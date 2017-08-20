Anne Patin wins 2017 Women’s North Americans

by Sunfish Class today at 3:21 amThe Women’s NA’s was a special occasion this year as members of the Tillman family attended the event to honor Linda’s memory. Linda Tillman, sadly, passed away earlier this year. Linda’s husband Dick came to Fairhope to support his three daughters Laurie Ward, Libbie Fitzgerald, and Susan Berg in their Sunfish regatta efforts.Past USSCA President Clinton Edwards ran eight races in a mixture of conditions that saw light air on Saturday Sep 30th and 15-20 knots winds on Sunday Oct 1st. Competitors came from as far as Arizona and New England to get a taste of Southern Hospitality and great early fall weather.2018 Women’s North Americans will be hosted in Austin, Texas.

