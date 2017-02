Andrea Francolini was at the RSYS Milson Silver Goblets for Etchells

The Etchells enjoy a very dedicated following of terrific sailors from all over Australia. - Wilson Silver Goblets © Andrea Francolini https:// The Etchells enjoy a very dedicated following of terrific sailors from all over Australia. - Wilson Silver Goblets © Andrea Francolini https:// www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/

by John Curnow on 4 Feb



















If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151553