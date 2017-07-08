Another sporting star in the making at SYC!

Joel Turner and David Gilmour, 2017 49er National Champions Bronwen Hemmings Joel Turner and David Gilmour, 2017 49er National Champions Bronwen Hemmings

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:22 amTurner started the year with the fantastic results of first (1st) place at the 49er Nationals in Adelaide.He was then selected as crew to sail in the M32 World Match Racing Tour.





Competing in the Australian Match Cup at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Perth, the team finished just off the podium in fourth (4th) place.



The team continued competing at the Geographe Bay Cup, qualifying in first (1st) place for the World Match Racing Tour held in Sweden, third to 8th July 2017.



The newly developed M32 crew comprises of Joel Turner, fellow 49er team member David Gilmour, Jakob Wilson and Tom Blaauw.









In between the M32 tour, Joel and David changed vessels competed in the Western Australia Etchells State Championships, again with an impressive podium finish of second (2nd).









“It has been the most amazing start to 2017 for myself and David, we are extremely happy with our results at all three events, and we look forward to competing again in the M32’s in Sweden,” said Joel.



Joel’s 49er Olympic Campaign to Tokyo 2020 is still very much underway with himself and David making great progress as a sailing duo.



The majority of training has been held off the waters in Perth and Sydney with a lengthy list of competition ahead of the duo in Europe.



Upcoming regattas will see the pair competing in Germany, Denmark and Portugal, just to name a few.



“With the travel taking us far and wide, we are always grateful for the support of Southport Yacht Club, sponsors, families and friends, thank you,” Joel adds.



For further information or potential sponsorship opportunities please contact Bronwen Hemmings at Southport Yacht Club via 07 5591 3500 or email at Marketing.Manager@southportyachtclub.com.au.

