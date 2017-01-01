Antigua Yachting and Events still geared up for the season

by ABMA today at 4:24 pmAs we gear up for another Caribbean yachting season, our boatyards, marinas, docks and anchorages are intact and for our charter and service companies, it’s business as usual. Planning for our upcoming regatta season continues apace as we look forward to some brilliant sailing and yachting.Here is a snapshot of the events we already have planned for what promises to be an unforgettableseason:Antigua Charter Yacht ShowAYC Round the Island RaceAntigua Superyacht ChallengeJolly Harbour Valentine’s RegattaAntigua 36010th RORC Caribbean 600Antigua Classic Yacht RegattaAntigua Sailing WeekAntigua to Bermuda RaceAntigua continues to offer the perfect winter escape – sunshine, steady trade winds and, of course, our famous Antiguan hospitality.Even though the hurricane devastated many islands including our sister island of Barbuda, we know that the region will bounce back stronger than ever. The beauty of our islands and people, combined with our passion for yachting, will continue to win people over from around the world and ensure that events and the communities that host them overcome obstacles and remain ready to welcome you back to their shores.President of the Antigua and Barbuda Marine Association Franklyn Braithwaite says, ‘Many people have been in touch to check that Antigua is still up and running. We thank them immensely for their concern for our island; we have been lucky. Many people have asked how they can help the affected islands. My best advice is to come to the region in the coming season as planned. I have told people not to change their plans, register early for events and come and enjoy your favourite yachting destinations. That will ensure that our economies continue to receive much needed support throughout the regatta season.’To assist our island neighbours, shipping and logistics company Peters and May, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, the Antigua and Barbuda Marine Association and Antigua Sailing Week are working together to host a Caribbean Cocktail and Fundraiser during the Southampton Boat Show on Thursday 21st September at the Peters & May stand.Funds raised for relief efforts at the event will be shared equitably among the islands of Barbuda, St. Maarten/St. Martin, St. Barths, Anguilla, BVI and USVI.









