5.0 18.0 18.0 15.0 [18.0] 5.0 18 RQ700 SANTE Nick Cameron 62.0 4.0 19.0 4.0 21.0 [22.0] 14.0 19 00100 ENCORE J Milledge/ T.Lewis 67.0 12.0 [26.0F] 22.0 8.0 19.0 6.0 20 RQ410 SYNERGY Ron James 67.5 6.0 [26.0C] 21.0 11.5 13.0 16.0 21 B48 KARM Ray Nankervis 68.0 11.0 2.0 14.0 24.0 [24.0] 17.0 22 6391 ETERNITY Ian Meldrum 76.0 26.0C [26.0F] 15.0 19.0 14.0 2.0 23 6084 SWEET CHARIOT David Henry 98.0 26.0C 15.0 [26.0F] 13.0 21.0 23.0 24 SM888 CIAO BELLA Jon Lechte 101.0 26.0C [26.0C] 20.0 16.0 15.0 24.0 25 BOW08 GRADIVA Peter Buckley 130.0 26.0C 26.0C 26.0C 26.0F 26.0F [26.0F]

Cruising Div 3

Place Boat Name Sail No Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 SECOND TIME AROUND 5491 John McConaghy 26.0 [15.0] 13.0 6.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 2 ANGER MANAGEMENT 6836 Tim Stewart 28.0 11.0 5.0 5.0 [14.0] 6.0 1.0 3 KAYIMAI MH46 Rob Aldis 30.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 9.0 10.0 [10.0] 4 ZOE 98 Wayne Millar 31.0 12.0 2.0 [12.0] 7.0 5.0 5.0 5 MAYFAIR W1424 J Irvine/ G Gribble 33.0 3.0 9.0 1.0 12.0 [12.0] 8.0 6 STRATA CARE RQ477 James O'Hare 1.0S 34.0 14.0 1.0 2.0 13.0 4.0 [14.0] 7 VINCITORE 13980 Mark Hellyer 4.0S 34.0 2.0 6.0 9.0 [16.0] 13.0 4.0 8 ABRACADABRA 5612 James Murchison 2.0S 34.0 5.0 11.0 [13.0] 5.0 2.0 11.0 9 CARLA M 567 Mark Michalowsky 34.0 6.0 12.0 7.0 6.0 3.0 [12.0] 10 QUEST 3 5822 Brendon Gregg 37.0 10.0 8.0 [10.0] 8.0 9.0 2.0 11 DEBONNAIRE SM451 Phil Gomez 39.0 1.0 7.0 8.0 10.0 [14.0] 13.0 12 CARPE DIEM SM1750 Paul Commins 42.0 8.0 3.0 [16.0] 15.0 7.0 9.0 13 DRY WHITE RQ401 D Purdy/ B Pozzey 45.0 7.0 [17.0F] 4.0 2.0 16.0 16.0 14 MONDO 5656 Ray Sweeney 47.0 9.0 [17.0F] 11.0 1.0 11.0 15.0 15 YKNOT 7076 David Newton 48.0 13.0 10.0 [15.0] 11.0 8.0 6.0 16 SHAZAM PD447 Doug Ryan 54.0 [16.0] 14.0 14.0 4.0 15.0 7.0

Cruising Div 4

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 7122 ROCKSALT Anthony Bishop 12.0 [9.0] 7.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 2 633 DEHLER MAGIC Greg Tobin 13.0 [7.0] 6.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 3 7044 AVVENTURA Peter Mumford 16.5 6.0 2.0 3.5 5.0 [7.0] 4 6577 ILLUSION David Brett 19.0 8.0 [11.0] 5.0 2.0 4.0 5 7167 SPECTRE Peter Hrones 4.0S 21.0 4.0 5.0 11.0 [12.0] 1.0 6 SB430 Y KNOT Rob Rainsford 21.0 5.0 1.0 6.0 9.0 [9.0] 7 11000 KITE RUNNER Phil Jobe 22.5 11.0 3.0 3.5 [11.0] 5.0 8 6590 ERESSEA John Bankart 24.0 1.0 [12.0] 9.0 8.0 6.0 9 M604 FLYINGFISH LET LOOSE A Fairclough 25.0 2.0 [10.0] 8.0 7.0 8.0 10 RQ19 OUT OF THE BLUE Stephen Green 27.0 10.0 4.0 7.0 6.0 [11.0] 11 6654 ISABELLA John Nolan 36.0 12.0 [14.0F] 10.0 4.0 10.0 12 SB445 LUNACY Chris McSorley 39.0 3.0 8.0 14.0C 14.0C [14.0F] 13 G445 ETRE JEUNE Nick Polin 43.0 [14.0C] 9.0 12.0 10.0 12.0

