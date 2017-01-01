Annapolis to Newport Seminar - Navigation, Routing and Weather
by Linda Ambrose on 29 Apr
Navigation, Routing and Weather, being held at the AYC Clubhouse, wraps up the popular and informative seminar series.
Annapolis-to-Newport Race 2017 Annapolis to Newport Race
There are few sailors anywhere in the United States who have logged as many ocean miles as Tarry Lomax and Tom Schubert. Those two offshore veterans have each competed on multiple occasions in every major distance race on the East Coast and beyond.
Lomax has competed in A2N five times, serving as navigator for overall winner Y2K (Swan 68, Dr. Charles Engh) in 2003. The Annapolis resident also handled navigation duties aboard Raider (S&S 48, David Ross) when it was first to finish the Annapolis to Bermuda Race with a course record time of 85 hours.
He has been involved in ocean racing and delivery since the early 1980s and has more than 10,000 nautical miles under his belt. He has completed Annapolis to Bermuda Race eight times and also has Newport-Bermuda, Marblehead-Halifax, and Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay (Pineapple Cup) on the resume.
Schubert has now completed A2N 11 times, Newport-Bermuda 10 times, Annapolis-Bermuda five times, and Marion-Bermuda three times. The wily 71-year-old sailor won the Navigator’s Prize for helping Dear Friend (CSY 50, Bill Kardash) secure overall victory in the 1999 Annapolis to Newport Race.
“Tarry and I have geared our presentation to first-time participants or those that haven’t done Annapolis to Newport that often,” said Schubert. “We race the race from start to finish using a slide show that is divided into three segments. We then walk the audience through the unique elements of each.”
Joseph Sienkiewicz, distinguished marine forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, completes the distinguished panel for this seminar.
Sienkiewicz, Chief of the Ocean Applications Branch of the National Weather Service, is a lifelong sailboat racer and cruiser on the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert County resident will discuss weather warnings and forecasts along with wind climatology and current data for the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean for the time frame of the race.
