Barz Optics - Floaters

Andrea Francolini takes us into the sewer

by John Curnow on 21 Mar
On board Beau Geste TP52 during training for the Australian Yachting Championship Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
With many thanks to the magnificent Andrea Francolini and also Team Beau Geste on their TP52, we have this splendid on board gallery from training ahead of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championship. The AUS Sailing event is hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia will take place from Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 March 2017.

The IRC fleet will face a mixture of short course and passage races to decide the 2017 National Champions. This year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing. Results will be available from here


On board Beau Geste TP52 during training for the Australian Yachting Championship © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Posted on 20 Mar