Cruising Div 5

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 5758 CAMPEADOR Jonathan Threlfall 2.0S 19.0 11.0 [14.0] 4.0 2.0 2.0 2 BOW19 EASY DAY David Stoopman 19.0 7.0 3.0 [7.0] 5.0 4.0 3 6421 POHONO Andrew Williams 21.0 3.0 9.0 [13.0] 4.0 5.0 4 6063 BELLAMY Barry Berg 23.0 [15.0] 1.0 14.0 7.0 1.0 5 8550 PANACEA Ronald Theedam 8.0S 24.0 13.0 2.0 8.0 1.0 [13.0] 6 B408 RAMPALLION Geoff Adams 24.0 2.0 11.0 1.0 [13.0] 10.0 7 662 OASIS Keith Adam/ Merv Stephensen 25.0 8.0 5.0 [15.0] 9.0 3.0 8 YC757 SCHOOL'S OUT Adrian Wotton 26.0 9.0 8.0 2.5 [11.0] 6.5 9 90 OLD HABITS Chris Hopkins 28.0 1.0 10.0 5.0 12.0 [12.0] 10 BOW24 RHYTHM Terry Goldacre 28.5 [12.0] 7.0 9.0 6.0 6.5 11 RQ22 SAMURAI Mel Bridges 29.0 4.0 6.0 10.0 [14.0] 9.0 12 M5 WINDSONG OF M'TON Jim Watson 30.0 10.0 4.0 [12.0] 8.0 8.0 13 BOW16 RAMBLE TAMBLE Michael Wiley 32.0 5.0 [12.0] 6.0 10.0 11.0 14 68 STAR FERRY John Brand 33.0 6.0 13.0 11.0 3.0 [14.0] 15 34 KD GIRL David Levings 47.5 14.0 15.0 2.5 16.0C [16.0C]

Non Spinnaker Div 1

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 SM301 HUB Andrew Molnar 12.0 [10.0] 3.0 3.0 5.0 1.0 2 SM6662 ULUWATU Mal Billings 14.0 1.0 4.0 [12.0] 1.0 8.0 3 5013 LA TROISIEME MITEMPS Matt Doyle 15.0 5.0 1.0 [13.0] 4.0 5.0 4 7126 LLAMA Jon Linton 20.0 2.0 7.0 [11.0] 8.0 3.0 5 2.0S 70103 HANK Paul Schaafsma 21.0 [15.0C] 8.0 9.0 2.0 2.0 6 W888 MISTA GYBE Linda Gorry 21.0 6.0 2.0 [10.0] 6.0 7.0 7 450 MIM Mike Walter 24.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 [15.0F] 11.0 8 BOW10 RENAISSANCE 3 Robert Grey 25.0 7.0 [9.0] 5.0 7.0G 6.0 9 3663 LLOYDS TOO IMPETUOUS Rudy Weber 26.0 [15.0C] 12.0 1.0 3.0 10.0 10 3.0S 6678 SUPERTRAMP Sue & Alan Pick 29.0 3.0 [10.0] 8.0 9.0 9.0 11 BOW23 FREE SPIRIT MELBOURN Philip Mellett 29.0 8.0 [15.0F] 6.0 11.0 4.0 12 9931 IMPULSIVE Ross Macaw 34.0 9.0 6.0 7.0 [14.0T] 12.0 13 RQ500 NANDI Norman Clegg 36.0 [15.0C] 11.0 2.0 10.0 13.0 14 SM71 CHINA GROVE Ian Mellett 57.0 15.0C 13.0 14.0 15.0R [15.0F]

Non Spinnaker Div 2

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 1971 KULANI Noel Borel 8.0 4.0 [8.0] 2.0 1.0 1.0 2 6361 CZECH MATE Phil Dressler 10.0 5.0 [7.0] 1.0 2.0 2.0 3 SM432 TIGER ONE Glenn Myler 16.0 [9.0] 1.0 8.0 4.0 3.0 4 320 SATORI Roger Ellett 17.0 3.0 5.0 3.0 6.0 [8.0] 5 405N LADY VIRGINIA Nicholas Cable 2.0S 18.0 7.0 2.0 [7.0] 3.0 6.0 6 YC120 DALLIANCE Robert Topping 18.0 6.0 3.0 [9.0] 5.0 4.0 7 6878 WINDFALLS Sandy Hume 2.0S 25.0 2.0 [12.0] 4.0 9.0 10.0 8 7157 LADY JANIE Greg Baker 25.0 8.0 4.0 [10.0] 8.0 5.0 9 B178 KRYSTAL Mark Strobel 26.0 1.0 6.0 6.0 13.0T [15.0F] 10 BOW21 KAYAMI Greg Chambers 28.0 [15.0C] 9.0 5.0 7.0 7.0 11 44444 AMORE Simone Wetzlar 47.0 10.0 13.0 15.0F [15.0F] 9.0 12 123 PACIFIC HUNTRESS Brett Godfrey 48.0 11.0 11.0 15.0F [15.0R] 11.0 13 7407 WAVE SWEEPER William Goodfellow 55.0 15.0C 10.0 15.0C 15.0F [15.0C] 14 A65 RUBY CHARLOTTE Jonathan Hickling 60.0 15.0F 15.0F 15.0F 15.0F [15.0F]

Trailer Yachts

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 AUS655 KRAKEN Odi Cummings 9.0 5.0 1.0 [10.0] 2.0 1.0 2 AUS686 PLANIT Anthony Passmore 11.0 6.0 2.0 [9.0] 1.0 2.0 3 35 BSC SAILING SCHOOL Simon Oliver 12.0 1.0 4.0 3.0 [5.0] 4.0 4 134 HIGH TIDE Shannan Hart 13.0 2.0 [6.0] 5.0 3.0 3.0 5 143 ANKA'S AWAY Ian Vonk 16.0 3.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 [13.0F] 6 3027 RHUMBMAID Its A Team Effort 19.0 [8.0] 3.0 2.0 7.0 7.0 7 4223 HAPPY WANDERER Felix Napret 21.0 4.0 [7.0] 6.0 6.0 5.0 8 BOW14 TATUI Russell Hubbert 28.0 10.0 11.0 1.0 [13.0F] 6.0 9 838 PIPEDREAM Gunter Kopp 31.0 7.0 9.0 7.0 [9.0] 8.0 10 67 HARPY Rob & Kerry Kasmarik 33.0 9.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 [9.0] 11 7211 DOLPHIN DANCE Craig Williams 47.0 11.0 10.0 13.0C 13.0F [13.0C] 12 SB165 AQUADISIAC Peter Bulka 52.0 13.0C 13.0C 13.0C 13.0C [13.0C]



Multi-Hulls



Multihul Racing

Place Boat Name Sail No Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 FURY ROAD V1 George Owen 8.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 [6.0F] 2 RUSHOUR 8 Drew Carruthers 6R 10.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 [6.0F] 3.0 1.0 3 STARDUST BOW11 Ian Condor Smith 10.0 [4.0] 3.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 4 TOP GUN AUS888 Darren Drew 17.0 2.0 4.0 [6.0F] 4.0G 4.0 3.0 5 XL2 RQ420 Mike Peberdy 21.0 5.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 [5.0] 4.0

