America's Cup racing moved to Monday due to light air

by Nic Douglass today at 3:00 am
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Village www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Light air has for the second time during the 35th America's Cup Regatta resulted in postponement of racing, and moving the schedule to a scheduled reserve day. There was also a postponement of racing on the first day of the regatta due to too much wind.

A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing

Direct from the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Village with Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We spoke about how it was looking like another day of light air would be on the cards, with the potential for racing to again shift to the Reserve Day. I spoke with the Big Fella about what his picks are as we head into the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs, he is keen to see Emirates Team New Zealand line up against Land Rover BAR, and the sparks that might fly between Ben Ainslie and Peter Burling. We will keep our eyes on those matches for sure!



Check out our chat with Iain (which we are lucky enough to do every morning), as well as all of our other updates for television and radio via our dedicated AC35 blog - www.nicdouglass.org/ac35.

Foiling - Louis Vuitton America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Foiling - Louis Vuitton America's Cup 2017 © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Nautical Channel Update - 4 June

There may have been no racing in Bermuda today due to lack of breeze, but in the meantime, here is our Nautical Channel segment that airs to over 22 million people daily from the final day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifier Series in Bermuda. Check out my interviews, interwoven with racing footage and on board shots, as well as my commentary of the day’s events to get full across the ins and outs of the round robin, a goodbye to Groupama Team France, and what the defender will be getting up to!

Get up to speed on the 35th AC so far before the Challenger Playoffs get underway tomorrow!



For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly', and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.

The Nautical Channel, is the only international TV channel dedicated to the world of nautical sports and lifestyle available to over 22 million subscribers, in 52 countries, in English, French and German.
