Anything but cruising to the finish at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week

by Crosbie Lorimer today at 3:02 am
Cruising div 2 winner Therapy credit Andrea Francolini - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
The cruising classes had a tightly fought Audi Hamilton Island Race Week with nervous placeholders in all divisions looking over their shoulders going into the last day. In some divisions the leaders held on by their fingertips to keep top spot - a few using Saturdays races in 15-18kt SSE winds as their drop - while others had a glamour day to make a late charge and steal the chocolates.

Regatta Director Denis Thompson noted the quality across the huge cruising fleet: “It’s been excellent racing and the one thing that stood out for me - apart from the two 100 and 66-footers going toe-to-toe – was the speeds and efficiency of the cruising divisions.

“There are some really good boats in there and some really close racing. We might have to call them something else next year!”

Helsal 3 Cruising 1 victor - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Helsal 3 Cruising 1 victor - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Cruising Division 1

Ervin Vidor’s beautiful CNB 76 Charlotte with a crew of top 18 foot skiff sailors aboard held a narrow points lead over Paul Mara’s Adams 20 Helsal 3 from New South Wales going into Saturday’s series-closing islands race.

Despite a spinnaker blow out early in the race, Helsal 3 came good to steal the division win from Charlotte by just one point.

Charlotte (Ervin Vidor) 2nd IRC Cruising 1 - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Charlotte (Ervin Vidor) 2nd IRC Cruising 1 - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Third in division was Alison and David Molloy’s IOR maxi Condor, the crew celebrating their 10th Race Week anniversary. “It was a busy year, we had six newbies” said David adding, “over 10 years we’ve put at least 160 crew through Race Week. One of the guys who was with us in the first year, Pete Jarvis has essentially been our mainsheet man ever since and there were five on board this year who have done five or more outside of Alison and I. It’s a big family.”

Cruising Division 2

Thomas Hoogenbosch with his Victorian Bavaria 46 Therapy did well to secure a very close one point division win from James Whittle’s Hanse 495 Takani, which made a late charge in Saturday’s two island races.

It proved second time lucky for the Safety Beach team from Mornington in Victoria, having bought the boat at the Sydney Boat Show last year and sailing it straight to Race Week.

“Our crew was the highlight for me, they just melded together so well” said Hoogenbosch. “My wife will have some say in this of course, but I hope we’ll be back next year to defend our win.”

Cruising Division 3

John McConaghy, whose self-built McConaghy 47 Second Time Around was leading the division going into the final race, but he was not optimistic about holding the top podium spot, given the heavier handicap they gained as the week wore on.

“We’re going to need a jumbo jet strapped to the back of the boat to get a division win now, and I’m not sure that even that will do it!”

As it turned out the jumbo jet couldn’t do much to help, but their earlier performances saved the day, putting them in top spot when the scores were tallied on Saturday August 26, 2017. “We sailed hard and had a great day” said McConaghy after the race, “but it made no difference, we ended up near enough last on handicap. It was just as well that we could take the last one as our dropped race.”

Cruising fleet final day - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Cruising fleet final day - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Cruising Division 4

Anthony Bishop, who recently took over the ownership of the Windcraft brand, led by example with a win in their division aboard his own Dehler 30 Rocksalt by one point from Greg Tobin’s Dehler Magic and Peter Mumford’s photogenic Avventura. Better still for Bishop, the top eight of the 13 boats in the division were all Windcraft models.

‘I’m delighted with Rocksalt’s victory and I would have been equally as happy if any of our boats had won the division,” Bishop said.

Cruising Division 5

It was a last gasp win for Jonathan Threlfall’s Jeanneau Sunfast 36 Campeador, taking the division win from David Stoopman, owner of the Victorian Beneteau Oceanis 40 from Victoria Easy Day, for whom it proved to be anything but. Threlfall was delighted at their last minute podium topper, “We were amazed that we won and loved the regatta, it was really well run.”

Non Spinnaker Division 1

Anyone who thinks winning a Non-Spinnaker division is simple hasn’t sailed against Andrew Molnar and his Oceanis 48 Hub from Victoria. Molnar, who also owns a Sydney 38 which he races with his crew out of Sandringham Yacht Club, was not there to make up numbers: “We came up to Race Week to win. We invested in new sails and had a dedicated navigator on board, who’s only job was to work out where we needed to be.”

Andrew Molnar's Non Spin 1 div winner Hub - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Andrew Molnar's Non Spin 1 div winner Hub - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



And win they did, taking out their division by two points from Mal Billings’ Victorian Bavaria 49 Uluwatu.

Non Spinnaker Division 2

Noel Borel, whose East Coast 31 Kulani won their division with a group of dinghy friends aboard, bought the 1976 launched boat as something of a wreck and has spent the last five years restoring her. “It’s been a fantastic regatta and we’ve done way better than we ever expected,” said a delighted Borel.

Condor 10th anniversary Race Week - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Condor 10th anniversary Race Week - Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Final words from Regatta Director Denis Thompson

“It’s been a great regatta starting off with fresh tradewinds and dying out, then the tradewinds came back.

“In terms of our team, we’ve got a whole bunch of courses that we bring up here thinking we’ve got it right, but we always end up making up courses because you’ve got to think on your feet. The team was able to do that with ease. On the day we had to put on extra races our team was able to pull it off, and competitors enjoyed the fact we pushed hard to get extra races.

“While it might look like there are a lot of people running around in red shirts, the team is pretty skinny and all of us have to multitask.

“The jury has been very accommodating, competitor-friendly and it’s good to have the quality of people we’ve had in Ross Green from Team New Zealand, Lister Hughes, Gary Manuel and international judge Philippe Mazard.

“We’ll now sit down and do our usual Audi Hamilton Island Race Week debrief. Each year I hear ‘that was the best Race Week ever’ and actually it keeps happening year after year.”

Full Results:

IRC

IRC Racing

Series Results [IRC] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1   NANOQ AUS7001 HRH Crown Prince Frederik Of Denmark RDYC 8.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 [4.0] 1.0
2 2.0S ALIVE 52566 Duncan Hine DSS 12.0 4.0 [6.0Q] 3.0 2.0 1.0 2.0
3   M3 AUS52 Brent Fowler RFBYC 12.0 3.0 [4.0] 2.0 1.0 3.0 3.0
4   BLACK JACK 525100 Peter Harburg RQYS 16.0 3.0A 3.0 5.0 3.0 2.0 [5.0]
5   WILD OATS XI AUS10001 Mark Richards HIYC 20.0 5.0 2.0 4.0 5.0 [5.0] 4.0

IRC Passage Div 1

Series Results [IRC Div 1] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1   SWISH 226 Steven Proud MHYC 7.0 [9.0] 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0
2   BUSHRANGER 12450 Gerry Hatton RPAYC 10.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 2.0 [7.0] 1.0
3   TOY BOX 2 MH4 Ian Box MHYC 16.0 2.0 5.0 5.0 [5.0] 1.0 3.0
4   EAGLE ROCK 7744 Ross Wilson CYCA/SYC/SSCBC 17.0 4.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 [4.0]
5   POPEYE 6612 Craig Douglas MHYC 22.0 3.0 4.0 2.0 [9.0] 6.0 7.0
6   KERUMBA RQ5050 Tam Faragher RQYS 29.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 [7.0] 5.0 6.0
7   PONYO 6838 David Currie HIYC 31.0 6.0 13.0F [13.0F] 4.0 3.0 5.0
8   ERICA 237 Peter Williams RSYS 37.0 7.0 8.0 [9.0] 6.0 8.0 8.0
9   ESPRESSO FORTE 8181 Laurence Freedman CYCA 40.0 8.0 9.0 6.0 8.0 [10.0] 9.0
10   TRITON 6377 David Gotze CYCA 47.0 10.0 10.0 8.0 10.0 9.0 [10.0]
11   AURIC'S QUEST 6606 Fred Bestall SYC 50.0 11.0 7.0 10.0 11.0 11.0 [11.0]
12   TILT 4913 Peter Cretan RYCT 58.0 12.0 11.0 11.0 12.0 12.0 [12.0]

