Antoine Cousot's Golden Globe Race yacht launched

French Golden Globe Race sailor Antoine Cousot launches his Biscay 36 ketch Goldstar Golden Globe Race

by Golden Globe Race today at 12:57 pmCousot (45) is one of 30 yachtsman from 13 Countries to have entered the 2018 Golden Globe Race, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original Sunday Times Golden Globe Race and the success of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the sole finisher in becoming the first man to sail solo non-stop around the world back in 1968/9.Sir Robin prepared his 32ft ketch rigged Suhaili for that momentous circumnavigation at the same boatyard in Flushing where Cousot and two other GGR skippers, Ian Reid and Nabil Amra have chosen to have their yachts prepared for the Race. The two other entries will be launched at the Falmouth Boat Co later this year.





1969 also marks the 50th anniversary of The Open University, and Antoine, who is a graduate from this successful on-line institution, plans to use his entry in the GGR to raise £1 million and gift 50 deserving individuals with the chance to change their lives like he did, through education.



“I took up an Open University Msc degree course at a late stage in my life while serving as a professional yacht skipper, and the experience changed my life.” Says Antoine, adding, “The goal of this scholarship fund is to inspire others to improve themselves in a similar way through education. The fund will provide an opportunity for 50 students to take up a Degree course of their choice.”



Cousot’s Goldstar Golden Globe Race campaign is supported by several French companies including the watch manufacturer LIP whose last brand ambassador to sail around the world was the famed yachtsman Eric Tabarly. “Eric was one of my heroes when I was a boy. I’ve read all his books and followed all his races. I feel very privileged to now be following in his wake.” Says Antoine.



For further information about the Scholarship fund, click here

















