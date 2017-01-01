Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

And that’s a lot!

by John Curnow today at 1:20 am
Says it all really... seabreeze.com.au http://www.seabreeze.com.au
142. Impressive. It’s a lot. In landlubber terms, 142 knots is 263 kilometres per hour. Now that is ginormous, for you would need a well decent car to do that on the highway, as well as a lot of track because you swallow up tarmac at a voracious rate. Your closure rate on upcoming vehicles is also well over the legal limit and something like the old ton, 100mp/h, should you be old enough to remember that. You would of course also lose your licence, maybe for life, and also that very decent automobile under anti-hoon laws, should you attempt it. So don’t It's a waste of a good car...!

As you can see from the graph, it is what TC Debbie was doing when she slammed into Hammo last week. A friend used to work on the island and said to me, “42 is enough, but 142 is insane! The gauge said West which was impossible, so it probably had issues. (Ed. Who wouldn’t standing out in that!) I lived in the staff marina, was there on my trimaran for Cyclone Justin and a few others, I could tell you some stories...” He did, and they were somewhat mesmerising.

Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance were on the ground to help their customers as soon as the first planes were allowed in. We all feel very much for Hamilton Island, Airlie Beach and the whole Whitsunday region, and look forward to seeing them back on their feet soon, Abell Point Marina checked in to say that things were not too bad and once all the electrical storms had passed they began to get repair crews out on the quays to attend to the problems they had.

On Hamilton Island the clean up and repairs began, with a five-month timeframe indicated, so it will be still going on in part when whale watching season is in full swing. So to the industry, the locals, boat owners, emergency crews and so forth we say well done on surviving and we look forward to seeing you in normal operation mode very soon.

Damage at the $1200-a-night Pavillions Apartments on Hamilton Island © Liam Kidston
Damage at the $1200-a-night Pavillions Apartments on Hamilton Island © Liam Kidston



Well it is a continent of changeable and varied weather, so as Northern NSW and SE Queensland recover from a drenching it was good to see a record fleet partake in the Newcastle to Port Stephens feeder race. Also good to see that the bulk of the fleet comprised of craft like Bavarias, Beneteaus, Mumm 30s, Northshores, Elans, Adams, Radfords, and Farrs. They will all make the first part of Sail Port Stephens more colourful.

Now as the season sort of winds down and before whale watching season officially kicks off it seems timely to remind everyone to have their Publicity Officer, club, association, Race Committee or gathering to ensure they get their material in to Sail-World.com via the ‘Submit News’ button right up the top of the home page, next to ‘Contact’.

You do not have to write your own thesis into the modern yachty. Indeed your own dissertation can be far more contained. Sail-World's readers are hungry for sailing news and Sail-World welcomes your contributions, especially National titles. Stories, pictures and or results can be uploaded via the submit news page.

Peter Stephinson from MHASC on Glide Free2. Currently fourth overall two points behind Nick Collis-George. On the way to the finish. Catching some great waves.   - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Peter Stephinson from MHASC on Glide Free2. Currently fourth overall two points behind Nick Collis-George. On the way to the finish. Catching some great waves.   - RS Aero Australian Championship © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com



Sail-World is happy to review and publish appropriate articles and pictures on OTB to offshore events, be they be before during or after the fact. Other popular subjects are profiles of people and boats, techniques, safety or seamanship, cruising destinations, tuning, tactics, safety and seamanship, tales of your adventures on the water, or indeed just about anything to do with sailing. There is always a story waiting to be told.

Material can also cover rally news, new innovations, clever discoveries, previews, mid-event reports, any kind of news and pictures that the racing and cruising sailor would love to read. Just follow the instructions and don't forget the URL of your website or event, as we provide a live hyperlink back to your site. Send this story to your Class Publicity Officer and the President as well, so they can see just how easy it is. ??

And don't forget, Sail-World.com, and its companion titles, Sail-WorldCruising.com, Powerboat-World, FishingBoating-World and MarineBusiness-World have a large worldwide audience in more than sixty countries.

Ideally, Sail-World needs you to submit both copy and pictures via the special upload system, which ensures your contribution is received with correct titles, image captions etc. The reason for using the upload system and forms is that reduces the editing time dramatically (by a factor of 10), so your chances of being published quickly are very high.

In the same vein, don't just leave it until the finish of the regatta to do a report - do a preview, and a report each day. Mention your sponsors in each and they will get many times the exposure they would have, had you done just a single report. They'll be keen to sponsor you again, if you can show them the value you deliver. Also you'll build a following for your class, club and events, which will help bring new sailors into your fold. Look upon your reports as free marketing.

