Don't get my shoes wet! (Get some Zhik ZKGs - terrific stuff) 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 2 Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
This year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing. Results are available from
. Pair of bullets each for Beau Geste and Bushranger see them on top after the passage races, with Windward/Leewards to be held today.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152624