Iain Murray talks about what we can expect for Day 1
by Nic Douglass today at 5:53 pm
And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing.
Iain Murray talks about what we can expect for Day 1 Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
We cover everything from what we can expect today, to what setups the teams will be using, along with the weather. Enjoy - and get excited.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154699