Annapolis to Newport Seminar - Medical Aid at Sea and Safety Equipment

by Linda Ambrose today at 6:05 amCommon ailments which occur during A2N — where competing boats are never more than 150 miles offshore — include seasickness, head injuries, eye issues, fractures, and cuts. Dr. Lyness will discuss common remedies for seasickness, methods of treating conjunctivitis and using ChitoGauze to staunch lacerations or minor cuts. He will review how to recognize and treat dehydration and impart the importance of pain relief.“You need to have a heavy-duty, reliable painkiller aboard,” he said.Dr. Lyness will provide seminar attendees with phone numbers to the Coast Guard command centers at Hampton Roads, Va., and Atlantic City, NJ. Sailors can use a satellite phone to contact those centers, which will coordinator a rescue or response with any of the Coast Guard stations along the east coast. He will also provide telecommunication numbers that enable sailors to speak with a doctor about a specific medical emergency.“Offshore sailors should know all the options available in the event of a real emergency,” Dr. Lyness said. “We will also discuss what constitutes a true emergency – whether or not an injured party can make it through the remainder of the voyage.”This year marks the second straight edition of the Annapolis to Newport Race that Switlik Survival Products has served as a sponsor. The New Jersey-based company will be providing one of its MOM 8-A Man Overboard Modules as a prize that will be awarded to the boat with the slowest corrected time.Switlik has taken a new look at flotation for person-in-water emergencies with particular focus on underarm buoyancy. The newly-developed MOM 8-A is an Underarm Flotation Device that provides more than 35 pounds of inflated buoyancy, and its unique configuration keeps the PIW’s head and shoulders out of the water more effectively than traditional means of rescue flotation.Ryan Taffet, Switlik's Marine Sales Manager and an avid boater himself, will provide an overview of Switlik’s safety equipment while demonstrating the deployment of the MOM 8-A. Switlik is pleased to announce it will be providing special pricing for all A2N participants still needing to fulfill any part of the required equipment list.“This sponsorship stems from Switlik’s desire to work with people and organizations pushing the limits and creating innovation within their field,” said Sarah Switlik, Director of Marketing for Switlik Survival Products. “The Annapolis to Newport Race is perfect for this alignment. Offshore racing is intense and people are pushing not only personal limits but fighting with the elements when the races are long distance. Switlik can provide peace of mind with best in class products, for the individuals and teams pushing to be champions.”Space for the April 22 seminar “Medical Aid at Sea and Safety Equipment” is limited, so please contact Annapolis Yacht Club’s Front Desk at 410-263-9279 to reserve seats.