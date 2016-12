Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal

Anthony Bell goes for the mandatory swim! - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Andrea Francolini https:// Anthony Bell goes for the mandatory swim! - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Andrea Francolini https:// www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/

by John Curnow on 27 Dec











































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150721