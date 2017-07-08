Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Another sporting star in the making at SYC!

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:22 am
Joel Turner and David Gilmour, 2017 49er National Champions Bronwen Hemmings
Southport Yacht Club sailor Joel Turner has remained very much in the spotlight, going from strength to strength in his sailing career.

Turner started the year with the fantastic results of first (1st) place at the 49er Nationals in Adelaide.

He was then selected as crew to sail in the M32 World Match Racing Tour.

M32 World Match Racing Tour 2017 © Bronwen Hemmings
M32 World Match Racing Tour 2017 © Bronwen Hemmings



Competing in the Australian Match Cup at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Perth, the team finished just off the podium in fourth (4th) place.

The team continued competing at the Geographe Bay Cup, qualifying in first (1st) place for the World Match Racing Tour held in Sweden, third to 8th July 2017.

The newly developed M32 crew comprises of Joel Turner, fellow 49er team member David Gilmour, Jakob Wilson and Tom Blaauw.

M32 World Match Racing Tour campaign, Joel Turner, fellow 49er team member David Gilmour, Jakob Wilson and Tom Blaauw © Bronwen Hemmings
M32 World Match Racing Tour campaign, Joel Turner, fellow 49er team member David Gilmour, Jakob Wilson and Tom Blaauw © Bronwen Hemmings



In between the M32 tour, Joel and David changed vessels competed in the Western Australia Etchells State Championships, again with an impressive podium finish of second (2nd).

Second place podium finish at the Western Australia Etchells State Championships © Bronwen Hemmings
Second place podium finish at the Western Australia Etchells State Championships © Bronwen Hemmings



“It has been the most amazing start to 2017 for myself and David, we are extremely happy with our results at all three events, and we look forward to competing again in the M32’s in Sweden,” said Joel.

Joel’s 49er Olympic Campaign to Tokyo 2020 is still very much underway with himself and David making great progress as a sailing duo.

The majority of training has been held off the waters in Perth and Sydney with a lengthy list of competition ahead of the duo in Europe.

Upcoming regattas will see the pair competing in Germany, Denmark and Portugal, just to name a few.

“With the travel taking us far and wide, we are always grateful for the support of Southport Yacht Club, sponsors, families and friends, thank you,” Joel adds.

For further information or potential sponsorship opportunities please contact Bronwen Hemmings at Southport Yacht Club via 07 5591 3500 or email at Marketing.Manager@southportyachtclub.com.au.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

GC32 Racing Tour complete as new Corsican venue signs up
The GC32 Racing Tour and Sirius Events continue to break new ground in Mediterranean regatta organisation. For the last four years Sirius Events has run Marseille One Design, the event for flying boats that traditionally concludes the annual GC32 Racing Tour. In 2017 Sirius Events is also organising the fourth and penultimate event of the GC32 Racing Tour, the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup.
Posted today at 12:28 pm FAST40+ take to the water to start season with RORC Easter Challenge
Although this event does not count as part of the official series, it does give the teams a chance to stretch their legs After a busy winter with lots of the FAST40+ race teams carrying out some exciting developments to their boats, five of the teams are ready to hit the water for early season racing
Posted today at 11:54 am Wet and wild for final day of Club Marine Series
To finish the series on a high a fresh 20- 25 knots was seen across the bay but were welcomed as there were flat seas! With only one race scheduled and these points necessary to determine the winner in a number of divisions, all boats went hard to earn their final determining point score overall. Despite the bustling conditions this final race saw 122 boats registered across the blue and white divisions.
Posted today at 10:53 am Rotten…
Spoiled rotten. Indulged. Blessed. Having a ball. Anointed from on high. These might have been some of the terms... Spoiled rotten. Indulged. Blessed. Having a ball. Anointed from on high. These might have been some of the terms used to describe the 10th Sail Port Stephens. However, it was probably more in the smiles, the buzz on the quay in the morning, and the audible volume back at Broughton’s each night after sailing. Indeed, on the only non-sailing day, Thursday, it was not a ghost a town...
Posted today at 6:36 am Super 12s go down to the wire at Sail Port Stephens
Super 12 NSW Championship fleet at Sail Port Stephens, the fortunes of two diminutive frontrunners changed dramatically. With the snap of a stay during the closing scenes of the Seabreeze Super 12 NSW Championship fleet at Sail Port Stephens 2017 yesterday, the fortunes of the two diminutive frontrunners changed dramatically.
Posted today at 5:40 am Cyclone Debbie won’t stop Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
The Oatley family have confirmed that Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 will proceed in August as scheduled. The Oatley family, owners of Australia’s internationally acclaimed tropical destination, Hamilton Island, have confirmed that despite the Whitsunday Islands region being devastated by Cyclone Debbie two weeks ago, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 will proceed in August as scheduled.
Posted today at 5:29 am 2017 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship - Day 3 - Lucky No. 7
The final day at of the 2017 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship commenced as originally forecasted The final day at of the 2017 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC) commenced as originally forecasted - light to almost no breeze. Plenty of sunshine and warmth prevailed, but very little on the wind horizon resulting in an immediate on-shore postponement. PRO Hal Smith kept teams up-to-date on the half-hour
Posted today at 1:56 am Hobart Combined Clubs Long race series – Final race
Masquerade finished third overall, finishing third on corrected time in yesterday’s to Intrigue and Philosopher. Tony Harman’s Masquerade finished third overall, finishing third on corrected time in yesterday’s to Intrigue and Philosopher.
Posted on 9 Apr Magic final day at tenth anniversary Sail Port Stephens
Sunday’s closing races determined Garmin IRC state title, Seabreeze Hotel Super 12s and Performance Racing placegetters. Sunday’s closing races determined the Garmin IRC state title, Seabreeze Hotel Super 12 state title and Performance Racing and cruising fleet placegetters in the second-half Pantaenius Port Stephens Trophy.
Posted on 9 Apr 'Rocking' days continue for the tenth year of Sail Port Stephens
Passage races for the majority of the 110 boat fleet yesterday made for some stunning views around the surrounds Passage races for the majority of the 110 boat fleet yesterday made for some stunning views around the surrounds and offshore from sensational Port Stephens. This is the tenth year that Sail Port Stephens has been an event on the calendar for Australian sailors, and it is no wonder that it has grown each and every year, especially given the conditions yesterday.
Posted on 9 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy