by John Curnow today at 7:38 amThe IRC fleet will face a mixture of short course and passage races to decide the 2017 National Champions. This year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing. Results are available from here . Spoil alert: Beau Geste and Bushranger having chocolates placed on their pillows tonight...