IRC Passage Div 2

Series Results [IRC Div 2] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1   TEAM HOLLYWOOD 7027 Raymond Roberts CYCA 6.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 [2.0] 1.0
2   DORADE 16 Matt Brooks NEWPORT 15.0 5.0 5.0 1.0 3.0 1.0 [7.0]
3   SKEETER 9997 Sandor Tornai DSC/CYCA 16.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 [5.0]
4   NOT A DIAMOND RQ2404 David Redfern RQYS 22.0 4.0 2.0 6.0 [7.0] 6.0 4.0
5   HUSSY 9339 Grant Pocklington RPAYC/RMYC 24.0 7.0 4.0 5.0 2.0 [7.0] 6.0
6   JAVELIN RQ122 James Crowley RQYS 25.0 3.0 6.0 7.0 5.0 4.0 [8.0]
7   MATRIX 41 Graham Furtado RQYS 30.0 [9.0] 8.0 3.0 8.0 8.0 3.0
8   JAZZAMATAZZ 0122 Norman Weaver RPAYC 35.0 6.0 9.0 9.0 6.0 5.0 [10.0]
9   RAGTIME RQ130 Chris Morgan RQYS 38.0 10.0 7.0 8.0 11.0 [11.0] 2.0
10   B52 B52 Daniel Farmer RQYS 46.0 8.0 10.0 [11.0] 10.0 9.0 9.0
11   DRAKES PRAYER RQ6165 Rod Johannessen RQYS 52.0 12.0C 11.0 10.0 9.0 10.0 [12.0C]

PHS

Racer Cruiser

Series Results [EHC] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 7133 EUPHORIA Anthony Coleman   17.0 10.0 1.0 [10.0] 1.0 4.0 1.0
2 L320 ONYX Matt Owen   21.0 1.0 [11.0] 9.0 6.0 2.0 3.0
3 543 LITTLE NICO Adrian Walters   22.0 9.0 [10.0] 1.0 9.0 1.0 2.0
4 W108 JAB Mark Skelton   25.0 4.0 [9.0] 8.0 5.0 3.0 5.0
5 AUS174 CALIBRE RACING April Jorgense Adam Shand 2.0S 26.0 6.0 2.0 4.0 8.0 [9.0] 6.0
6 AUS320 ROCK N' ROLL Kim Williams   26.0 [8.0] 6.0 7.0 3.0 6.0 4.0G
7 AUS070 PANTHER Steve Orourke   28.0 [11.0] 5.0 6.0 2.0 5.0 10.0
8 500 ANTIPODES Wayne Seal Ian Ford 3.0S 29.0 5.0 3.0 2.0 10.0 [11.0] 9.0
9 6815 IAGO John Quinn   29.0 2.0 7.0 [11.0] 4.0 7.0 9.0A
10 142 NOT ANOTHER PLANET Geoff Ford   31.0 3.0 4.0 3.0 11.0 10.0 [11.0]
11 AUS153 MAC 2 John McDougall   34.0 7.0 8.0 5.0 7.0 [8.0] 7.0

Cruising Div 1

Series Results [EHC Div1] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Sail No Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 HELSAL3 262 Paul Mara   21.0 2.0 [12.5] 4.0 11.0 2.0 2.0
2 CHARLOTTE AUS257 Ervin Vidor   22.0 6.0 9.0 1.0 [10.0] 1.0 5.0
3 CONDOR KB80 David Molloy   26.0 7.0 6.0 2.0 [8.0] 7.0 4.0
4 COOPERS 3810 Craig Watson 1.0S 30.0 10.0 1.0 11.0 2.0 [12.0] 6.0
5 SALACIA RQ1600 Stephen Everett   30.0 5.0 11.0 8.0 3.0 3.0 [11.0]
6 WHITEBIRDS 788 R.Bird/P.White N.A.   32.0 3.0 2.0 12.0 9.0 6.0 [16.0F]
7 PILGRIM E226 Paul Ley 3.0S 33.0 8.0 3.0 7.0 7.0 8.0 [10.0]
8 INFINITY AUS52C Richard Fader/ Greg Prescott   33.0 [11.0] 7.0 6.0 6.0 5.0 9.0
9 EVE 8565 Steven Capell   35.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 13.0 [13.0] 12.0
10 ONE O NINE 1109 Robert Salteri   35.5 [13.0] 12.5 3.0 4.0 9.0 7.0
11 XSCAPE AUS501 John Foster   36.0 [12.0] 8.0 9.0 1.0 10.0 8.0
12 ALLEGRO 6723 Adrian Lewis   40.0 4.0 10.0 [16.0R] 12.0 11.0 3.0
13 DRUMFIRE CAY6536 Phillip Neil   43.0 9.0 5.0 [16.0F] 14.0 14.0 1.0
14 ANTIPODES AUSTRALIS YC200 John Culshaw   48.0 16.0C [16.0C] 10.0 5.0 4.0 13.0
15 ANTIGUA S6517 Phil Sexton   77.0 16.0C 16.0C 16.0C [16.0C] 15.0 14.0

Cruising Div 2

Series Results [EHC Div2] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 SB046 THERAPY Thomas Hoogenbosch   31.0 [20.0] 5.0 16.0 1.0 6.0 3.0
2 6981 TAKANI James Whittle   32.0 7.0 9.0 11.0 3.0 2.0 [18.0]
3 7123 PAINKILLER Graham Barrett   37.0 18.0 3.0 1.0 [22.0] 11.0 4.0
4 6990 GREAT WHITE Bob Penty   38.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 2.0 16.0 [22.0]
5 BOW20 VANILLA 2 David Perkins   42.0 15.0 12.0 5.0 [17.0] 9.0 1.0
6 8810 OCEAN GEM David Hows   43.0 3.0 8.0 19.0 10.0 3.0 [20.0]
7 6782 THAT BOAT Darryle Dransfield 1.0S 44.0 1.0 16.0 17.0 5.0 5.0 [21.0]
8 B19 AVANTI Cormie Philip   44.0 9.0 11.0 7.0 [14.0] 8.0 9.0
9 6797 HOLY COW! John & Kim Clinton   46.0 10.0 7.0 9.0 7.0 [20.0] 13.0
10 6408 FOUR BELLS David Bell 6.0S 47.0 13.0 13.0 6.0 [23.0] 4.0 11.0
11 BOW17 MANDALA Gerard Webb   47.0 [19.0] 17.0 12.0 4.0 7.0 7.0
12 SM501 LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE Sam Pavic   49.0 16.0 10.0 2.0 6.0 [17.0] 15.0
13 0505 MISS MINX Chris & Lauren Thorpe   52.5 [17.0] 14.0 3.0 11.5 12.0 12.0
14 M434 ARE WE THERE YET John Ashton   53.0 2.0 1.0 13.0 18.0 [23.0] 19.0
15 7041 L'ESPRIT Peter Byford   54.0 26.0C [26.0C] 10.0 9.0 1.0 8.0
16 A17 VANILLA 1 Chris Carlile   60.0 14.0 6.0 [26.0F] 20.0 10.0 10.0
17 6666 FIRST LIGHT P White/ C Stannard   61.0 5.0 18.0 18.0 15.0 [18.0] 5.0
18 RQ700 SANTE Nick Cameron   62.0 4.0 19.0 4.0 21.0 [22.0] 14.0
19 00100 ENCORE J Milledge/ T.Lewis   67.0 12.0 [26.0F] 22.0 8.0 19.0 6.0
20 RQ410 SYNERGY Ron James   67.5 6.0 [26.0C] 21.0 11.5 13.0 16.0
21 B48 KARM Ray Nankervis   68.0 11.0 2.0 14.0 24.0 [24.0] 17.0
22 6391 ETERNITY Ian Meldrum   76.0 26.0C [26.0F] 15.0 19.0 14.0 2.0
23 6084 SWEET CHARIOT David Henry   98.0 26.0C 15.0 [26.0F] 13.0 21.0 23.0
24 SM888 CIAO BELLA Jon Lechte   101.0 26.0C [26.0C] 20.0 16.0 15.0 24.0
25 BOW08 GRADIVA Peter Buckley   130.0 26.0C 26.0C 26.0C 26.0F 26.0F [26.0F]

Cruising Div 3

Series Results [EHC Div3] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Sail No Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 SECOND TIME AROUND 5491 John McConaghy   26.0 [15.0] 13.0 6.0 3.0 1.0 3.0
2 ANGER MANAGEMENT 6836 Tim Stewart   28.0 11.0 5.0 5.0 [14.0] 6.0 1.0
3 KAYIMAI MH46 Rob Aldis   30.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 9.0 10.0 [10.0]
4 ZOE 98 Wayne Millar   31.0 12.0 2.0 [12.0] 7.0 5.0 5.0
5 MAYFAIR W1424 J Irvine/ G Gribble   33.0 3.0 9.0 1.0 12.0 [12.0] 8.0
6 STRATA CARE RQ477 James O'Hare 1.0S 34.0 14.0 1.0 2.0 13.0 4.0 [14.0]
7 VINCITORE 13980 Mark Hellyer 4.0S 34.0 2.0 6.0 9.0 [16.0] 13.0 4.0
8 ABRACADABRA 5612 James Murchison 2.0S 34.0 5.0 11.0 [13.0] 5.0 2.0 11.0
9 CARLA M 567 Mark Michalowsky   34.0 6.0 12.0 7.0 6.0 3.0 [12.0]
10 QUEST 3 5822 Brendon Gregg   37.0 10.0 8.0 [10.0] 8.0 9.0 2.0
11 DEBONNAIRE SM451 Phil Gomez   39.0 1.0 7.0 8.0 10.0 [14.0] 13.0
12 CARPE DIEM SM1750 Paul Commins   42.0 8.0 3.0 [16.0] 15.0 7.0 9.0
13 DRY WHITE RQ401 D Purdy/ B Pozzey   45.0 7.0 [17.0F] 4.0 2.0 16.0 16.0
14 MONDO 5656 Ray Sweeney   47.0 9.0 [17.0F] 11.0 1.0 11.0 15.0
15 YKNOT 7076 David Newton   48.0 13.0 10.0 [15.0] 11.0 8.0 6.0
16 SHAZAM PD447 Doug Ryan   54.0 [16.0] 14.0 14.0 4.0 15.0 7.0

Cruising Div 4

Series Results [EHC Div4] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 7122 ROCKSALT Anthony Bishop   12.0 [9.0] 7.0 2.0 1.0 2.0
2 633 DEHLER MAGIC Greg Tobin   13.0 [7.0] 6.0 1.0 3.0 3.0
3 7044 AVVENTURA Peter Mumford   16.5 6.0 2.0 3.5 5.0 [7.0]
4 6577 ILLUSION David Brett   19.0 8.0 [11.0] 5.0 2.0 4.0
5 7167 SPECTRE Peter Hrones 4.0S 21.0 4.0 5.0 11.0 [12.0] 1.0
6 SB430 Y KNOT Rob Rainsford   21.0 5.0 1.0 6.0 9.0 [9.0]
7 11000 KITE RUNNER Phil Jobe   22.5 11.0 3.0 3.5 [11.0] 5.0
8 6590 ERESSEA John Bankart   24.0 1.0 [12.0] 9.0 8.0 6.0
9 M604 FLYINGFISH LET LOOSE A Fairclough   25.0 2.0 [10.0] 8.0 7.0 8.0
10 RQ19 OUT OF THE BLUE Stephen Green   27.0 10.0 4.0 7.0 6.0 [11.0]
11 6654 ISABELLA John Nolan   36.0 12.0 [14.0F] 10.0 4.0 10.0
12 SB445 LUNACY Chris McSorley   39.0 3.0 8.0 14.0C 14.0C [14.0F]
13 G445 ETRE JEUNE Nick Polin   43.0 [14.0C] 9.0 12.0 10.0 12.0

Cruising Div 5

Series Results [EHC Div5] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 5758 CAMPEADOR Jonathan Threlfall 2.0S 19.0 11.0 [14.0] 4.0 2.0 2.0
2 BOW19 EASY DAY David Stoopman   19.0 7.0 3.0 [7.0] 5.0 4.0
3 6421 POHONO Andrew Williams   21.0 3.0 9.0 [13.0] 4.0 5.0
4 6063 BELLAMY Barry Berg   23.0 [15.0] 1.0 14.0 7.0 1.0
5 8550 PANACEA Ronald Theedam 8.0S 24.0 13.0 2.0 8.0 1.0 [13.0]
6 B408 RAMPALLION Geoff Adams   24.0 2.0 11.0 1.0 [13.0] 10.0
7 662 OASIS Keith Adam/ Merv Stephensen   25.0 8.0 5.0 [15.0] 9.0 3.0
8 YC757 SCHOOL'S OUT Adrian Wotton   26.0 9.0 8.0 2.5 [11.0] 6.5
9 90 OLD HABITS Chris Hopkins   28.0 1.0 10.0 5.0 12.0 [12.0]
10 BOW24 RHYTHM Terry Goldacre   28.5 [12.0] 7.0 9.0 6.0 6.5
11 RQ22 SAMURAI Mel Bridges   29.0 4.0 6.0 10.0 [14.0] 9.0
12 M5 WINDSONG OF M'TON Jim Watson   30.0 10.0 4.0 [12.0] 8.0 8.0
13 BOW16 RAMBLE TAMBLE Michael Wiley   32.0 5.0 [12.0] 6.0 10.0 11.0
14 68 STAR FERRY John Brand   33.0 6.0 13.0 11.0 3.0 [14.0]
15 34 KD GIRL David Levings   47.5 14.0 15.0 2.5 16.0C [16.0C]

Non Spinnaker Div 1

Series Results [EHC Div 1] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1   SM301 HUB Andrew Molnar 12.0 [10.0] 3.0 3.0 5.0 1.0
2   SM6662 ULUWATU Mal Billings 14.0 1.0 4.0 [12.0] 1.0 8.0
3   5013 LA TROISIEME MITEMPS Matt Doyle 15.0 5.0 1.0 [13.0] 4.0 5.0
4   7126 LLAMA Jon Linton 20.0 2.0 7.0 [11.0] 8.0 3.0
5 2.0S 70103 HANK Paul Schaafsma 21.0 [15.0C] 8.0 9.0 2.0 2.0
6   W888 MISTA GYBE Linda Gorry 21.0 6.0 2.0 [10.0] 6.0 7.0
7   450 MIM Mike Walter 24.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 [15.0F] 11.0
8   BOW10 RENAISSANCE 3 Robert Grey 25.0 7.0 [9.0] 5.0 7.0G 6.0
9   3663 LLOYDS TOO IMPETUOUS Rudy Weber 26.0 [15.0C] 12.0 1.0 3.0 10.0
10 3.0S 6678 SUPERTRAMP Sue & Alan Pick 29.0 3.0 [10.0] 8.0 9.0 9.0
11   BOW23 FREE SPIRIT MELBOURN Philip Mellett 29.0 8.0 [15.0F] 6.0 11.0 4.0
12   9931 IMPULSIVE Ross Macaw 34.0 9.0 6.0 7.0 [14.0T] 12.0
13   RQ500 NANDI Norman Clegg 36.0 [15.0C] 11.0 2.0 10.0 13.0
14   SM71 CHINA GROVE Ian Mellett 57.0 15.0C 13.0 14.0 15.0R [15.0F]

