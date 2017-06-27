Please select your home edition
Ancasta scoops the Best Global Sailboat Dealer Award 2017

by Alison Willis today at 3:26 am
Stuart Brotherton with Ancasta's Award, 27 June, 2017 Alison Willis
Ancasta was awarded 2017 Best Dealer Sailing Yachts at the annual Beneteau Dealer Awards last night, 27th June 2017, which were held in Bordeaux, France.

Stuart Brotherton, Ancasta Brand Manager for Beneteau Sailboats collected the award for Ancasta, “We are thrilled to be recognised by Beneteau. This is testament to the hard work of our new boat sales network and our commitment to our customers and to the Beneteau brand.”

Ancasta’s relationship with Beneteau benefits its clients through an unrivaled understanding of Beneteau’s products, technical detail and after-sales support allowing its brokers to match clients to their ideal Beneteau sailing yacht.
