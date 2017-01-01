Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Another matchless SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week comes to an end

by Di Pearson / SMIRW Media today at 11:32 am
A trio get up close and serious – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Townsville Yacht Club’s SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week came to an end this afternoon, after six days of sailing and fun - a sailing event like no other in Australia.

Once again the AP set the tone for the morning, as the heat took control and no breeze was to be found, so crews lazed around, enjoying a long breakfast, reading and chatting aboard or sipping coffee at Peppers Blue on Blue resort.

The AP was pulled down shortly after midday when on-water officials reported a 4-5 knot easterly which looked set to increase.

Coming into the final race, Peter Lowndes’ Lyons 49, Wine Dark Sea, led PHS Division 1 by five points from TYC Commodore, John Stokes Mach 1 and Adrian Walters Shaw 11 Metre Little Nico (NSW). This division sailed six races, one more race that the other divisions.

“We’re sweating on whether Mr Thompson (PRO Denis Thompson) will pull down the AP,” he said, referring to their leading position. No sooner had he said it than the AP came down.

And sadly their dream finished there when Adrian Walters and his Shaw 11 Metre Little Nico won Race 6 and took the series by four points from Wine Dark Sea with TYC Commodore, John Stokes finishing third with his Bavaria Match 38, Mach 1.

Today's final race – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Today's final race – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



Little Nico, from Sydney, named for Walters’ daughter Nicoleta (nicknamed Nico and Little Nico), was a family affair with Walters’ wife Sonja and son Aaron sailing along with Mitch White, Peter Ryan, Steve Perks, Bryony Gregory and Gus Williams, who recently won the Youth Match Racing Worlds with Harry Price and Tara Blanc Ramos

“We couldn’t have asked for a better course,” Walters said ashore. There was a lot of reaching in 8-16 knots on a 19 mile course. It’s been a hard but fun week. The harder you go, the more you get punished on handicap, so it’s pleasing to win,” he said. “Mitch and the boys give it their all – we go out early training, practicing sets and gybes etc.

“It’s a fantastic regatta – very laid-back and chilled with a lot of camaraderie,” said the Maggie Race Week first timer.

Vanilla 2 and Vanilla 1 from Victoria were, paradoxically, on equal points sharing the Division 2 lead. The final race decided it in favour of Vanilla 2, skippered by Doug Shields, her third place today giving her seven point advantage over Vanilla 1, skippered by Steve ‘Harpo’ Harper. Little Miss Sunshine (Sam Pavic) also from Victoria, took third place.

Geoff Adams S99, Rampallion (Vic) led Division 3 from Rainbow (Stuart Cocker, Qld) and the elegant Oasis (David Keyes-Tilley, Vic), but it was the fun crew of Librian, owned by Stanley Barnes who stole the show and the top trophy by winning the final race .

Librian won by one point from Rampallion, with a further point to Rainbow – 10th and eighth respectively in the last race.

Rampallion finished second overall in PHS 3 – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Rampallion finished second overall in PHS 3 – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



In the Non-Spinnaker Division, Lady Virginia (Nicholas Cable, (Vic) was in the top spot going into the final race and won from Lady Katherine (Peter McDonald, Qld) by just a point and Poppy (Michael Phillips, SA) by a further point. Both have been her toughest adversaries all week.

“We came all the way from Melbourne, we campaigned her at Hamilton Island and here at Magnetic – it’s our third time here – and we’re thrilled to win,” Cable said.

“We’ve had a lot of fun here – a lovely time – we really enjoyed Richard and Karen’s barbecue at Cape Upstart too. We did our very best today (they were third in this race which was won by Lady Katherine, with Chloe (Ian Burns), a local boat third. We had fierce competition. I’ll be 70 in April and feel like I’ve done it all – I can go happy,” he said.

The Multihulls were an all-Townsville affair led by Mistress (Dennis Coleman), with Salacia (Ian Johnson) and The Boat Graeme Etherton, hot on her heels, one point behind on equal points. So Coleman finally got the win he has hankered over for years.

Wine Dark Sea finished second in PHS 1 – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Wine Dark Sea finished second in PHS 1 – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



Mistress, a Corsair Sprint Mk1, finished third in the final Race 5 to take the overall win by two points to Graeme Etherton’s Crowther Windspeed 32 Cat, The Boat, while Rupert King’s Re1066t jumped up into third after winning Race 5.

Coleman, whose crew is a tight-knit affair of eight years, includes son Nathan and Scott McInerney, a dab Contender sailor, who helms the boat.

Prior to racing, Coleman and McInerney agreed: “We’d be happy if they cancelled racing today – it’s our best shot – we’d win!”

“Actually I’d be happy if we were even second or third – it would be the first time, we always end up fourth,” said Coleman, who fixes machinery in a meatworks by day and works with pizzas by night and has never missed Magnetic Island Race Week.

“We always start out well, so when we win, the handicapper nobbles us. Today will be interesting to see how it pans out,” added McInerney as the pair received an SMS to say racing would get underway shortly.

