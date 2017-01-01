And that’s a lot!

by John Curnow today at 1:20 amAs you can see from the graph, it is what TC Debbie was doing when she slammed into Hammo last week. A friend used to work on the island and said to me, “42 is enough, but 142 is insane! The gauge said West which was impossible, so it probably had issues. (Ed. Who wouldn’t standing out in that!) I lived in the staff marina, was there on my trimaran for Cyclone Justin and a few others, I could tell you some stories...” He did, and they were somewhat mesmerising.Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance were on the ground to help their customers as soon as the first planes were allowed in. We all feel very much for Hamilton Island, Airlie Beach and the whole Whitsunday region, and look forward to seeing them back on their feet soon, Abell Point Marina checked in to say that things were not too bad and once all the electrical storms had passed they began to get repair crews out on the quays to attend to the problems they had.On Hamilton Island the clean up and repairs began, with a five-month timeframe indicated, so it will be still going on in part when whale watching season is in full swing. So to the industry, the locals, boat owners, emergency crews and so forth we say well done on surviving and we look forward to seeing you in normal operation mode very soon.





Well it is a continent of changeable and varied weather, so as Northern NSW and SE Queensland recover from a drenching it was good to see a record fleet partake in the Newcastle to Port Stephens feeder race. Also good to see that the bulk of the fleet comprised of craft like Bavarias, Beneteaus, Mumm 30s, Northshores, Elans, Adams, Radfords, and Farrs. They will all make the first part of Sail Port Stephens more colourful.



