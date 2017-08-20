Please select your home edition
Anne Patin wins 2017 Women’s North Americans

by Sunfish Class today at 3:21 am
Sunfish fleet Sunfish Class
Anne Patin dominated a talented field of 25 Sunfish sailors that included several former Women’s NA’s Champions such as Anne Edwards, Gail Heausler, Leslie Dane, Marguerite Koehler, and Lee Parks.

The Women’s NA’s was a special occasion this year as members of the Tillman family attended the event to honor Linda’s memory. Linda Tillman, sadly, passed away earlier this year. Linda’s husband Dick came to Fairhope to support his three daughters Laurie Ward, Libbie Fitzgerald, and Susan Berg in their Sunfish regatta efforts.

Past USSCA President Clinton Edwards ran eight races in a mixture of conditions that saw light air on Saturday Sep 30th and 15-20 knots winds on Sunday Oct 1st. Competitors came from as far as Arizona and New England to get a taste of Southern Hospitality and great early fall weather.

2018 Women’s North Americans will be hosted in Austin, Texas.

2017 Laser Masters World Championships - Day 7 - A good race to finish
Racing on final day was brought forward an hour to increase possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. Racing on the final day of the Laser Masters World Championships was brought forward an hour to increase the possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. In hindsight, it was a wise move as the wind pattern of previous days was repeated. An offshore land breeze from the North eventually shifted to build from the South West after a two-hour wait afloat.
Posted on 1 Oct Laser Masters World Championships - Day 6 - Not enough wind
The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia. The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of the Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia. The familiar pattern of waiting on shore until the first visible sign of a south westerly wind was played again, but after going afloat and waiting for three hours, the wind failed to strengthen and stabilize. At 16:00 the fleets were sent back to the harbour.
Posted on 30 Sep SAP 5O5 World Championship - Day 5 - Wrap-up
Runner-up status was on the line during the final day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Runner-up status was on the line during the final day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Having clinched the championship with a tremendous performance on Thursday, Mike Holt and Carl Smit were able to watch the last race from the comfort of a powerboat – no doubt thrilled they did not have determine the title on a light and fluky day.
Posted on 30 Sep Laser Masters World Championships - Just enough wind for one race
A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived at Mornar Sailing Club in Split, Croatia on the fifth day of racing. The northerly Bora wind created a dilemma for the Race Committee as it was expected to die and be replaced by a south westerly just after the scheduled 12:00 start time
Posted on 29 Sep 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship - Tough fight for podium
Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. That is because Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay figured to deliver a wide range of wind conditions over the course of a week.
Posted on 29 Sep Laser Masters Worlds - Day 3 - 350 sailors enjoy sport for life
After two days of delay racing finally got underway at the Laser Masters World Championships in Split. After two days of delay, waiting for wind and shopping for the best forecast app, racing finally got underway at the Laser Masters World Championships in Split. Long standing battles continue and newcomers seek to take over past heroes.
Posted on 27 Sep World Championship medalist joins WA Youth Fleet
Zac Littlewood will head back to where his career began when he lines up at the City of Rockingham 2017 WA Youth Champs. Fresh from surprising the sailing world with his result at the Laser Radial World Championships, Zac Littlewood will head back to where his career began when he lines up at the City of Rockingham 2017 Western Australian Youth Championships.
Posted on 27 Sep Light winds frustrate 5.5 Metre Opener at Régates Royales Cannes
Only one race was possible on a very light and tricky day with the win going to Otto (Bent Wilhemsen, Andreas and Luka). In 2016 the class was reintroduced to the Régates Royales after many years absence, and this year the fleet has four days of racing alongside the Dragons, Tofinou one-designs and of course the increasingly popular Classics at this famous autumnal Mediterranean spectacle.
Posted on 26 Sep Relive the race action from 420 Open European Championships
Weather conditions rewarded the best all-round sailors with gold medals as multiple teams chased down podium finishes. Featuring 358 athletes from 22 nations and six continents across the 420 Open, Ladies and U17 fleets, victory came after a long, hard six day assault on the race track on the Saronic Gulf, against some of the best 420 talent from around the world.
Posted on 26 Sep Racing cancelled on Day 2 of SAP 5O5 World Championship
Principal Race officer Sandy Grosvenor made a wise decision by delaying ashore for two hours on the second day Principal Race officer Sandy Grosvenor made a wise decision by delaying ashore for two hours on the second day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. In hindsight, Grosvenor wishes she had kept the 89-boat fleet on the lot at Severn Sailing Association.
Posted on 26 Sep
