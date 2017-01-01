America’s Cup announce Orbis Kids Zone and Endeavour Education Station

by America’s Cup today at 6:18 pmOrbis is integrally involved in the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda as Primary Partner of the America’s Cup Endeavour Program. That is the inspirational youth education initiative, dedicated to leaving a sporting legacy in Bermuda and around the world with a strong, positive impact on the communities with which it engages.Alec Cutler, Director of Orbis Holdings Limited, said, “In just three years, Orbis’ partnership with the America’s Cup Endeavour Program has gone from an idea to an innovative program that has educated more than 1,550 Bermudian students through a unique STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths) curriculum not offered in local classrooms. We are thrilled that even more local students will get the chance to have fun and learn by doing something different at the America’s Cup Endeavour Education Station, presented by Orbis, and the Orbis Kids Zone in the America’s Cup Village.”To continue the sporting legacy created by the America’s Cup Endeavour Program in Bermuda, students will have the chance to experience the excitement of the America’s Cup Village through the America’s Cup Endeavour Education Station, presented by Orbis, during the 35th America’s Cup. Fans in the America’s Cup Village, as well as students from public, private and home schools across Bermuda, will enjoy hands-on activities in four ‘STEAM through Sailing’ learning stations covering Sustainability, Health & Nutrition, Technology & Innovation and Science & Engineering.Each ‘experiential learning zone’ includes highly impactful and engaging hands-on STEAM educational activities, including virtual reality experiences, that will enable students to enjoy the excitement of the America’s Cup with the America’s Cup Oculus Rift and America’s Cup Simulator. There are also physical activities, including the America’s Cup Community Grinding Challenge sponsored by Vineyard Vines, and the Sperry Balance Board, that will enable spectators to experience what it is like to be an America’s Cup sailor by testing their fitness levels.The America’s Cup Endeavour Program is honoured to have educational partnerships with local organisations in Bermuda, as well as organisations outside Bermuda, to ensure that Bermuda’s youth benefit from the best that STEAM has to offer when enjoying the America’s Cup Endeavour Education Station, presented by Orbis.The partnerships are:US Sailing Reach Initiative- “Reach Simple Machine Scavenger Hunt” supported by HARKEN- “Reducing a Sailor's Environmental Impact - Start with Lunch” sustainability activity supported by 11th Hour Racing.Science From Scientists- Sailing Geometry: students will be introduced to the scientific principles of sailing with emphasis on wind direction and the positioning of sails. Students will engineer a sail car to race downwind and evaluate the effectiveness of design and redesign for improved performance.Ixcela: The Internal Fitness Company- Ixcela: The Internal Fitness Company aimed at developing diagnostic tests and natural interventions to improve gut microbiome efficacy and health will feature an interactive activity highlighting how eating the right food is key to good internal fitness and leads to good performance. The Bermuda Diabetes Association and SunSmart will also be featured in the Health and Nutrition Zone featuring tips on how to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.Sustainability Zone- A dedicated sustainability zone will feature activities exploring the importance of improving the health of the world’s oceans by reducing ocean pollution and educating, inspiring, and mobilising more people in our community to become healthy ocean stewards. Educational partnerships include Keep Bermuda Beautiful, the Bermuda Zoological Society, the Seabin Project and the Bermuda Turtle Project.In addition to the America’s Cup Endeavour Education Station, presented by Orbis, there is a range of family-friendly activities on offer in the Orbis Kids Zone.The Orbis Kids Zone is a sailing-themed playground which has educational benefits, specifically helping children of all ages to learn body balance and develop coordination through a range of obstacles that require them to use balance to play with and master each obstacle.The Orbis Kids Zone is suitable for kids from three years and up and will also feature kid-friendly food and beverages, table tennis tables and other fun games for children of all ages and, at weekends, additional family fun activities including face painters and glitter tattoos.