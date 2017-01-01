Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week

by Cowes Week Limited today at 1:52 pm
L to R: Joelle Pugh (ELEMIS),Annabel Vose, Ladies Day Trophy Winner, Hannah Stodel (2016 Ladies Day Winner) and Kate Johnson Cowes Week Limited
Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing.

The annual Ladies Day returned to Lendy Cowes Week on Tuesday 1st August with a number of celebrations culminating in the presentation of the Ladies Day Trophy to Annabel Vose at an exclusive evening reception held at Northwood House.

The trophy was introduced for the first time in 2006 to champion the role of women in sailing and the sheer number of female competitors racing at Lendy Cowes Week. There are some 8,000 competitors taking part in the regatta this year and around a third of them are female.

Selected as part of Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR Academy team, Annabel competed in the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup in Bermuda. Annabel brought a lifetime of sailing experience to her role as strategist, which she says involved taking a 'big picture' approach to the fast-paced match racing the team will face. The Land Rover BAR Academy was inspired by four-time Olympic gold medallist and 34th America's Cup winner Ben Ainslie and created to find and support talented young British sailors, to provide a pathway into the America's Cup and specifically to build a British team that had the capability to win the Red Bull Youth America's Cup. In June 2017 Britain's youth America's Cup sailors from the Land Rover BAR Academy were crowned the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions in Bermuda. Annabel is also here at Lendy Cowes Week racing on Bullit in the Quarter Ton class.

Commenting on the win, Annabel said: “It is really amazing to have won this fabulous award. I sail on an all female boat with Louise Morton who has essentially given me all my opportunities in the keelboat and I know that she was among those who nominated me, so it is really nice for her to get something back too. It really is absolutely amazing and a real honour to have won this stunning trophy.”

As well at the Ladies Day Trophy, Annabel received a generous ELEMIS gift bag and a TNG Baltic Cup Lady watch.

The judging panel for this year’s Trophy was formed by 2015 and 2016 Ladies Day Trophy winners Libby Greenhalgh and Hannah Stodel respectively, Yachts and Yachting’s Georgie Corlett-Pitt, and Cowes Week Limited’s Kate Johnson.

Ladies Day Trophy Winner Annabel Vose with Frans Dingerdis, Owner/Managing Director of TNG Swiss Watches © Cowes Week Limited
Ladies Day Trophy Winner Annabel Vose with Frans Dingerdis, Owner/Managing Director of TNG Swiss Watches © Cowes Week Limited



Commenting on the evening Kate Johnson, CWL’s Commercial & Marketing Director said: “We’ve enjoyed a fantastic evening and we were very pleased to announce Annabel as this year’s winner. She is a shining example of what women can achieve in the sport and she clearly has a great sailing future ahead of her. We were delighted to have many female competitors with us, and to hear some of their stories about racing this week. We also awarded the Royal Southern Ariel Trophy, which is a trophy given to a female helm racing here at Lendy Cowes Week to Amanda Marino, sailing on the Half Tonner, Chimp. We had 68 entries for this trophy and I’m very encouraged by the increasing levels of female participation and enthusiasm for the regatta, in particular women taking the helm during races.”

On the shore ELEMIS Ladies Day at Lendy Cowes Week was celebrated in style. Women showed their support for Ladies Day by wearing traditional seafaring navy-and-white stripes and enjoying ELEMIS giveaways both on and off the water.

ELEMIS brand ambassador, Joelle Pugh commented: “ELEMIS is a fantastic lifestyle brand and we love to support women’s events. Also, because we source a lot of our ingredients naturally with lots of marine ingredients, there is a lovely ocean link. To be a title sponsor of Ladies Day fits well for us and we are just really happy to be part of the day.”

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82RS Sailing 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

Lendy Cowes Week – Day 4 round up
Today was also Elemis Ladies Day, which recognises outstanding contribution, commitment, and achievement of women The towering rig of Ludde Ingvall and Sir Michael Hintze’s 100ft maxi CQS, starting on the outer section of the Royal Yacht Squadron line, dwarfed those of the surrounding yachts.
Posted today at 1:04 pm Melges 24 World Championship – Day 2 – The Italian Job
A steady breeze up to 15 knots, together with choppy sea and short waves, allowed the conclusion of three races There is no doubt those are the favorite conditions for the Italian crew of Maidollis ITA854 (1-1-1 today), that finds its rhythm and scores three bullets, without leaving any room for competitors.
Posted today at 12:29 pm What does Pete Burling think AC36 should look like?
America's Cup winning helsman Peter Burling hope Team New Zealand persist with foiling catamarans for next America's Cup Everybody has an opinion on what ETNZ should have the 36th America's Cup look like. Just ask them and they will tell you, but what does Peter Burling have to say about it all after holding the Auld Mug aloft not that long ago? Well the protocols will be unveiled next month, so in the meantime, speculation continues.
Posted today at 6:32 am Soling Cup - Mike Tande take first-place in debut of Intermediate race
Long Beach Yacht Club’s Mike Tande won the first-ever Soling Cup this past weekend Long Beach Yacht Club’s Mike Tande won the first-ever Soling Cup this past weekend, raced on LBYC’s fleet of 27’ Soling sailboats as part of the club’s Intermediate member Long Dock Takeover Cruise.
Posted today at 2:52 am World Sailing Presidential Update – July 2017
We are now into second half of 2017 and I am happy to provide you some updates regarding continued work of World Sailing We are now into the second half of 2017 and I am happy to provide you all with some updates regarding the continued work of World Sailing in making our sport stronger across the world.
Posted on 1 Aug 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm Championship - The Gorge delivers
It was all smiles (and adrenaline) at the 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm (North American) Championship. It was all smiles (and adrenaline) at the 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm (North American) Championship. Mother nature generously delivered a banner week of warm and sunny planing conditions to an international fleet of MELGES24 sailors. Thanks to the river’s natural elevator the beats were trimmed and the runs extended for maximum enjoyment
Posted on 1 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – More images from Day 4 by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four
Posted on 1 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – Day 4 images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four
Posted on 1 Aug Girls on Film – Head turning on ladies day 4 of Lendy Cowes Week
After winning race four, and in doing so the RSYC's Felma Challenge Cup, Girls on Film stormed into an early lead Bas de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker struggled, placing eighth, but still retains third for the regatta. Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee was third, raising the British team to fourth for Lendy Cowes Week.
Posted on 1 Aug GC32 ‘metre high club’ ready for Copa del Rey MAFPRE
This is the second consecutive time the one design catamarans will be part of the most prestigious multi-class regatta In his capacity as President of the GC32 International Class Association Flavio Marazzi is also delighted to be able to showcase the flying cats to the international yacht racing community gathered here
Posted on 1 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy