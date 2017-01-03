Another One Bites The Dust - Super 12s
by Craig Leweck today at 2:58 am
With the 12s and AC having s special place in Australia and the USA, a question posted on the Scuttlebutt Facebook page, ‘Is the Super 12 thing still happening?‘, had been on our mind too. The short answer is no, it’s not happening. But when something made as much noise as this project, a degree of closure in full view is necessary.
As Freddie sang with Queen... © .
The project was led by Tom Ehman, whose involvement with the America’s Cup began in 1980. Tom is also the Golden Gate Yacht Club Vice Commodore, a role he has continuously held since 2011. Tom wore many hats during the 34th Match in 2013 for the Defender, but now was hatless. Worse, his Club – the official Club of the Defender – had lost sight of the event after it moved from San Francisco Bay to Bermuda.
Ehman sought to change the view
In May 2015, Ehman announced his idea to launch a new international regatta to be sailed annually on San Francisco Bay, to begin in July 2017, in an updated version of the 12- Metre class. Ehman recruited his media pals to promote the concept, and he aggressively utilized social media to keep air in the balloon.
His vision was to use the history of the America’s Cup, and specifically the golden years of the 12- Metre, to offer stability and style to his event. He promised prize purses, television coverage, nationality rules, and managed class care. But he called his 65-footer a Super 12, which soon ran afoul with the International Twelve Metre Class Association (ITMA).
