Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

Iain Murray talks about what we can expect for Day 1

by Nic Douglass today at 5:53 pm
Iain Murray talks about what we can expect for Day 1 Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing.

We cover everything from what we can expect today, to what setups the teams will be using, along with the weather. Enjoy - and get excited.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Giacomo Yacht SaleBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Giraglia Rolex Cup – Freccia Rossa’s momentous display
Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions A profound respect for tradition, a collective love of sailing and a genuine spirit of sportsmanship the qualities which shone through the event as a whole.
Posted today at 5:15 pm Close racing on Day 1 of SB20 Tasmania Mid-Winter Regatta
Racing was in the near perfect sailing conditions, north-westerly that ranged from five to 15 knots, gusting of 23 knots Paul Burnell, who will be helming a UK boat at the Worlds, with brother Tim in the crew, won the third race of the day in Honey Badger to be fifth overall.
Posted today at 4:35 pm Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge – Day 2
Second leg boasted spectacular racing conditions for the 46 Classic Yachts from 10 nations with a westerly breeze In the evening, crews took in the breathtaking view from the Spanish fortress built at the end of the 16th century, while enjoying the dinner offered by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano.
Posted on 16 Jun The Bridge – MACIF trimaran expected in Nantes
The four competing trimarans, including MACIF, are expected to spend five days in Nantes for a variety of festivities. This transatlantic race with crew to New York is important for François Gabart, from the perspective of the single-handed round-the-world record attempt planned for the end of the year.
Posted on 16 Jun America’s Cup Match – J Class yachts to run exhibition on Great Sound
The seven J Class yachts will provide everybody with a majestic sight never seen before in the history of the Class. J Class yachts will stage an exhibition together on the same waters on which Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand will begin their competition
Posted on 16 Jun Figaro Beneteau 3 – The prototype due to hit the water in July!
The Groupe Bénéteau Racing Division is at work creating the heir to the current Figaro Bénéteau 2. The Groupe Bénéteau Racing Division is at work creating the heir to the current Figaro Bénéteau 2.
Posted on 15 Jun The words of a key character in the 35th America’s Cup
Richard Slater’s deep sailing knowledge and authority gifts him with the ideal armoury to deal with the intense pressure The words of a key character who is more than happy to remain anonymous, but due to the close-quarter and dramatic nature of the racing in Bermuda, someone who has found himself thrust into spotlight.
Posted on 15 Jun Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Rachel Penny
To take on challenge of Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny from Dubai it was one that was made for her To take on the challenge of the Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny, 45, from Dubai, it was one that was made for her.
Posted on 15 Jun Dragon World Championships Cascais – Day 3 action shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day three Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day three
Posted on 14 Jun Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta entry now open
The Notice of Race for the new Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta is now online The Notice of Race for the new Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta is now online and boat owners have until December 1, 2017 to register for Australia’s newest summer series at the best entry fee rate.
Posted on 14 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy