America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Final day images by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 7:09 am
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Final day Ingrid Abery
http://www.ingridabery.com
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup Superyacht Regatta and provided this gallery of images from J-Class racing on the final day.
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Final day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
Related Articles
America's Cup - Images from Challenger and Defender Practice
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand had one of their final practice sessions
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand had one of their final practice sessions ahead of the start of the 35th America's Cup Match on Saturday. Sail-World was on the Great Sound and took these images of the two AC50's in action.
Posted today at 5:37 am
Red Bull Youth America’s Cup 2017 - Pool A Qualifiers, Day 1
Artemis Youth Racing stole the early advantage in the Pool A Qualifiers of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup
Artemis Youth Racing stole the early advantage in the Pool A Qualifiers of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, with the Swedish team finishing the pool’s first day of racing on top of the standings after scoring two first and a third in the day’s three races
Posted today at 5:34 am
Red Bull Youth America's Cup - Images from Pool A Qualifier
Artemis Youth Racing (SWE) started strong in Pool A, scoring two first and one third place finishes in today’s light-air
Artemis Youth Racing (SWE) started strong in Pool A, scoring two first and one third place finishes in today’s light-air racing in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup. Team France Jeune sits two points back with 26 points and second place overal
Posted today at 5:16 am
America's Cup - Will the Cyclors carry the day for the Kiwis?
The most obvious difference between the Defender and Challenger is how they develop the hydraulic pressure
The most obvious difference between the Defender and Challenger for the America's Cup is how they develop the hydraulic pressure necessary to drive the wing sail controls and daggerboard systems. Oracle Team USA uses the traditional arm-grinders. Emirates Team New Zealand has gone down the path of using the crew's legs and pedal power.
Posted today at 1:04 am
The words of a key character in the 35th America’s Cup
Richard Slater’s deep sailing knowledge and authority gifts him with the ideal armoury to deal with the intense pressure
The words of a key character who is more than happy to remain anonymous, but due to the close-quarter and dramatic nature of the racing in Bermuda, someone who has found himself thrust into spotlight.
Posted on 15 Jun
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup Superyacht Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup Superyacht Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 15 Jun
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.
Posted on 15 Jun
America's Cup - Hanuman wins light air race to open Superyacht Regatta
Hanuman bounced back quickly from starting too early to win the first race of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Hanuman bounced back quickly from starting too early to win the first race of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda. Although they had to return and recross the line Hanuman were able to recover as the breeze filled from the right side of the first upwind leg.
Posted on 14 Jun
TeamBDA light-up Bermuda as they headway into Red Bull Youth AC Finals
Light winds again greeted the six international Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Pool B teams
Light winds again greeted the six international Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Pool B teams who returned to day two of Qualifiers fleet racing action on 13th June on Bermuda’s Great Sound. However, the wind speed did not stop the day producing huge tension, real drama and a fantastic story for Bermuda, home of the 35th America’s Cup with TeamBDA, the local favourites
Posted on 14 Jun
America's Cup - Artemis Racing aim to come back stronger
Final race in LV America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs final was held late in afternoon after an abandonment of first race
The final race in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs final was held late in the afternoon after an abandonment of the first race of the day due to extremely light winds. With winds at just around the minimum wind speed of six knots, it was uncertain if racing would be held today. Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand did start a race at the scheduled start time
Posted on 14 Jun
