Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Andrea Francolini was out on the water at the Sydney Harbour Regatta
by John Curnow today at 7:52 am
What are the chances of keeping that dry? - Sydney Harbour Regatta Andrea Francolini https://
www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Tweet
The magnificent work of Andrea Francolini continues. Despite lots of cats and dogs, and the appearance of moguls too, he was out on the water for the Sydney Harbour Regatta. Here are his selections...
CHARGE! - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
So clearly the moguls were big! - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
A good start... - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Charging along is always a good way to know that you're Alive! - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Wet weather gear - must have been serious. - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Geronimo fr 38 Calibre. - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Making a splash - in behind the dodger could be a good place to be. - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Etchells got out on the Harbour too. - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152187
Related Articles
Vendee Globe - If it’s Saturday, it must be the Azores
After Pieter Heerema finished yesterday morning in seventeenth place, there has been only one competitor left racing
After Pieter Heerema finished yesterday morning in seventeenth place, there has been only one competitor left racing in the Vendée Globe. At 0800hrs UTC this Saturday morning, Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean) is 1435 miles from the finish, which he is expected to reach on around 10th March.
Posted today at 10:31 am
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta - Record run for SFS II
On the first day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, 164 yachts experienced strong trade winds and four metre seas
On the first day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, 164 yachts experienced strong trade winds and four metre seas on the windward side of the island. The Round St. Maarten Race produced a new record, a full on foam up, and sailors grinning like Cheshire cats at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.
Posted today at 6:59 am
Vendee Globe - Still racing…Sebastien Destremau at latitude of Morocco
The race continues for Sébastien Destremau, who was sailing this morning at the latitude of Morocco
The race continues for Sébastien Destremau, who was sailing this morning at the latitude of Morocco to the north of the centre of a high-pressure system in fairly light WNW’ly winds, which explains his low speed (below two knot)
Posted today at 6:42 am
Clipper Race - Chris Drummond’s Race Against Time
There are many inspirational people who take part in Clipper Race and one of them is 2015-16 crew member Chris Drummond.
There are many inspirational people who take part in the Clipper Race, and one of them is 2015-16 crew member Chris Drummond. Chris, 63, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, has made it his mission to raise awareness, particularly among men, about the importance of the early detection of cancer.
Posted today at 6:08 am
JJ Giltinan - NZ champion is robbed of redress after new Hearing
Yamaha NZ, overall series leader has had her redress award removed by the Protest Committee for the JJ Giltinans
Following the hearing of protests during the Friday's rest day, the New Zealand Champion and then overall series leader has had her redress award removed by the Protest Committee for the JJ Giltinan 18fter Championship. The protest centred on video evidence, shot in the midst of a heavy rain squall, showed that Yamaha's vang had not broken in the collision.
Posted on 3 Mar
GC32 Championship – Race Day 3 – Releasing the Engie
Third day for competitors and race management alike saw Team ENGIE claim the only race to be completed successfully.
A challenging third day for competitors and race management alike saw France’s Team ENGIE claim the only race to be completed successfully. After a disappointing seventh place, Oman Air still leads overall, but is now just three points clear of Jes Gram-Hansen and Rasmus Køstner’s SAP Extreme Sailing Team in second.
Posted on 3 Mar
A look back at Pieter Heerema's press conference
Dutch skipper Pieter Heerema (No Way Back) entered the harbor in Les Sables d'Olonne this morning at 0800hrs UTC.
Dutch skipper Pieter Heerema (No Way Back) entered the harbor in Les Sables d'Olonne this morning at 0800hrs UTC. There is now one final competitor left at sea: Sébastien Destremau, who is currently sailing at the latitude of Morocco. Time to look back at what Heerema told us during his press conference this morning.
Posted on 3 Mar
Late afternoon racing and Bermudian ceremony will start America’s Cup
Racing will start at 5pm with America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA taking on Groupama Team France in first match race
Racing will now start at 5pm with America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA taking on Groupama Team France in the first match race of the 35th America’s Cup. That battle will set the stage for races two, three and four of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, when all six teams will take each other on the water on the first day of racing.
Posted on 3 Mar
Ikon38 makes it 3 from 3 on Day 1 of the Sydney 38 ODI Championship
Kirwan Robb’s highly fancied Ikon38, is looking slick at the end of day one at MHYC winning three from three races today
Kirwan Robb’s highly fancied Ikon38, is looking slick at the end of day one at Middle Harbour Yacht Club, winning three from three races today to be named ‘Boat of the Day’ and cart off the North Sails prize.
Posted on 3 Mar
TeamBDA in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup
TeamBDA is Bermuda’s entry in Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, a competition designed to create a pathway for young sailors
TeamBDA is Bermuda’s entry in the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, a competition designed to create a pathway for young sailors into the highest level of international sailing. Through its association with Oracle Team USA, the defender of the America’s Cup, TeamBDA automatically qualify for the competition which will feature 12 teams from around the world.
Posted on 3 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy