Andrea Francolini takes us into the clouds

Foreboding. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 3 Andrea Francolini https:// Foreboding. 2017 Australian Yachting Championship - Day 3 Andrea Francolini https:// www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/

by John Curnow today at 4:04 pmThis year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing. Results are available from here . Pair of bullets each for Beau Geste and Bushranger see them on with handy leads. Sunday is the last day of racing in the championship, with more Windward/Leewards to be held today.

























If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152643