Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Another wave of finishers enjoy Aloha hospitality at 2017 Transpac

by Transpacific Yacht Club today at 5:17 am
Bill Halvestine and the crew of his SC 50 Deception enjoying their slice of Aloha hospitality, having earned 2nd place in Division 4 - 2017 Transpac Race David Livingston
A large wave of finishers in the 2017 Transpac have arrived in the Ala Wai last night and in the pre-dawn hours to start to fill up the slip spaces set aside in the Marina for the finishers, known as Transpac Row. From tallest mast to shortest, most of the race entries are moored here, bedecked with leis and ti leaves as symbols of Aloha hospitality from a culture that recognizes the special nature of having completed a long sea voyage.

The finish line at Diamond Head crater is one of the great iconic landmarks in all ocean racing - 2017 Transpac Race © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
The finish line at Diamond Head crater is one of the great iconic landmarks in all ocean racing - 2017 Transpac Race © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com



After crossing the finish line, all boats are escorted to the narrow (sometimes treacherous) entrance to the Ala Wai Yacht Harbor, a safe haven from the Pacific swells. Donned in their flowered shirts, the crews stand on deck to be greeted like conquering heroes by the amplified sounds of native drums, slack key guitar music and a loud and resounding 'Aaaahhh- looohhh - haaaaah' given by staff commodore Howie Mednick from the second deck of the Hawaii YC.

'We welcome you to Hawaii, and ask only that you do Drink well, Sing well, Eat well, Sleep well...and Drink well some more!'

Boats then proceed to their assigned slips, get boarded and inspected for rules compliance, and then are released to the awaiting leis and hugs of family, friends and well-wishers. Regardless of the time of day or night, every crew is given an Aloha Party of food and drink, some more traditionally Hawaiian than others, with the unshaven and weary crews growing their smiles with each re-told story and re-acquaintance with terra firma.

This is a unique feature of Transpac among the world's ocean races: nowhere else will you find this intimate and embracing level of hospitality and respect. Finishers of the Volvo Ocean Race and Vendee Globe will experience their re-entry into life ashore under the glare of TV lights, crowds and microphones, whereas at Transpac it will be under the flickering flames of a tiki torch and the inner glow from a Mai Tai.

Fresh Mai Tai's are another - 2017 Transpac Race © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Fresh Mai Tai's are another - 2017 Transpac Race © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com



The lore of this hospitality reaches far and wide, as evidenced by not only entries who come every two years from around the Pacific Basin, but also those who come from the other side of the world. This year two entries from Europe were here to have the Aloha experience.

Its a long way from the Solent for the Zephyr crew - but worth it. - 2017 Transpac Race © Dave Livingston / TPYC
Its a long way from the Solent for the Zephyr crew - but worth it. - 2017 Transpac Race © Dave Livingston / TPYC



One was Michael St Aldwyn's J&J 50 Zephyr from the Royal Yacht Squadron, with many of the team hailing from London and Lymington. Despite the reception another English crew received in Hawaii in 1778 when Captain Cook met his demise on the island of Hawai'i, David Sharples was effusive in praise of the race, the help given by TPYC, and the reception received after their finish at 7:11 PM last night.

Zephyr's finish into the sunset last night - 2017 Transpac Race © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com
Zephyr's finish into the sunset last night - 2017 Transpac Race © Lauren Easley http://leialohacreative.com



'We have sailed in many races, and there is nothing like the warm reception we had here,' said Sharples. 'This was a great race, and from here we are off next to Australia for the Sydney-Hobart.' This is a typical path for many yachts from overseas as they pursue the items on their bucket lists...another for St Aldwyn is black marlin fishing, which Hawaii offers on the Kona Coast.