Non Spinnaker Div 2

Series Results [EHC Div 2] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 1971 KULANI Noel Borel   8.0 4.0 [8.0] 2.0 1.0 1.0
2 6361 CZECH MATE Phil Dressler   10.0 5.0 [7.0] 1.0 2.0 2.0
3 SM432 TIGER ONE Glenn Myler   16.0 [9.0] 1.0 8.0 4.0 3.0
4 320 SATORI Roger Ellett   17.0 3.0 5.0 3.0 6.0 [8.0]
5 405N LADY VIRGINIA Nicholas Cable 2.0S 18.0 7.0 2.0 [7.0] 3.0 6.0
6 YC120 DALLIANCE Robert Topping   18.0 6.0 3.0 [9.0] 5.0 4.0
7 6878 WINDFALLS Sandy Hume 2.0S 25.0 2.0 [12.0] 4.0 9.0 10.0
8 7157 LADY JANIE Greg Baker   25.0 8.0 4.0 [10.0] 8.0 5.0
9 B178 KRYSTAL Mark Strobel   26.0 1.0 6.0 6.0 13.0T [15.0F]
10 BOW21 KAYAMI Greg Chambers   28.0 [15.0C] 9.0 5.0 7.0 7.0
11 44444 AMORE Simone Wetzlar   47.0 10.0 13.0 15.0F [15.0F] 9.0
12 123 PACIFIC HUNTRESS Brett Godfrey   48.0 11.0 11.0 15.0F [15.0R] 11.0
13 7407 WAVE SWEEPER William Goodfellow   55.0 15.0C 10.0 15.0C 15.0F [15.0C]
14 A65 RUBY CHARLOTTE Jonathan Hickling   60.0 15.0F 15.0F 15.0F 15.0F [15.0F]

Trailer Yachts

Series Results [EHC] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 AUS655 KRAKEN Odi Cummings   9.0 5.0 1.0 [10.0] 2.0 1.0
2 AUS686 PLANIT Anthony Passmore   11.0 6.0 2.0 [9.0] 1.0 2.0
3 35 BSC SAILING SCHOOL Simon Oliver   12.0 1.0 4.0 3.0 [5.0] 4.0
4 134 HIGH TIDE Shannan Hart   13.0 2.0 [6.0] 5.0 3.0 3.0
5 143 ANKA'S AWAY Ian Vonk   16.0 3.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 [13.0F]
6 3027 RHUMBMAID Its A Team Effort   19.0 [8.0] 3.0 2.0 7.0 7.0
7 4223 HAPPY WANDERER Felix Napret   21.0 4.0 [7.0] 6.0 6.0 5.0
8 BOW14 TATUI Russell Hubbert   28.0 10.0 11.0 1.0 [13.0F] 6.0
9 838 PIPEDREAM Gunter Kopp   31.0 7.0 9.0 7.0 [9.0] 8.0
10 67 HARPY Rob & Kerry Kasmarik   33.0 9.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 [9.0]
11 7211 DOLPHIN DANCE Craig Williams   47.0 11.0 10.0 13.0C 13.0F [13.0C]
12 SB165 AQUADISIAC Peter Bulka   52.0 13.0C 13.0C 13.0C 13.0C [13.0C]

Multi-Hulls

Multihul Racing

Series Results [OMR] up to Race 6 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Sail No Skipper Ties Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 FURY ROAD V1 George Owen   8.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 [6.0F]
2 RUSHOUR 8 Drew Carruthers 6R 10.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 [6.0F] 3.0 1.0
3 STARDUST BOW11 Ian Condor Smith   10.0 [4.0] 3.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 2.0
4 TOP GUN AUS888 Darren Drew   17.0 2.0 4.0 [6.0F] 4.0G 4.0 3.0
5 XL2 RQ420 Mike Peberdy   21.0 5.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 [5.0] 4.0