Multihull Cruising Div 1

Place Boat Name Skipper From Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 BARROCKA John Sticklan MKY 12.0 [16.0C] 6.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 2 SCAMPER Adrian Lawrie CYCSA 2.0S 13.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 8.0 [10.0] 3 HEATWAVE Andrew Graham HIYC 13.0 5.0 1.0 [5.0] 4.0 3.0 4 THE BOAT Graeme Etherton TYC 18.0 [12.0] 9.0 3.0 2.0 4.0 5 STORM BAY Jeff Gerard SCYC 19.0 3.0 3.0 [12.0] 11.0 2.0 6 TYEE III Bruce Kellermann SYC 2.0S 23.0 7.0I 4.0 2.0 10.0 [12.0] 7 AQUILA Mark Johns CYCSA 23.0 6.0 5.0 [10.0] 7.0 5.0 8 BANDERSNATCH Phil Treloar PHOSC 24.0 4.0 7.0 7.0 [9.0] 6.0 9 TALISKER Alan Hunter RQYS 27.0 8.0 [8.0] 6.0 6.0 7.0 10 COOL CHANGE Jeff Copping MYCQ 30.0 10.0 [10.0] 9.0 3.0 8.0 11 ESPRIT Robert Peberdy RQYS 32.0 1.0 11.0 11.0 [12.0] 9.0 12 AGAPE Rod White MYC 33.0 9.0 [12.0] 8.0 5.0 11.0 13 WATER SPRITE Connor Jeffries RBYC 53.0 11.0 13.0 16.0F 13.0 [16.0F] 14 GEORGINA Remco Pen SUNSAIL 55.0 13.0 14.0 13.0 [16.0F] 15.0T 15 AVALANCHE Craig Molloy SYC 62.0 16.0C 16.0C 14.0 16.0C [16.0F]

Multihull Cruising Div 2

Place Boat Name Skipper From Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 BUNDALONG Colin Maslen RQYS 1.0S 16.0 [12.0] 2.0 6.0 1.0 7.0 2 MISTY SEA David Davenport EFYC 16.0 [10.0] 4.0 5.0 5.0 2.0 3 SALACIA Ian Johnson TYC 19.0 4.0 5.0 7.0 [10.0] 3.0 4 ST. ARNOU Ralph Norton TYC 27.0 2.0 9.0 2.0 14.0 [20.0F] 5 SERENITY Michel Van Der Zwaard MMYC 1.0S 28.0 [14.0] 7.0 9.0 11.0I 1.0 6 SIMPLE PLEASURES David Fadden RQYS 28.0 6.0 6.0 [14.0] 8.0 8.0 7 SEEADLER Eckhard Platen LMYC 29.0 1.0 12.0 [16.0] 7.0 9.0 8 SOCIAL PLATFORM M & J Quinn SYC 30.0 5.0 1.0 13.0 11.0 [15.0] 9 VIVACIOUS Kevin Lord JBCYC 30.5 [13.0] 10.5 12.0 3.0 5.0 10 TROPICAL SUNSET David Hutcheson SYC 2.0S 32.0 15.0 [16.0] 4.0 2.0 11.0 11 SCARLETT Craig Margetts RQYS 32.0 3.0 14.0 11.0 [20.0F] 4.0 12 CHANCES Gary Ryan SICYC 34.0 7.0 3.0 10.0 [15.5] 14.0 13 MIZ BEHAVIN William Dicker JBCYC 35.0 [11.0] 8.0 8.0 9.0 10.0 14 HAPPY DAYS Jorgen Van Seters SYC 36.0 9.0 [15.0] 1.0 13.0 13.0 15 FAST KNOT Tanya Kelly MSC 37.5 [20.0C] 10.5 3.0 12.0 12.0 16 NIMROD David Straton SYC 38.0 8.0 [17.0] 15.0 9.0I 6.0 17 WIGHT DOG Graeme Jackson CRYC 61.5 16.0 13.0 17.0 15.5 [20.0F] 18 SAVANNA Ray Cavanagh NONE 80.0 20.0C 20.0C 20.0C 20.0F [20.0C] 18 YELLOW FIN Simon Summerton SUNSAIL 80.0 20.0C 20.0C 20.0C 20.0C [20.0C]

