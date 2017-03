Anyone for a rocketship?

Black Jack, 52570, 77, Owner: Peter Harburg, State / Nation: QLD, Design: Volvo 70 Mod - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo Black Jack, 52570, 77, Owner: Peter Harburg, State / Nation: QLD, Design: Volvo 70 Mod - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com

by John Curnow today at 4:40 am



















If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152517