America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 2:57 am
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 Ingrid Abery
http://www.ingridabery.com
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup Superyacht Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2 © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.
Posted today at 2:00 am
Images from Day 1 America's Cup Superyacht regatta
Racing got underway yesterday in the Superyacht regatta which is part of the 35th America's Cup
Racing got underway yesterday in the Superyacht regatta which is part of the 35th America's Cup and being sailed in Superyachts and J-class. The racing was held under the Pursuit Race system with the slowest competitors starting first. A variety of sailing vessels competed including the square rigged free standing rotating masts Maltese Falcon to the super maxi Leopard 3.
Posted on 14 Jun
America's Cup - Images from the J-Class racing Day - 1
The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series.
The historic J-class which last competed in the 1937 America's Cup, competed in the first of their series. On Tuesday they sailed with the Superyachts in a separate start. The racing was sailed in light winds with the crews working hard to eke the most from the breeze and confused sea. Six J-class are entered for the J-class regatta and five were racing today.
Posted on 14 Jun
America's Cup - Hanuman wins light air race to open Superyacht Regatta
Hanuman bounced back quickly from starting too early to win the first race of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta
Hanuman bounced back quickly from starting too early to win the first race of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda. Although they had to return and recross the line Hanuman were able to recover as the breeze filled from the right side of the first upwind leg.
Posted on 14 Jun
TeamBDA light-up Bermuda as they headway into Red Bull Youth AC Finals
Light winds again greeted the six international Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Pool B teams
Light winds again greeted the six international Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Pool B teams who returned to day two of Qualifiers fleet racing action on 13th June on Bermuda’s Great Sound. However, the wind speed did not stop the day producing huge tension, real drama and a fantastic story for Bermuda, home of the 35th America’s Cup with TeamBDA, the local favourites
Posted on 14 Jun
America's Cup - Artemis Racing aim to come back stronger
Final race in LV America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs final was held late in afternoon after an abandonment of first race
The final race in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs final was held late in the afternoon after an abandonment of the first race of the day due to extremely light winds. With winds at just around the minimum wind speed of six knots, it was uncertain if racing would be held today. Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand did start a race at the scheduled start time
Posted on 14 Jun
Burling punches Kiwis' ticket to America’s Cup against Oracle Team USA
Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand squad has earned a rematch against Oracle Team USA
It was a nerve-wracking afternoon for the New Zealand team and its fans. With their team on match point, the first attempt at sailing race seven was abandoned after the wind died with Emirates Team New Zealand holding the lead.
Posted on 13 Jun
Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Pool B Qualifiers Day 1
The first day of racing saw the six Pool B teams kicking off their qualifying campaigns with three races
The Pool B teams competing on day one included TeamBDA, the hometown favourites, taking on Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR), Next Generation USA, Spanish Impulse by Iberostar, Candidate Sailing Team (AUT) and NZL Sailing Team.
Posted on 13 Jun
Emirates won America's Cup Challenger– More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jun
Emirates won America's Cup Challenger – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 Jun