Another entry from another seafaring nation in Europe was Karl Otto Book's Wasa 44 Cubanaren from Norway, the first to finish in Division Seven at 3:24 AM this morning. Book is an active racer, competing in a variety of regattas and a variety of boats throughout Europe. His modest-sized team of four started their journey a year ago at the ORC World Championship in Copenhagen, where racing on a Landmark 43 they placed sixth in a competitive class of 59 boats in Class B.

'We really enjoyed this race, and had no problems except for one broken afterguy,' said Book. 'We sailed the boat well I think, but we don't know if we will continue to have our lead when Azure comes in.' At their current rate of speed Rod Pimentel's Cal 40 is only 2.5 hours behind Cubaneren in corrected time, and they will be asking for time in redress for having diverted mid-race race to assist Jay Spalding's Santa Cruz 52 Medusa with fuel. If given more then this margin, Azure will likely take the prize in this class as the last finishers come in today, tonight and tomorrow.

Cubaneren's Vikings invade and plunder the Ala Wai - 2017 Transpac Race © Todd Rasmussen / TPYC
Cubaneren's Vikings invade and plunder the Ala Wai - 2017 Transpac Race © Todd Rasmussen / TPYC



Book says they were considering going south and west to Australia, but have changed their plans to stay in this hemisphere for a while. 'We will cruise around the islands for a week, then go back to California, down to Panama, the Caribbean, Cuba, then the East Coast, possibly the Bermuda Race next year.'

Another story from today was the morning finishes of Scott Grealish's Farr 400 Blue Flash, hampered by an ailing steering system since the second day of the race, and thus on training wheels of having to use smaller sails while nursing their steering system. Grealish said they may have tried to push harder, but with only a crew of five this was difficult, and three of the five were teenagers: son Sean, Kyle Collins, and John Ped were all 18 and 19 years old, with Kyle celebrating his 18th birthday today at their Aloha party.

Between the Sheets finishing this morning in style - 2017 Transpac Race © Betsy Crowfoot/Ultimate Sailing
Between the Sheets finishing this morning in style - 2017 Transpac Race © Betsy Crowfoot/Ultimate Sailing



Another teenager finishing today was 16 year old Will Vanderwort on board Ross Pearlman's Jeanneau 50 Between the Sheets. 'I'm really interested in keelboat and match race sailing, but my dad started a tradition of bringing [us kids] on the Transpac, and this was my turn. I think it was great, I really enjoyed it.'

Transpacific YC's handling of this race is full-service: not only are there dozens of volunteers to handle all aspects of this complex race, but a prerequisite for membership in this club is in having done this race at least once, so everyone has a passion to replicate its special and unique features every two years. Planning for the next race begins immediately after the last, with a new Commodore installed and dates set within weeks after the Awards...this year the torch will be passed from Bo Wheeler to Tom Hogan.

Will Vanderwort (left) finishing his first Transpac, with his dad Bob - 2017 Transpac Race © Betsy Crowfoot/Ultimate Sailing
Will Vanderwort (left) finishing his first Transpac, with his dad Bob - 2017 Transpac Race © Betsy Crowfoot/Ultimate Sailing



There are already ideas floating around about expanding the reach and appeal of this special race to include more multihull classes, re-examine the Barn Door Trophy criteria, and other notions. Start dates for 2019 will be examined to consider moon phases, consolidation of the fleet into being in the same weather, weekend start days to encourage more spectating, etc.

'It's a balance between tradition and innovation,' said Dan Nowlan, TPYC Commodore for the 2015 race. 'This is a unique race, and we want to preserve its character, but also invite entries to come from all over the world.'

Join veteran Transpac sailor, Seahorse Magazine technical editor and offshore racing analyst Dobbs Davis with his race analysis show viewable on the Transpac website. Today's show can also be found here.

For this and more information visit the event website.