Multihull Cruising Div 1

Series Results [EHC Div 1] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Skipper From Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 BARROCKA John Sticklan MKY   12.0 [16.0C] 6.0 4.0 1.0 1.0
2 SCAMPER Adrian Lawrie CYCSA 2.0S 13.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 8.0 [10.0]
3 HEATWAVE Andrew Graham HIYC   13.0 5.0 1.0 [5.0] 4.0 3.0
4 THE BOAT Graeme Etherton TYC   18.0 [12.0] 9.0 3.0 2.0 4.0
5 STORM BAY Jeff Gerard SCYC   19.0 3.0 3.0 [12.0] 11.0 2.0
6 TYEE III Bruce Kellermann SYC 2.0S 23.0 7.0I 4.0 2.0 10.0 [12.0]
7 AQUILA Mark Johns CYCSA   23.0 6.0 5.0 [10.0] 7.0 5.0
8 BANDERSNATCH Phil Treloar PHOSC   24.0 4.0 7.0 7.0 [9.0] 6.0
9 TALISKER Alan Hunter RQYS   27.0 8.0 [8.0] 6.0 6.0 7.0
10 COOL CHANGE Jeff Copping MYCQ   30.0 10.0 [10.0] 9.0 3.0 8.0
11 ESPRIT Robert Peberdy RQYS   32.0 1.0 11.0 11.0 [12.0] 9.0
12 AGAPE Rod White MYC   33.0 9.0 [12.0] 8.0 5.0 11.0
13 WATER SPRITE Connor Jeffries RBYC   53.0 11.0 13.0 16.0F 13.0 [16.0F]
14 GEORGINA Remco Pen SUNSAIL   55.0 13.0 14.0 13.0 [16.0F] 15.0T
15 AVALANCHE Craig Molloy SYC   62.0 16.0C 16.0C 14.0 16.0C [16.0F]

Multihull Cruising Div 2

Series Results [EHC Div 2] up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
Place Boat Name Skipper From Ties Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1
1 BUNDALONG Colin Maslen RQYS 1.0S 16.0 [12.0] 2.0 6.0 1.0 7.0
2 MISTY SEA David Davenport EFYC   16.0 [10.0] 4.0 5.0 5.0 2.0
3 SALACIA Ian Johnson TYC   19.0 4.0 5.0 7.0 [10.0] 3.0
4 ST. ARNOU Ralph Norton TYC   27.0 2.0 9.0 2.0 14.0 [20.0F]
5 SERENITY Michel Van Der Zwaard MMYC 1.0S 28.0 [14.0] 7.0 9.0 11.0I 1.0
6 SIMPLE PLEASURES David Fadden RQYS   28.0 6.0 6.0 [14.0] 8.0 8.0
7 SEEADLER Eckhard Platen LMYC   29.0 1.0 12.0 [16.0] 7.0 9.0
8 SOCIAL PLATFORM M & J Quinn SYC   30.0 5.0 1.0 13.0 11.0 [15.0]
9 VIVACIOUS Kevin Lord JBCYC   30.5 [13.0] 10.5 12.0 3.0 5.0
10 TROPICAL SUNSET David Hutcheson SYC 2.0S 32.0 15.0 [16.0] 4.0 2.0 11.0
11 SCARLETT Craig Margetts RQYS   32.0 3.0 14.0 11.0 [20.0F] 4.0
12 CHANCES Gary Ryan SICYC   34.0 7.0 3.0 10.0 [15.5] 14.0
13 MIZ BEHAVIN William Dicker JBCYC   35.0 [11.0] 8.0 8.0 9.0 10.0
14 HAPPY DAYS Jorgen Van Seters SYC   36.0 9.0 [15.0] 1.0 13.0 13.0
15 FAST KNOT Tanya Kelly MSC   37.5 [20.0C] 10.5 3.0 12.0 12.0
16 NIMROD David Straton SYC   38.0 8.0 [17.0] 15.0 9.0I 6.0
17 WIGHT DOG Graeme Jackson CRYC   61.5 16.0 13.0 17.0 15.5 [20.0F]
18 SAVANNA Ray Cavanagh NONE   80.0 20.0C 20.0C 20.0C 20.0F [20.0C]
18 YELLOW FIN Simon Summerton SUNSAIL   80.0 20.0C 20.0C 20.0C 20.0C [20.0C]
