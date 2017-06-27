Ancasta scoops the Best Global Sailboat Dealer Award 2017

Stuart Brotherton with Ancasta's Award, 27 June, 2017 Alison Willis Stuart Brotherton with Ancasta's Award, 27 June, 2017 Alison Willis

by Alison Willis today at 3:26 amStuart Brotherton, Ancasta Brand Manager for Beneteau Sailboats collected the award for Ancasta, “We are thrilled to be recognised by Beneteau. This is testament to the hard work of our new boat sales network and our commitment to our customers and to the Beneteau brand.”Ancasta’s relationship with Beneteau benefits its clients through an unrivaled understanding of Beneteau’s products, technical detail and after-sales support allowing its brokers to match clients to their ideal Beneteau sailing yacht.