Andrea Francolini takes us into the moguls

by John Curnow today at 7:38 am
Beau Geste in there... 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 1 Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
The magnificent Andrea Francolini was out on the water for Day One of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championship. The AUS Sailing event is hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia from Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 March 2017. It was enough to have Francolini comment, 'Gee, that is the way to start an event!'

The IRC fleet will face a mixture of short course and passage races to decide the 2017 National Champions. This year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing. Results are available from here. Spoil alert: Beau Geste and Bushranger having chocolates placed on their pillows tonight...

Moody all right. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 1 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Into the bottom of one.. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 1 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
We did say moguls. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 1 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Up over the top of one... 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 1 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
See! There were kites involved. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 1 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Celestial working away. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 1 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
