Andrea Francolini takes us into the moguls
by John Curnow today at 7:38 am
The magnificent Andrea Francolini was out on the water for Day One of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championship. The AUS Sailing event is hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia from Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 March 2017. It was enough to have Francolini comment, 'Gee, that is the way to start an event!'
Beau Geste in there... 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 1 Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
The IRC fleet will face a mixture of short course and passage races to decide the 2017 National Champions. This year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing. Results are available from here
. Spoil alert: Beau Geste and Bushranger having chocolates placed on their pillows tonight...
