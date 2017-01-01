Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

Another podium finish for World Sailing Champion, Tom Siganto

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:12 am
Tom Siganto, Charlie Wyatt and Ben Vercoe, 2nd place at the VX One National Championships. Bronwen Hemmings
Southport Yacht Club’s 29er World Champion Tom Siganto, Charlie Wyatt (RQYS) and Ben Vercoe (NYRC) competed in the 2017 VX One National Championships over the long weekend to finish with an impressive second (2nd) place.

After seeing the excitement of the VX One Australian Nationals on social media, Tom couldn’t resist but enter. After sailing together in various classes including 29ers, Etchells and Farr 40’s, Charlie and Ben join Tom as crew members. Having not sailed the VX one class competitively before, sourcing a vessel was number one priority for team. Chartering a suitable boat from Pittwater, NSW Tom and the crew spent numerous hours rigging and preparing the boat for the regatta.

“I have sailed a VX One a couple times as crew but not helmed. In fact, it was my first time helming a boat since my Youth 29er days back in 2012. Having been friends with my crew members for many years now, I knew it was going to be a fun regatta from the get go,” said Tom.

‘The Best’ held very solid results from the very beginning of the regatta. “Speed wise and tactically, the fleet racing was extremely similar to skiff racing, which was a huge positive for us having all growing up in these classes. Unfortunately, it was a seven race regatta, (with one race abandoned) making it hard for us to chase down the winners on the last day. Fingers crossed next regatta they push for an extension of more races,” said Tom.

As a very fast growing class, VX One’s are very close racing vessels and perfectly suited to the Gold Coast’s Broadwater and Offshore courses giving the team a great advantage.

Having finished second (2nd) in the VX One Australian Nationals, Tom was very fortunate to be approached as a member of the M32 Match Racing team. Tom will compete in the qualifying series in Perth throughout the coming weeks. The team also consists of a number of other sailors from Sydney, Brisbane and here on the Gold Coast, with plans to compete in the M32 Series as it travels around the world later in the year.

“I am very excited to have this experience, I believe it will open up and broaden many opportunities for my career in the future,”.

Southport Yacht Club’s National 49er Champion Joel Turner will also be sailing on-board a M32 team alongside Tom. To follow the M32 Series, visit website.

Once this event has been completed, Tom plans to return to the 49er Olympic class with Charlie Wyatt (RQYS) and campaign for Tokyo 2020. Joel will also compete with his crew in a 49er Tokyo Olympic campaign.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

World Cup Series - McNay and Hughes (USA) claim third Miami Gold
The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella on Sunday The final five medal races were held at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) on Sunday, capping off a successful 28th year of North America’s premier Olympic classes regatta. U.S. Olympians Stu McNay (Providence, R.I.) and Dave Hughes (Miami, Fla.) won their fourth Miami medal in the last five years, with three of those medals being gold.
Posted on 30 Jan Six Miami medals as first 2017 World Cup concludes
Britain’s sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul Britain’s sailors concluded their first World Cup regatta of the 2020 cycle with a six-medal haul as the Sailing World Cup Miami drew to a close on Biscayne Bay on Sunday (29 January).
Posted on 30 Jan World Series Cup - Hitting the right notes in Miami
Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title. A classically trained concert pianist, Afrodite Zegers (NED) is no stranger to the big stage. So when the pressure was at fever pitch in the final race of the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella, and the proverbial lights of a live worldwide broadcast at its brightest, Zegers and teammate Annaloes van Veen displayed incredible poise to grab the Women's 470 title.
Posted on 30 Jan 18ft Skiffs - Witt takes second win in Australian titles – Race 4
Lee Knapton’s Smeg led at the top mark the first time but Witt’s appliancesonline.com.au came through on the long reach Lee Knapton’s Smeg led at the top mark the first time but David Witt’s appliancesonline.com.au came through on the long reach from Shark Island to Robertson Point to take the lead. After the first lap of the course, there was little change. But after the windward return, there was plenty of action at the front of the pack. Includes full race video from Killo and the Camera Cat team.
Posted on 29 Jan Sailing World Cup - 49er and Nacra golds on first Miami medal race day
Britain’s sailors enjoyed a golden double on the first day of medal racing at the Sailing World Cup Miami on Saturday. Britain’s sailors enjoyed a golden double on the first day of medal racing at the Sailing World Cup Miami on Saturday (28 January).
Posted on 29 Jan American sailors ready to challenge for Medals on Sunday in Miami
Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017 Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017), with US Sailing Team boats competing in the Men’s 49er and Nacra 17 classes as online audiences watched from around the world. On Sunday, multiple American boats will have a shot at the podium as the regatta comes to a close.
Posted on 29 Jan World Cup Series - Shifty conditions make Medal Races a test of nerve
With World Cup Series secure going into Medal Race, 49er sailors sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. With the World Cup Series secure going into the Medal Race, 49er sailors Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. They finished fifth, capping off an impressive start to the Tokyo 2020 quad for this new team.
Posted on 29 Jan World Cup Series Miami - Back in the Brazilian Laser
Brazilian sailing has had superstars grabbing the headlines since the 1980s with Torben Grael and Robert Scheidt. Brazilian sailing has had superstars grabbing the headlines since the 1980s with Torben Grael and Robert Scheidt. Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze thrust themselves on to the world stage at Rio 2016 taking a thrilling gold in an epic final Medal Race. The skiff girls represent a younger generation and after Scheidt bowed out of the Laser there is a gap to fill.
Posted on 28 Jan World Cup Series Miami - U.S. Boats qualify for Medal Races
On day four, competition was intense as the final berths in each ten-boat, double-points medal race were decided. World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) will see the first medal races of the regatta take place on Saturday. On day four, competition was intense as the final berths in each ten-boat, double-points medal race were decided. The United States will be represented in two medal races on Saturday, in the Men’s 49er and Nacra 17 classes.
Posted on 28 Jan World Cup Series Miami - Grael and Kunze show their mettle on Day 4
For Brazil's fourth day of 2017 World Cup Series Miami started on a sour note, with a 14th in a 16-boat 49erFX fleet. For Brazil's Martine Soffiati Grael and Kahena Kunze, the fourth day of the 2017 World Cup Series Miami presented by Sunbrella started on a sour note, with a 14th in a 16-boat 49erFX fleet.
Posted on 28 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy