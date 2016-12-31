Please select your home edition
Another WMRT back-to-back heads for Miami

by WMRT today at 1:21 am
This Easter will present a perfect opportunity to watch World class sailing if you get yourself out on Biscayne Bay in Miami. The venue will host not only one but two back-to-back World Match Racing Tour events in the M32 high-speed catamaran during April 2017.

The two WT level events will award World Championship points in the quest for the World Championship title in Match Racing as well as invitations to the finalists of each event to WC level events, the higher level events in the WMRT championship which are a place for more points and price money. The WMRT Miami Match Cup (11-13 April) and WMRT Coconut Grove Cup (15-17 April) will each feature eight - ten teams sailing identical M32 catamarans over a three day format.

The two new events mark the first time the World Match Racing Tour has staged events in Florida, the conditions for which will be ideal as Aston Harald Sports American Director James Pleasance explains “Miami is one of the most popular winter sailing venues in the world and the protected waters of Biscayne Bay are ideal for match racing, particularly with the high performance M32’s. Many of the top sailors know Miami well and these events will attract plenty of talent from North America as well as from Europe or Australia.”

WMRT Miami Match Cup will award the finalists invitations to the famous WMRT Match Cup Sweden in Marstrand, Sweden, last year’s venue for the World Championship finals. Finalists from the WMRT Coconut Grove Cup will be awarded invitations to WMRT Match Cup USA in August 2017.

Teams interested in applying for an invitation to the WMRT Miami Match Cup and WMRT Coconut Grove Cup are requested to contact WMRT Racing Director Craig Mitchell at craig.mitchell@astonharald.com.

- WMRT Miami Match Cup - April 11-13th 2017
- WMRT Coconut Grove Cup - April 15-17th 2017

For more information please visit event website.

