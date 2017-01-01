Please select your home edition
America's Cup final day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 4:12 am
2017 America's Cup - Final Race Ingrid Abery
http://www.ingridabery.com
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from America's Cup - Finals and prize-giving.
2017 America's Cup - Final Race © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup - Final Race © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup - Final Race © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup - Final Race © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup - Final Race © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup - Final Race © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup - Final Race © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup - Final Race © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
Prize-giving © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
Prize-giving © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
Prize-giving © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
Related Articles
America's Cup - Finals - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
It’s done and dusted. The Kiwis were a force too strong to be reckoned with. They innovated and backed themselves!
It’s done and dusted. The Kiwis were a force too strong to be reckoned with. They innovated and backed themselves! The Cup now returns to New Zealand where a nation that is passionate about sailing and will embrace it with gusto.
Posted today at 3:46 am
Emirates Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup
Oracle Team USA won the start and led at the first mark, but the Kiwis made a pass on the first downwind leg
Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and his team went out to Bermuda’s Great Sound race course on Monday in a familiar but uncomfortable position – staring down multiple match points in the America’s Cup Match. Oracle Team USA won the start and led at the first mark, but the Kiwis made a pass on the first downwind leg and covered closely from there to win the race and claim the America’s Cup
Posted today at 3:18 am
Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup
Another dominant race win for Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand in race nine of the America’s Cup Match
Another dominant race win for Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand in race nine of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, gave the Kiwi team victory on the Great Sound in Bermuda, sparking wild celebrations on board their America’s Cup Class (ACC) boat, and the team’s support boats on the Great Sound.
Posted today at 2:30 am
Aussie secret weapon steers Emirates Team NZ to America’s Cup victory
Glenn Ashby has lived up to his reputation as ‘multihull-whisperer’ leading ETNZ to victory in the 35th America’s Cup
Olympian, World and Australian Champion, multihull specialist and proud Australian Glenn Ashby has lived up to his reputation as the ‘multihull-whisperer’ leading Emirates Team New Zealand to victory in the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda this morning.
Posted today at 2:07 am
The America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup, again
Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron created sailing history to become the first club to regain the America's Cup
Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron created sailing history to become the first club to regain the America's Cup, after Emirates Team New Zealand won Race 9 of the 35th Match on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Two races were scheduled, but only the first was required with the New Zealand team, trailing at Mark 1, but passing the Defender on the second leg and then sailing away to a series win by a margi
Posted on 26 Jun
America's Cup - America's Cup Media Conferences - Replay from Bermuda
America's Cup Media Conference - Live from Bermuda - Jimmy Spithill first then Emirates Team New Zealand
America's Cup Media Conference - Live from Bermuda - Jimmy Spithill first then Emirates Team New Zealand
Posted on 26 Jun
America's Cup - Match Day 5 - The song remains the same
Same routine for the teams and event organisers today, as with any other.
Same routine for the teams and event organisers today, as with any other. For fans it is maybe a little different. On the 9.00am ferry on the way over as we turned the corner to head into the Royal Dockyard, over to the left Emirates Team New Zealand's wingsail was hanging from the crane - same as it is every other race day.
Posted on 26 Jun
America's Cup Match – Kiwis at Match Point and banter continues
I caught up with Peter Burling, just before he had to run off to be drug tested, and I recap the highlights
While James Spithill was again missed in the mix zone for most except for ACEA related media and CNN (he does have a bit on!!!), while filming my Nautical Channel piece (out in a few hours) and my summary I also caught up with Tom Spithill.
Posted on 26 Jun
No Aussie boat in AC? Aussies instrumental to other teams' success
There may not be a boat from the ‘land down under’ in the 35th America’s Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well
There may not be a boat from the ‘land down under’ in the 35th America’s Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well in sailing’s ultimate event. Australian sailors feature in a number of teams contesting the 35th America’s Cup, the winner of which could be decided overnight in Bermuda.
Posted on 26 Jun
America's Cup - Finals Day 4 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Same teams, same situation with ETNZ on match point and Oracle with a very steep hill to climb.
This cake is pretty well baked. There are people remembering the comeback of all time in 2013. Same teams, same situation with ETNZ on match point and Oracle with a very steep hill to climb. But the situation is much different. There is no “low hanging fruit” this time. The boats are very developed and there is no 10% increase in boat speed to be found overnight.
Posted on 26 Jun
