Announcement on the 36th America's Cup

Emirates Team New Zealand Fly to Auckland with the America's Cup ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi

by Emirates Team New Zealand today at 2:36 amThe proposed dates for the event will be further detailed in the Protocol but the Defender and the Challenger of Record are considering the possibility of the 36th America's Cup Match and the preceding Challenger Selection Series being conducted in Auckland in early 2021 during the New Zealand summer.In recognition of the fundamental condition of the Deed of Gift that the Cup be preserved as a perpetual Challenge Cup for friendly competition between foreign countries, the Protocol will contain a 'constructed in country' requirement for competing yachts and a nationality requirement for competing crew members.

