Andrea Francolini takes us into the clouds
by John Curnow today at 4:04 pm
The magnificent Andrea Francolini was out on the water for Day Three of the 2017 Australian Yachting Championship. The AUS Sailing event is hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia from Thursday 23 - Sunday 26 March 2017. The IRC fleet will face a mixture of short course and passage races to decide the 2017 National Champions.
Foreboding. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 3 Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
This year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing. Results are available from here
. Pair of bullets each for Beau Geste and Bushranger see them on with handy leads. Sunday is the last day of racing in the championship, with more Windward/Leewards to be held today.
