America’s Cup cyclor to represent Emirates Team NZ at NZ Match Racing

by Andrew Delves today at 5:25 am
Andy Maloney will represent Emirates Team NZ at the YDL NZ match Racing Championships Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron http://www.rnzys.org.nz
Andy Maloney, who was on board Team New Zealand as a cyclor and foil trimmer when they won the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda earlier this year, will represent Emirates Team New Zealand at this year’s Yachting Developments New Zealand Match Racing Championships hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

Maloney is no stranger to keelboat racing having won the 2016 National Keelboat Championships hosted by RNZYS. For the 2017 Match Racing Championships Andy has put together an all-star team including 2016 bronze Olympic medallist Sam Meech, and Andy’s older brother and top keelboat sailor Jimmy Maloney.

20 teams will line up for the Championships, including six international teams from Canada, Japan, USA, Spain, Australia and Ireland. There are also teams coming from Nelson and Wellington, combined with 12 local teams including three who recently received an entry through the local Qualifying Regatta.

Andy Maloney will have his work cut out for him to take the title this year, with other top sailors entered including Graeme Sutherland who was runner up in 2016 after a close final with Chris Steele. Graeme is the RNZYS Performance Programme coach and also team manager/co-skipper for the NZ Extreme Sailing Team, competing in the Extreme Sailing Series.

Other young guns coming through the ranks are George Anyon (RNZYS PP) now ranked 20th in the world, who recently finished third in the Youth World Match Racing Championships in New Caledonia. Leonard Takahashi-Fry (RNZYS PP) is representing Japan at this event and recently finished second at the Governor’s Cup, notably knocking out Harry Price (ranked sixth in the world) in the Semi Final.

Two for the youngest teams to look out for are 18 year olds Nick Egnot Johnson who gained entry to the event through winning the local qualifier, and Frankie Dair from Kerikeri who qualified through the Harken Schools Regatta. It will be very exciting watching these teams who are top of their age group and will have a big step up racing against professional sailors.

The Regatta will be run out of the RNZYS from the September, 28 2017 to October 1, 2017. The event will be raced in the Squadrons fleet of Elliott 7 metre keel boats, built by event sponsor Yachting Developments in 2010. It is fantastic to have the backing of Yachting Developments as we continue the proud history of match racing in New Zealand.

During the event there will be great viewing from the sea wall and RNZYS members Bar, with live commentary on finals day - Sunday October 1st.

More information at website or Facebook

Entry list
Andy Maloney (ETNZ) RNZYS
Graeme Sutherland RNZYS (CAN)
George Anyon (RNZYS PP) RNZYS
Lenoard Takashai Fry (RNZYS PP) RNZYS (JPN)
Frankie Dair KKCC (USA)
Alistair Gilford QCYC
Lachlan Grimwade RPNYC
Arnau Farras-Knowles RNZYS (ESP)
Nick Rosenauers RSYS (AUS)
Samantha Norman RNZYS
Matthew Kelly RNZYS
James Wilson (RNZYS YTP) RNZYS
Nick Egnot Johnson RNZYS
Sam Barnett RNZYS
Matthew Hughes RNZYS
Colman O Rioden QHYC (IRL)
Peron Pierce RNZYS
David Hazard RNZYS
RNZYS YTP RNZYS
James Jennings RNZYS
