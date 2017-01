Andrea Francolini back in the air for the Pittwater to Southport start

Capturing the moment is great, but are you also savouring it? - 2017 Pittwater to Southport © Andrea Francolini https:// Capturing the moment is great, but are you also savouring it? - 2017 Pittwater to Southport © Andrea Francolini https:// www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/

by John Curnow today at 5:09 am































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150846