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

Rolex Farr 40 World Championship – Tough fight for podium
Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event, are World Champions for the third time in the Farr 40 One Design Class. Theirs is the top spot on the podium at the 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship organised in Porto Cervo by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with the support of Title Sponsor
Posted today at 4:46 am X-Yachts Gold Cup – Day 2
In the morning of day two, the perfect combination of expectations and excitement hit the dock in the RDYC marina. In the morning of day two, the perfect combination of expectations and excitement hit the dock in the Royal Danish Yacht Club marina at Skovshoved. The sailors prepared for another day on the water – a day with less wind.
Posted today at 1:08 am Monaco Solar and Electric Boat Challenge – Day 2
One overriding objective is to use competition to promote eco-responsible propulsion to people involved in motor-sport. Nothing can stop them: Gerhard van der Schaar’s Dutch boat Clafis Victron Energy Solar Boat Team in the Open Class and Johannes van der Steen driving NHL Solarboatteam in Challenge A, each won the Fleet Endurance Race, the speed contest, slalom and one-on-one duels in their respective categories.
Posted on 16 Jul Two more division leaders finish today at 2017 Transpac
22 of the 55 boats entered in this year's race have finished, although several are due into finish in next several hours In a race that has featured more elapsed time records set than any in recent memory, its ironic that in the 2017 Transpac the bulk of the fleet has still to finish due to some light-air conditions in the middle of the course. At Noon local time today, only 22 of the 55 boats entered in this year's race have finished, although several are due into the finish in the next several hours.
Posted on 16 Jul From Russia with love - Rytov Crowned Melges 20 European Champion
Congratulations to 2017 Melges 20 European Champions Igor Rytov at the helm of Russian Bogatyrs Congratulations to 2017 Melges 20 European Champions Igor Rytov at the helm of Russian Bogatyrs and crew members Konstantin Besputin and Anton Sergeev. From the early beginning they gained the overall lead, but Rytov admits that getting to the top of this incredible Melges 20 World League fleet was not easy, and staying there was no easy task either.
Posted on 16 Jul Rolex Farr 40 Worlds - Plenty lengthens her lead in Costa Smeralda
The 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship saw four races run today in north westerly breezes The 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, saw four races run today in north westerly breezes that built gradually from six to twelve knots from 11:00 AM when racing started to the late afternoon of a long day.
Posted on 16 Jul Tour de France à Voile – Home run win for Vivacar.fr
Vivacar.fr-Cefim skippered on home waters by Mathieu Souben won the 36 nautical miles Coastal Race of Act four For France’s big holiday weekend, the Fete National, the famous Golfe du Morbihan and the Baie de Quiberon were at their picture postcard best as thousands took to the water to enjoy the warm summer sunsh ine and light winds.
Posted on 15 Jul Rolex Farr 40 World Championship - Plenty emerges from the Mistral
Being patient paid off at the end of second day at Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, but it was a long day of waiting Being patient paid off at the end of the second day at the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, but it was a long day of waiting, both on the part of the teams and on the part of the Race Committee, for the strong Mistral breezes to die down.
Posted on 15 Jul J/80 World Championship - Triple crown for Rayco Tabares
Rayco Tabares (ESP) is the 2017 J/80 World Champion, retaining the title for the third consecutive year Rayco Tabares (ESP) is the 2017 J/80 World Champion, retaining the title for the third consecutive year, Racing Hotel Princesa Yaiza, with a crew of: Alejandro Bethencourt Fuentes, Afredo Gonzalez, Hector Gonzalez, and Laiyin Francisca Ley Torres Jorge.
Posted on 15 Jul Merlin makes 40th year Homecoming at the 2017 Transpac
Today a Transpac legend that came to symbolize the Fast is Fun philosophy in ocean racing crossed the finish line Today a Transpac legend that came to symbolize the Fast is Fun philosophy in ocean racing crossed the finish line at Diamond Head 40 years after she did it the first time: Bill and Lu Lee's venerable Lee 68 Merlin. Her elapsed time of 8:02:34:09 did not set any records this year, but this was still better than the elapsed time of 8:11:01:45 that she set in her original configuration
Posted on 15 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy