Lancer Lasts Longer

Andrea Francolini takes us into the clouds

by John Curnow today at 4:04 pm
Foreboding. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 3 Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
The magnificent Andrea Francolini was out on the water for Day Three of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championship. The AUS Sailing event is hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia from Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 March 2017. The IRC fleet will face a mixture of short course and passage races to decide the 2017 National Champions.

This year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing. Results are available from here. Pair of bullets each for Beau Geste and Bushranger see them on with handy leads. Sunday is the last day of racing in the championship, with more Windward/Leewards to be held today.

Less foreboding. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 3 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Poles up and ready for the hoist. Nice angle... 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 3 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Yep! That'd be the mark under the cloud of kite. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 3 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Heading uphill off Manly. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 3 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
'twas not all doom and gloom, however. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 3 © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
