Another podium finish for World Sailing Champion, Tom Siganto
by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:12 am
Southport Yacht Club’s 29er World Champion Tom Siganto, Charlie Wyatt (RQYS) and Ben Vercoe (NYRC) competed in the 2017 VX One National Championships over the long weekend to finish with an impressive second (2nd) place.
Tom Siganto, Charlie Wyatt and Ben Vercoe, 2nd place at the VX One National Championships. Bronwen Hemmings
After seeing the excitement of the VX One Australian Nationals on social media, Tom couldn’t resist but enter. After sailing together in various classes including 29ers, Etchells and Farr 40’s, Charlie and Ben join Tom as crew members. Having not sailed the VX one class competitively before, sourcing a vessel was number one priority for team. Chartering a suitable boat from Pittwater, NSW Tom and the crew spent numerous hours rigging and preparing the boat for the regatta.
“I have sailed a VX One a couple times as crew but not helmed. In fact, it was my first time helming a boat since my Youth 29er days back in 2012. Having been friends with my crew members for many years now, I knew it was going to be a fun regatta from the get go,” said Tom.
‘The Best’ held very solid results from the very beginning of the regatta. “Speed wise and tactically, the fleet racing was extremely similar to skiff racing, which was a huge positive for us having all growing up in these classes. Unfortunately, it was a seven race regatta, (with one race abandoned) making it hard for us to chase down the winners on the last day. Fingers crossed next regatta they push for an extension of more races,” said Tom.
As a very fast growing class, VX One’s are very close racing vessels and perfectly suited to the Gold Coast’s Broadwater and Offshore courses giving the team a great advantage.
Having finished second (2nd) in the VX One Australian Nationals, Tom was very fortunate to be approached as a member of the M32 Match Racing team. Tom will compete in the qualifying series in Perth throughout the coming weeks. The team also consists of a number of other sailors from Sydney, Brisbane and here on the Gold Coast, with plans to compete in the M32 Series as it travels around the world later in the year.
“I am very excited to have this experience, I believe it will open up and broaden many opportunities for my career in the future,”.
Southport Yacht Club’s National 49er Champion Joel Turner will also be sailing on-board a M32 team alongside Tom. To follow the M32 Series, visit website
.
Once this event has been completed, Tom plans to return to the 49er Olympic class with Charlie Wyatt (RQYS) and campaign for Tokyo 2020. Joel will also compete with his crew in a 49er Tokyo Olympic campaign.