Finally, you don't need a $30,000 camera and a 100ft lens to take great shots. Remember, the iPhone is the largest selling camera in the world. Just make sure you get close enough to your subject to fill the frame - a shot from the start boat or finish by one of the race committee is fine, or from a mark boat at a rounding mark. Most of the professionals take their shots at these points on the course, where the action is coming to them, so they don't have to chase it.
Sail-World.com has heaps more information for submitting an article, including commercial ones, if the information is of value to our readers, in the full set of contributors’ guidelines.

Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...

Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Barge
So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. It’s not the pram, and we will not pause there any longer than to say I have no idea why we put kids out in those in this modern era, other than it has to be political.
Posted on 27 Mar It’s all moving on…
The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. I am still thinking about Miles Seddon’s great material about what is like on board from So What’s It Really like? True, he was not there for this run down the West coast of the North American landmass, but it is a little akin to his ‘spray back vortex’, the vacuum caused by the incredible feats
Posted on 20 Mar Plumb
The plumb bow is not new. You can go back to Cook’s own Whitby CAT to see that. The plumb bow is not new. You can go back to Cook’s own Whitby CAT to see that. The difference now is that the prow is more like a carbon knife, and nowhere near the wooden mallet of yore. Remember those? It is what cabinetmakers and the like used to push the chisel through the timber…
Posted on 14 Mar So what’s it really like?
For ages now, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and 24-hour runs For ages now, well it seems like that anyway, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and incredible 24-hour runs. In their own very unique way they totally represent the technical avant-garde, and thank God for that. Where would we be without their impressive shapes, wonderful rigs, and now of course, foiling magic.
Posted on 6 Mar Men and Women at Work
It is hard not to whistle Greg Ham’s little flute ditty from, ‘I come from a land Downunder', when you see those words It is hard not to whistle Greg Ham’s little flute ditty from, ‘I come from a land Downunder’, whenever you see those words. And yes, we’re moving straight past the legal matter of the origination of that melody. So then, we’ll note that the irony was that the band members were effectively unemployed when they formed the group.
Posted on 27 Feb Super Series Sailing Spectacular
News arrived of at least one Australian outfit going for a new build 52. Someone had to entertain Beau Geste and SMB During the week, news arrived of at least one Australian outfit going for a new build 52. Someone had to keep Beau Geste and SMB entertained at the sharp end of the 52 bracket. Two other camps were linked to other former 52 Super Series craft, Phoenix and Spookie, but the one touted as going after Phoenix has denied it, saying that Hasso (SAP) Plattner of Germany has bought her.
Posted on 20 Feb The Armourer
Q is not about to appear right now. There’ll be no images of Desmond Llewelyn wiping his brow in some exotic location Q is not about to appear right now. There’ll be no images of Desmond Llewelyn wiping his brow in some exotic location, wearing long socks and desert boots, with those Harry High Pants khaki shorts, and a barrage of one-liner quips for a terribly chipper, and always appreciative 007.
Posted on 13 Feb The price of legacy
Malcolm Page OAM, two-time Olympic Gold Medallist, became the Chief of Olympic Sailing for the USA on January 1 Malcolm Page OAM, two-time Olympic Gold Medallist (470) with Nathan Wilmot in 2008 and Mat Belcher in 2012, became the Chief of Olympic Sailing for the USA on January 1 this year. In and of itself it is hardly the freshest news, and well and truly yesterday’s fish wrapper. It was also a wise choice on behalf of Team USA, for he has succeeded in both the physical and commercial arms of our sport.
Posted on 5 Feb Big Yellow Taxi
“Don't it always seem to go, That you don't know what you've got, ‘Til it's gone. They paved paradise... Unabashedly, this is all about utilising a few lines from the famous Joni Mitchell song. “Don't it always seem to go, That you don't know what you've got, ‘Til it's gone. They paved paradise, And put up a parking lot.” So it all stemmed from the wonderful news that the mighty Volvo Ocean Race will once again have an Australian stopover at the end of this year, beginning of 2018.
Posted on 30 Jan You spin me right round
Vinyl records went the way of the dodo with first CDs, and then now with the likes of MP3 and streaming. Vinyl records went the way of the dodo with first CDs, and then now with the likes of MP3 and streaming. Recently, we have had unbelievable records set by Thomas Coville and then Armel Le Cléac’h. Soon (with over 1200nm in the bank as it were), it would seem to be the turn of the crew on board IDEC Sport for a record after their spin right round, as well. This is quite simply, terrific stuff.
Posted on 23 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy