Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

Antigua Yachting and Events still geared up for the season

by ABMA today at 4:24 pm
The docks at Falmouth Harbour Marina looking left to the Antigua Yacht Club Marina and out to the harbour ABMA
We were very lucky here in Antigua to escape the recent storms; the island is virtually unscathed. We have been overwhelmed by and very grateful for all your messages of support.

As we gear up for another Caribbean yachting season, our boatyards, marinas, docks and anchorages are intact and for our charter and service companies, it’s business as usual. Planning for our upcoming regatta season continues apace as we look forward to some brilliant sailing and yachting.

Here is a snapshot of the events we already have planned for what promises to be an unforgettable
season:

Antigua Charter Yacht Show
AYC Round the Island Race
Antigua Superyacht Challenge
Jolly Harbour Valentine’s Regatta
Antigua 360
10th RORC Caribbean 600
Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta
Antigua Sailing Week
Antigua to Bermuda Race

Antigua continues to offer the perfect winter escape – sunshine, steady trade winds and, of course, our famous Antiguan hospitality.

Even though the hurricane devastated many islands including our sister island of Barbuda, we know that the region will bounce back stronger than ever. The beauty of our islands and people, combined with our passion for yachting, will continue to win people over from around the world and ensure that events and the communities that host them overcome obstacles and remain ready to welcome you back to their shores.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Marine Association Franklyn Braithwaite says, ‘Many people have been in touch to check that Antigua is still up and running. We thank them immensely for their concern for our island; we have been lucky. Many people have asked how they can help the affected islands. My best advice is to come to the region in the coming season as planned. I have told people not to change their plans, register early for events and come and enjoy your favourite yachting destinations. That will ensure that our economies continue to receive much needed support throughout the regatta season.’

To assist our island neighbours, shipping and logistics company Peters and May, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, the Antigua and Barbuda Marine Association and Antigua Sailing Week are working together to host a Caribbean Cocktail and Fundraiser during the Southampton Boat Show on Thursday 21st September at the Peters & May stand.

Funds raised for relief efforts at the event will be shared equitably among the islands of Barbuda, St. Maarten/St. Martin, St. Barths, Anguilla, BVI and USVI.

Slipway Boat Yard taken from the docks in Nelson's Dockyard Marina with the newly restored Clarence House to the left © ABMA
Slipway Boat Yard taken from the docks in Nelson's Dockyard Marina with the newly restored Clarence House to the left © ABMA


Jolly Harbour Marina looking across to Jolly Harbour Boat Yard © ABMA
Jolly Harbour Marina looking across to Jolly Harbour Boat Yard © ABMA


Antigua Yacht Club Marina taken from upstairs at the Antiga Yacht Club complete with ABSAR rib on its boat lift. © ABMA
Antigua Yacht Club Marina taken from upstairs at the Antiga Yacht Club complete with ABSAR rib on its boat lift. © ABMA

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

11th International Yacht Club Challenge
This was the first Challenge in our new home. Fourteen teams were on the starting line representing these nations The purpose of the Challenge is to 'promote international goodwill through friendly competition.' This is not a world championship but rather a club gathering of sailors who love the sport and enjoy meeting new sailors from around the world.
Posted today at 4:37 pm Clipper Race – Day 25 – 4000nM sailed and fleet is back match racing
According to leading Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson, the path to Uruguay is turning into a ‘drag race’ After thousands of nautical miles sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast, and Unicef again hold first, second, and third position on the leader board.
Posted today at 12:58 pm NYYC Invitational Cup – Perseverance of longtime participants rewarded
Race six bore this out as Guido Belgiorno-Nettis and the Royal Sydney team struggled to their worst result of the race Through five races, the overall results had the two clubs—both first-time competitors in the regatta—tied on points, and well clear of third place. But in a no-throwout series, points can accumulate in a hurry and the difference between top-three and bottom-three in this ultra-competitive fleet can come down to one cross, one decision, one lapse in concentration.
Posted today at 12:19 pm Melges IC37 Class - The next generation Corinthian competition
Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges, a 37-foot modern race boat. Exclusively for Group 1 sailors, the strict one-design class will be simple and fun with competitive racing at sailing’s most celebrated venues.
Posted today at 6:35 am Steel blades sharpened for the Rolex Big Boat Series
Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats assembled at the St. Francis Yacht Club for the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017). This marks the West Coast’s premier regatta and one of the international sailing circuit’s most celebrated and anticipated Grand Prix events.
Posted today at 4:23 am Strong winds prevent play on opening day of Coutts Quarter Ton Cup
The opening day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup dawned with blue skies and a brisk 20-25 knot westerly breeze. The opening day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup dawned with blue skies and a brisk 20-25 knot westerly breeze. However, with the wind forecast to increase during the morning, the fleet was held ashore while two mark laying RIBs ventured out at 1100 to check on conditions first hand, which led to a decision to abandon racing for the day.
Posted today at 4:12 am Audi J/70 World Championship – Teasing Mistral
The strong north westerly wind came tantalizingly close to dropping to the 25 knot class limit. Tomorrow, weather permitting, 162 teams will fight to gain the right to race in the Gold and Silver Championship fleet, the big change is that the scores from those races will now count towards the Championship Series.
Posted on 13 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Day 1 – Realteam on top
Day one the penultimate event on the GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the bay. Already by the time racing started the wind was above 20 knots and a swell had formed, big enough to cause the GC32s to disappear occasionally into the troughs. The right of the race course was generally worse, being on the open ocean side, while the top mark was laid in the shadow of Calvi’s impressive Citadel.
Posted on 13 Sep Clipper World Race – Day 24 – Testing upwind conditions continue
Cementing a fifth day at the top of the leader board Visit Seattle has extended its lead over Sanya Serenity Coast The leading teams have now crossed the finish line of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint but points will only be awarded to the top three teams with the shortest elapsed time once all teams have declared.
Posted on 13 Sep MYC's 30th Anniversary Tour
Thirty-four Members and their guests filled Arabella with an incredible feeling of camaraderie during the week. Every cabin was booked. The Tour began on Sunday evening when Arabella motored out of Morris Canal and anchored in front of the Statue of Liberty.
Posted on 13 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy