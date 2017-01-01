Please select your home edition
Annapolis Boat Show time

by J/Boats today at 2:54 pm
J/121 offshore speedster jboats.com
With the official start of fall, it’s time to make plans to attend the famous US Sailboat Show in Annapolis, MD that runs from October 5th to ninth over the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

Sailors from around the world gather on miles of docks in beautiful historic Annapolis for this internationally acclaimed sailboat show, recognized as the largest, most prestigious, and only remaining in-water sailboat show in the world.

J/Boats, in partnership with our mid-Atlantic dealer North Point Yacht Sales, will have on display the NEW J/121 offshore speedster, as well as the J/112E cruiser-racer and the famous J/70 one-design speedster.

The new J/121 offshore speedster has received rave reviews from those who have had the privilege to go sailing on her after her worldwide debut in the Newport International Boat Show in September. Like her fellow “speedster” siblings, what amazes those that have steered her is the extraordinary acceleration in the puffs and instant response to finger-tip helm movements on any point of sail.

J/112E cruiser-racer will have her North American debut at the show © Jean-Marie Liot
J/112E cruiser-racer will have her North American debut at the show © Jean-Marie Liot



Plus, many remark the twin-wheel system provides excellent visibility forward to waves and tell-tales on the jib. And, what everyone appreciates is the extremely large ergonomic cockpit that provides plenty of “elbow-room” for any sail-handling maneuvers and that it can also handle an “after-race” party of over a dozen friends! Finally, the big surprise for most sailors is the enormous, wide, open, airy interior below.

After an incredibly successful offshore racing season in Europe, many sailors are waking up to the fact they really can “have their cake and eat it, too!”

The J/112E is a “big” 36 footer, with a gorgeous interior designed to satisfy even the most discriminating eye and loaded with creature comforts. After winning her class at SPI Ouest France and in four more events across Europe and the United Kingdom, the J/112E has proven herself to be a potent offshore weapon in both IRC and ORC handicap racing events- in fact, placing second in class at the ORC World Championship in Germany.

J/70 © jboats.com
J/70 © jboats.com



Finally, the famous ramp-launchable International J/70 will be on display. The class continues to maintain its momentum with over 1,400 boats built in less than four years with class racing taking place in five continents. And, the recent Audi J/70 World Championship featured the largest ever sportboat regatta in history- 175 boats registered to sail the event off Porto Cervo, Sardinia, hosted by YC Costa Smeralda.

Learn more about why the “sailing league” concept continues to grow both in Europe and the USA, featuring the easy-to-sail J/70- a boat that is friendly for both women and youth sailors and equally challenging for the world’s best pro sailors.