“Despite small numbers this year, the competition is fierce. You have to sail well every day,” said Coleman who loves sailing so much, McInerney says “he’s told the crew: ‘If I die while we’re racing, finish first, then drag my body ashore.”

On one of their main rivals, Salacia, owner Ian Johnson, has sailed here every year since the event started “and this boat (a Lightwave 38).

On the bow of Mach 1 – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
On the bow of Mach 1 – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



“We’re a bit slower than the others, but we’ve done OK. I think the handicappers have done a good job with our fleet,” said Johnson who was thinking the weather might be a bit light on for them today.

“We absolutely prefer the windier days because we’re heavier, but having said that, we won on the really light day. We found a gust and then the race was shortened. Lucky us.”

The fleet as a whole benefitted from ideal mid-range breezes on the first two days of SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week. Day 3 was light but gave those specialists their opportunities, and while an AP started Days 3, 4 and 5, competitors could not complain about those days, because as the racing progressed, so did the breeze.

Warm sunshine every day, flat water sailing some days, with a little swell and waves on others.

L'Esprit crew waiting for the AP to drop – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
L'Esprit crew waiting for the AP to drop – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



As Ian Johnson and others pointed out – seven degrees in Melbourne, excessive cold gale-force winds in Sydney, snow in Bass Strait and on Mount Wellington in Tasmania and cloudy cold wet days in Adelaide versus the sun, green flat water and tropical setting of Townsville and Magnetic Island. Not to mention the convivial company you find at this regatta.

“It’s like the old style regattas where everyone sits around on their boats at the marina chatting and then we’re all together ashore for the prize giving and entertainment,” Johnson said and many others echoed throughout the week.

At the official prize giving, the winner of each division will receive a framed Andrea Francolini photo of their boat taken during the week – a special prize that will be appreciated for years to come. The top three in each division will also receive trophies.

Kite up and headsail down on Guilty Pleasures VII – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Kite up and headsail down on Guilty Pleasures VII – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW


Very telling - the AP flag early this morning – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Very telling - the AP flag early this morning – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - First look around the Super 60
Have a look behind the door at Persico at the prototype of the 60fter to be used in the next Volvo Ocean Race Have a look behind the door at Persico at the prototype of the 60fter to be used in the next Volvo Ocean race is to be used. The foiler is expected to fly a metre above the water and will have eight adjustable flap on its foils, plus a canting rig. Volvo Ocean Race's Richard Mason, himself a veteran of four Volvo Ocean Races, gives a guided tour of the mockup
Posted today at 6:58 am SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week - Warrigal – Home grown and raced
Jim Finch is a Townsville local of some 50 years, arriving in Townsville for a holiday and never returning home Jim Finch is a Townsville local of some 50 years, arriving in Townsville for a holiday and never returning home – he has also attended all 11 SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week’s with Warrigal – the Finch 40 he conceived, designed and built.
Posted today at 3:41 am Nacra 17 Worlds - Americans penalised so GBR leads
American duo Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee lead the race after the first three qualifying races were contested in light As if to answer the question whether the younger generation can make a big impression at these first ever foiling championships, foiling kiteboarder and 49er racer Gibbs, 21, paired with Rio Olympian Chafee, 25, had opened with an opening second and two first places from their 24 strong Blue fleet group and were credited with the provisional early lead of the championship.
Posted on 5 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Day 2, Race 2 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 5 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – More images from Day 2 by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 5 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Day 2 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 5 Sep Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 16 Race 1 – Into the Doldrums
The rest of the fleet is set to enter the Doldrums Corridor with the Trade Winds arriving to push the chasing pack south A milestone was reached overnight when leading team, Qingdao, entered the Doldrums Corridor. Skipper Chris Kobusch formally notified the Clipper Race Office that Qingdao would motor-sail for exactly 6° of latitude and for a maximum of 60 hours through the specified Doldrums Corridor, a tactical mechanism allowing teams to motor-sail though the notoriously windless area.
Posted on 5 Sep Tornado World Championships – Day 4
In the seventh and eighth consecutive races of the event, the boat of Dany Paschalides and Petros Konstantinidis In the third place of the overall ranking is the German boat with Bob Baier and Marc Baier. In the seventh race they were fourth, while the eighth race was their worst one so far.
Posted on 5 Sep SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week – From light to lovely conditions
A postponement ashore for the Townsville Yacht Club’s (TYC) 11th Race Week and finally the fleet was on the water The two Farr 40s Ponyo (David Currie, Vic) and Guilty Pleasures VI (Hughie Lewis/Gary Cripps, Tas) were on for another match race and both crossed the start line early, but both recuperated quickly in a pleasant light 5-7 knot breeze.
Posted on 5 Sep America's Cup - Auckland Council grapples with tough Cup options
Today's Auckland City Council meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. The Auckland Council's Planning Committee met this morning in an open session to consider a number of options and updates on long term planning for the Auckland area. The meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. Which according to Mayor Phil Goff will only be held in Auckland if Emirates Team NZ are happy with the planning and where bases will be located.
Posted on 5 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy