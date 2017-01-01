America's Cup Match - Day 5 images by Studio Borlenghi

Emirates Team New Zealand won the 35th America's Cup vs Oracle Team Usa 7-1 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi Emirates Team New Zealand won the 35th America's Cup vs Oracle Team Usa 7-1 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi

by Studio Borlenghi today at 5:12 am









































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155020