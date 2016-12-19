Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

Andrew and Cam Brown win 4th consecutive Sunburst title at Wakatere

by Nigel Price today at 2:10 am
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
Andrew and Cam Brown, sailing #1434 “Vagrant” had their fourth consecutive win in the Sunburst Nationals that were held at the Wakatere Boating Club in Devonport over Waitangi Weekend.

They have continued their good form from previous years, but their four or five immediate rivals are getting closer and closer with each regatta.

This time Andrew won four out of the six races completed with 1 win going to Andy & Liam Richards, sailing #1641 “Plum Crazy” and another to Nick & Flinn Olson sailing #1254 “Catch 22” These two boats were equal on points, but Andy & Liam were placed second on count back. Scott & Jack Beavis sailing #1821 “The Kraken” were in fourth place and Greg & Chloe Salthouse, sailing the superbly refurbished #1513 “Iceberg” were fifth overall.

2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


A broken rudder blade in Race 1 and a subsequent DNC in Race 2 put Lincoln & Ava Fraser sailing #1545 “Starblaze” down in the placings overall, but otherwise they were up there in the top 5 in the remaining races. Wayne & Alexander Avery of Manly SC sailing #1724 “Takia” did very well in their first Sunburst Nationals to get sixth overall.

In the non-spinnaker “Taihoa” fleet there were 12 boats competing. This was won by Michael & Tom Shannon sailing #1643 “Floozie” from Ian Dobson & Tricia Ware sailing #1828 “Solar Flair” and Andrew Stevens in #1799 in third place.
A non-counting Invitation Race was run late in the afternoon on Friday third, and the Trophy for this is a painting of Sunburst #1000 done many years ago by class designer Jack Brooke.

2017 Sunburst national Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst national Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


This race was won by Andrew & Cam Brown. The tail end of the fleet were surprised by a visit from a pod of Orca who swam right next to several of the boats, and the ensuing discussions afterwards onshore were very lively.

Three races were completed each day on Saturday and Sunday, but the wind did not cooperate on Monday so the regatta ended up being a 6 race with 5 to count event, instead of the scheduled 8 races. Race officer Dave Westy and his team of course setters did a great job setting out quadrilateral courses in shifty conditions with the wind coming from the southwest direction over the cliffs.

Once again we had good numbers of boats competing at 39 in total, with 27 boats in the spinnaker fleet and another 12 boats in the non-spinnaker fleet. With 78 crew out on the water, we believe this still makes the sunburst the 2 handed class with the largest number of sailors participating, and 15 Yacht Clubs, Sea Scouts or Young Mariners groups were represented from as far south as MacAndrew Bay Boating Club in Dunedin and as far north as Manly SC in the Whangaparoa peninsula.

2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


Many of the crews are parent and child combinations, as you would expect in the Sunburst class, this year 13 crews or 1/3 of the total fleet were in this category. There have been many families sailing in the class over generations, and for example, Chloe Salthouse, a great granddaughter of class designer Jack Brooke, is one of the fourth generation of her family to sail sunbursts. She won the Tony Bouzaid Memorial Trophy for the first Wakatere Club female sailor, either as a skipper or a crew.

At the 50th anniversary of the class in 2014, we had an age range of 71 years amongst the competitors. This year, we have a 73 year age range, with Tom Shannon at 6 years old the youngest and the evergreen Colin Dalziel at 79 years old the oldest competitor. Indeed, Colin, and his skipper Wal Louden, both from the Muritai Yacht Club in Eastbourne, have a combined age of 154 years, and are probably the oldest regularly sailing 2 handed centreboard crew in the country. They came 16th out of 27 boats in the main fleet.

Full results are on the Wakatere Boating Club website : click here

2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


Boatpark - 2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
Boatpark - 2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
2017 Sunburst National Championships, Wakatere BC February 4-6, 2017 © Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz


[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

Musto 2016 660x82 4Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted today at 12:09 am Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb 470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan New sail gives Knight Frank the upper hand
A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of RAYC racing for 2016 A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of Royal Akarana Yacht Club racing for 2016. Riley Dean and his Knight Frank crew, Tim Snedden and Luke Stevenson, have been absent for most of the season to date, but pulled out a brand new secret weapon which gave them two bullets for both harbour course races.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Sydney supermaxi sets monohull record in White Island Race
The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls in the 320nm White Island Race. The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls, but missed the allcomers record by less than an hour, in the 320nm White Island Race. After the race start just after 10.00am on Friday, CQS reported she was about to round White Island around 6.30pm having taken 8hrs 30 minutes for the 160nm leg or an average speed of around 19kts.
Posted on 26 Nov 2016 Images of radical supermaxi CQS sailing on the Waitemata
Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today in a moderate south westerly breeze and sunshine - a welcome break from the strong winds that have plagued Auckland for the past few days. The supermaxi which started life as the 90ft Nicorette has been stretched to 98ft in a design project led by Bakewell-White Yacht Design
Posted on 18 Nov 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Chris Steele defends title
Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year after defeating Graeme Sutherland and crew in three straight matches. The action all kicked off at 10am with the start of the Semi Finals. The top ranked Graeme Sutherland chose to sail Sam Meech whom he beat 3 – nil.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Semi-Finalists selected at the end of Day 3
Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele all advance into the semi-finals which begin Sunday Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele advance to the semi-finals on Sunday. Graeme Sutherland and his crew of David Hazard, Tim Snedden and Mike Bullot were the last to qualify for the semi-finals with a scoreline of 2 – 1 after losing his first quarter final race to David Wood. Sutherland then came back to take the next two races and his spot in the semi-finals.
Posted on 15 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Fleet racing completed on Day 2
Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 knock-outs. The remaining six teams went on to sail in a repechage round, consisting of three knock-out pairs, with the winner of each also advancing to the Top 16 which will be held tomorrow.
Posted on 14 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - NZ's Sutherland leads after Day 1
Nineteen teams started the YDL NZ Match Race Championship with NZ's Graeme Sutherland taking an early lead. Nineteen teams from Australia, Asia and New Zealand started the Yachting Developments New Zealand Match Race Championship today with Graeme Sutherland taking an early lead. The change of format has seen the regatta double in size from eight teams in last year’s event to nineteen teams this year.
Posted on 13 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy